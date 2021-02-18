15 Tips For Full Time RV Living On A Budget

As online work is becoming more and more available, and as romantic stories of full time RV living circulate the internet and spark curiosity and interest, we are seeing more people of all ages hit the road in search of adventure. Believe it or not, not all of these individuals are wealthy. In fact, the vast majority of them are living pretty simply. There is absolutely no reason you can’t do the same.

If you’re looking into full time RV living but aren’t sure how you’ll afford it, this is the article for you. Check out our top tips below for living and traveling in an RV on a budget.

How to save on camping fees

One of the things that can eat up a budget quickly when full time RV living is camping fees. Some campgrounds cost as much as $50–$100 a night!

Clearly, this isn’t affordable to the vast majority of people. Fortunately, there are other options. Here’s how you can save on camping fees.

1. Invest in Membership Camping and Discount Cards

First, we highly recommend investing in at least one camping membership such as Thousand Trails. By spending the majority of time in the campgrounds included with your membership, you can save big.

A discount card such as Passport America—or other memberships such as Boondockers Welcome—can also come in handy to use between stays at your membership campgrounds.

2. Find free campsites

Free overnight RV parking is also an option. Boondocking on government-owned lands (such as BLM and Forest Service land) is completely free. Additionally, many city parks offer free campgrounds, sometimes even with hookups. Use the RV LIFE App or RV Trip Wizard to look up free and cheap camping options.

3. Stay months at a time

Paying campground fees monthly is almost always cheaper than paying nightly. By picking a place to stay for a month or more, you can save a whole lot of dough.

Save on fuel

Fuel is another big expense when full time RV living. Luckily, there are ways to cut back on fuel usage and ensure you pay as little as possible for what you do use. Check out the tips below to do just that.

4. Join a discount club

Discount club members receive a variety of benefits. Among these is a discount on gasoline purchased at select locations. If used regularly, this is an excellent deal.

5. Download GasBuddy

GasBuddy is easily one of the best free apps out there for travelers. This app allows you to find the cheapest gas in a given area, sometimes saving you quite a bit. You may also want to download Fuelly to keep track of all your fuel-ups.

6. Look into TSD Logistics

If you drive a diesel truck or motorhome, TSD Logistics could be helpful. This program gives users discounts on diesel fuel at stations all across the country.

7. Gas up at Costco

Costco almost always offers the cheapest gas in any given city. If you have a Costco card and will pass a Costco, stop and gas up!

8. Pack light

A heavy rig will always use more fuel to get from point A to point B. For this reason, it literally pays to pack light and purge things often.

9. Check your tires

Tires that are low on air will make it harder for your RV to move, resulting in decreased fuel efficiency. Be sure to check your tire pressure before every trip.

10. Cut down on propane usage

Most of these tips are for saving money on fuel for your vehicles. However, propane is another type of fuel RVers have to pay for, and cutting down on propane usage can also save money.

Do this by:

Using your electric water heater instead of gas.

Using electric space heaters instead of the furnace.

Choosing to cook with electric appliances.

Check out this Do It Yourself RV article for more ways to save on propane while camping.

Save money on sightseeing

Obviously, you will want to see and do things as you experience full time RV living. However, this doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. Instead of spending thousands on admission fees, use the following ideas to save money while still seeing neat things.

11. Stock up on reciprocal memberships

Reciprocal memberships can be an incredible money saver. The “America the Beautiful” national parks pass is one of our favorites, as it gives you free admission to all of the NPS sites. Others include AZA which gives you admission to zoos and aquariums, ASTC which is for science museums, and NARM which offers admission to art museums and more. A few theme park chains also offer reciprocal programs.

12. Find free things to do

Free fun can almost always be found. Look for hiking trails and city parks. Events such as outdoor yoga, festivals, and concerts in the park tend to be free and fun. Additionally, many towns have free museums, some even have free zoos, and some attractions offer a free day once a month.

13. Look for discounts

If you somehow can’t find free fun, a discount is the next best thing. Keep an eye out for homeschool, senior, or military discounts if any of those apply to you. Many attractions will also offer discount days, so look for those. You may also be eligible for AAA discounts if you’re a member.

Save money on food

Food is obviously a need. That said, food doesn’t have to eat up your full time RV living budget. There are a couple of tricks that can help you save on food costs as you travel.

14. Get a Slow Cooker

When you’re out and about seeing the sights, it can be incredibly tempting to finish off the outing by going out to eat. Investing in a slow cooker means you can have dinner cooking at home and waiting for you when you arrive, removing the temptation to eat out just because you’re too tired to cook.

15. Pack lunches

Another trick for avoiding expensive restaurants is to pack a lunch each time you leave the house. Buying easy-to-pack foods makes this super simple, and you’ll save a lot of money by throwing a lunch bag together before you head out the door. If you need inspiration, try some of these simple lunch ideas!

As you can see, there are tons of great ways to save money while RVing full-time. If you’ve been longing to try RV living but are afraid of the cost, trust us when we say you can definitely make this lifestyle affordable without cutting out the excitement!

