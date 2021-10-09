Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Grape Creek RV Park Is A Must-Visit In Colorado

At an elevation of about 8,000 feet, this mountain area in south-central Colorado is a must-visit. Grape Creek RV Park offers full hook-ups and a quiet, picturesque spot to get away and enjoy the mountain scenery. Grass and trees by each site make you feel like you have your own “mountain oasis,” said one campgroundreviews.com reviewer.

The park is big rig and pet-friendly, and offers wide pull-through sites landscaped with Kentucky blue grass, bushes, foliage, and mature Aspen trees. They also offer group camping as well as cabins and a camp store.

Grape Creek RV Park is open seasonally from May to November. Amenities include restrooms, laundry facilities, and a well-equipped clubhouse.

Things to do near Grape Creek RV Park

Stargazing

While at Grape Creek, you must make a point to spend some time outdoors at night. The nearby communities of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff are shielded from light pollution by the mountain ranges, and are the first and ninth communities in Colorado to be recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association for the stargazing opportunities there.

Spectacular views of the Milky Way are visible, even from the town’s lighted Main Street. Check out the Smokey Jack Observatory in Westcliffe and attend one of many star parties throughout the summer, or reserve your own private viewing.

Hiking and biking

Spend time in the historic Wet Mountain Valley between the Wet Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. There will be no excuse not to get outdoors with some 200 miles of hiking and biking trails and 54 alpine lakes. Be inspired by nature as you hike, fish, rock climb, or spend time on the water.

Step back in time as you might have an opportunity to meet up with cowboys wrangling cattle on horseback in this wilderness area. The Crestone Needle, about 17 miles from Westcliffe, attracts rock climbers, while the 30-mile Rainbow Trail follows the Sangre de Cristo mountains and is a favorite with hikers and mountain bikers. Don’t miss out on hiking at least one of the 14ers nearby.

Check out Bear Basin Ranch and take a horseback ride on the alpine trails. See the flora, geology, and wildlife of the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos.

Water activities

DeWeese Reservoir, northeast of Westcliffe, is a trout fishery stocked with catchable rainbow trout. Sections of Grape Creek are accessible for stream fishing, and the lake is open to boating and fishing year-round.

Lake Pueblo State Park, about 45 minutes east, offers boating, fishing, boat and jet ski storage, and many activities. This fishing hot spot provides more than 4,600 surface acres of water, 60 miles of shoreline, and almost 10,000 acres of land. Lake Pueblo Trails are open to hikers, bicyclists, and equestrians.

Day trips

The Royal Gorge Region is just 45 miles north of Westcliffe, and the Royal Gorge Route Railroad train is a must-do. The train offers the best views of Royal Gorge. The Arkansas River runs through the Royal Gorge region and offers rafting trips. You can also combine a raft trip and a railroad journey.

The Royal Gorge Bridge is the highest suspension bridge in North America. Just walk across the bridge for some amazing views, or ride the Royal Rush Skycoaster or the Cloudscraper Zipline.

Participate in a wine tasting at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City. The peaceful grounds of the Abbey are nestled against the Wet Mountains.

Take the Mosca Pass Trail, accessible from Gardner, Colorado. This 7-mile hiking trail will take you to the Great Sand Dunes. The trail features wildflowers and is considered moderate.

Once you reach the dunes, be prepared for an awesome visual and physical experience. The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is known for huge dunes up to 755 feet tall, and for the seasonal Medano Creek and beach created at the base of the dunes. Great Sand Dune National Park encompasses 149,137 acres of forest, wetlands, and dunes.

Hike the dunes or sled or surf down the slopes. Take the backcountry Medano Pass Primitive Road through the canyon toward the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Trails lead to forests, wetlands, and alpine lakes such as Medano Lake. Float down Medano Creek during peak runoff.

The park after dark is another dark-sky viewing location. The Milky Way is most visible over moonless nights from mid-summer through early fall.

From Westcliffe, you can take a 30-minute breathtaking ride to Bishop Castle on the edge of the San Isabel National Forest. A man named Jim Bishop has been building a castle on a mountainside for the last 50-plus years. Since 1969, he has single-handedly gathered and set more than 1,000 tons of rock to create a stone and iron fortress in the middle of nowhere.

If you don’t want to venture far, the town of Westcliffe has plenty of restaurants, ice cream shops, and coffee shops. Bootleggers Deli and Sugar & Spice Mountain Bakery are must-visits.

Don’t forget to see the All Aboard Westcliffe, a museum to the area’s railroad history, or catch a performance or movie at the Historic Jones Theatre. Check out The Old Mill as well.

After exploring the area, enjoy the peace and quiet at your campsite with a bonfire, a glass of wine, and time with friends. When the stars come out, don’t forget to enjoy the night sky.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.