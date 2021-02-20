Protect Your RV Decals From Getting Damaged

An RV is a huge investment, and one you will definitely want to keep in tip-top shape. Of course, this means keeping up with RV maintenance.

There are a huge number of maintenance tasks that come along with owning an RV. Many of these focus on preventing leaks and ensuring you are safe when driving down the road. Others focus on keeping the appliances, plumbing, and electricity in good shape. Unfortunately, very few manuals focus on keeping your RV decals intact, shiny, and looking like new.

RV decals are well known for their tendency to fade and even peel over time. It is unfortunate when this happens, because faded, peeling decals really take away from the beauty of a trailer or motorhome. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid this problem.

Read on for our top tips on how to protect your RV decals from damage.

Avoid abrasive RV cleaners

As a responsible RV owner, you will want to keep your RV nice and clean, making sure to wash it at least every few months. This is great and won’t hurt your RV decals at all. That said, you will want to ensure you’re using a non-abrasive cleaner and a soft cloth.

Finding a product that is made specifically for cleaning RVs such as this will ensure you don’t damage your decals during washing. Meanwhile, purchasing only cloths made for cleaning vehicles will prevent damage caused by the cleaning cloth.

Use protectant on your RV

Washing an RV is a big job, and it can be tempting to finish your washing project and call it a day. However, there is still more to be done after the washing is complete. You see, putting a protectant on your RV is incredibly important for the decals and can even help protect the paint job, meaning it’s a step you won’t want to skip.

The best protectant we’ve found is 303 Aerospace Protectant. This product creates a barrier between the surface of the RV and anything that might cause it damage. It even protects against the petroleum distillates that tend to be found in RV waxes. Therefore, adding protectant is one of the best proactive steps you can take.

Park in the shade

Harsh UV rays can be incredibly damaging to an RV. The bright sunshine will eat away at the roof over time and leave the plastic skylights brittle and yellow. It causes the paint to fade and the RV decals to fade over time and eventually peel.

Because the sun is so damaging to the exterior of your RV, we highly recommend parking in the shade whenever possible. This will limit the amount of sunlight your home-on-wheels sees, helping it look better and last longer—two things we all want for our rigs. Read reviews on sites like Campground Reviews to get a better idea of how much shade each campground offers.

Cover when in storage

In addition to parking in the shade when camping, it’s also a good idea to ensure your RV is covered when in storage. This might mean renting a covered storage spot, or it could mean building a covered storage area for your motorhome or trailer in your own yard.

There is also the option of using an RV cover to keep the sunlight away, and while this is the most labor-intensive option, it is also the most affordable for many.

Watch out for branches

Branches can be very damaging to RV decals. They can cut right through the decals, leaving them split and peeling in the middle. For this reason, you will want to look out for low-hanging branches surrounding campsites and avoid narrow roads that are lined on both sides by trees.

If your RV graphics are already beginning to crack or fade, check out this video from RVStreet on how to fix them:

Keep track of your RV maintenance

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents and receipts in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due and potentially avoid a costly repair or serious accident.

Hopefully taking these steps will help you protect your RV decals, keeping them fresh and ensuring they continue to look new for years to come. Have a tip you’d like to add? We’d love to hear about it in the comments!