Don’t Miss Wekiva Falls RV Resort Near Orlando

Florida is a paradise for RVers, and it’s chock-full of amazing resorts and campgrounds. With this vast range of options, it can be hard to find the best of the best. One great option that you want to check out is Wekiva Falls RV Resort. This resort is located close to Orlando, so you’ll be able to explore the big city and retire to a comfortable campground at the end of the day.

With more than 770 sites, this resort is also absolutely massive, so there will almost always be a spot open for you. Long-term and short-term stays are allowed, and some people even live here full-time. The resort also offers amenities and activities to its guests. Combined with the local attractions, you’ll never run out of things to do.

It’s hard to get an idea about a resort just from a brief overview, though. Below, we’ll explore some additional details about this park, its amenities, and nearby attractions. Finally, we’ll wrap up with some guest feedback because that’s where you can get the most unbiased view of a resort.

Overview

Wekiva Falls RV Resort is located in Sorrento, Florida, which is a nice location because it puts guests within 30–40 minutes of Orlando. Other nearby cities include Wekiva Springs, Sanford, and Eustis. There are also tons of lakes, rivers, and other water features in this region, so you’re never far away from a day of fishing, swimming, and boating.

Like many Florida RV resorts, Wekiva Falls RV Resort is open all year long. Snowbirds love this location, but you can drop by anytime your heart desires. Rates may vary depending on holidays and the off-season.

One of the most unique features of this resort is its sheer size! It’s big enough to accommodate 778 RV sites, many of which have full hookups. However, some of these sites belong to permanent residents, so they may not be available all the time. The general number of open sites is closer to 486. Tent camping is also permitted at this resort, so all types of campers are welcome.

Pricing for RV sites depends on a variety of factors. There are two main time frames for this campground: May–October, and November–April. The spring/summer rates are slightly cheaper, and you can reserve spaces on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. If your stay falls on a weekend or holiday, rates may increase.

Generally speaking, spring/summer reservations cost $70 per night on weekdays. On the other hand, fall/winter reservations for weekdays cost $84 per night. Tent camping costs $50 per night during summer and $60 per night during the winter. There are also a few cottages that can be rented out.

For a full price breakdown of rates, site types, etc., visit the Wekiva Falls RV Resort website. You can also check availability and make reservations here.

Amenities

Now that you have a general idea about the resort, let’s explore some of the finer details. Amenities are very important features that can make or break a campground experience. Luckily, Wekiva Fall RV Resort has plenty to offer in this regard.

For starters, there are a couple of great water features. In the center of the park, there’s a lagoon and waterfall that’s perfect for kids to play in. A waterslide and play structure also sit above the water, so there are plenty of opportunities for fun and games.

Tiki tables surround the lagoon, providing a perfect place to dry off and enjoy a snack before hopping back in. Each table has its own shade umbrella and sits on a sandy beach.

Guests who would prefer a calmer environment can visit the clubhouse and attached pool, which is great for lap swimming as well as leisurely floats.

If you want to stay active during your visit, that’s no problem! Wekiva Falls RV Resort provides an exercise room and courts for shuffleboard, tennis, and pickleball. You can get your body moving and maybe make some new friends. Kids can enjoy the playground, lagoon, and green areas of the park.

General lifestyle amenities are also covered here. In addition to showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities, Wekiva Falls RV Resort also provides you with access to any supplies you may need. There’s an on-site snack bar and a place where you can get groceries, metered propane, RV supplies, and ice.

Finally, this resort is pet-friendly, so don’t leave your fur babies at home! Take them for a run around the resort and let them enjoy the dog park. There’s truly something for everyone here.

Nearby Activities/Attractions

Of course, the resort is only part of the attraction. In this case, Wekiva Falls RV Resort is located in an ideal location for anyone who wants to experience Florida.

There are lots of nearby opportunities for recreation and entertainment. With Orlando being so close by, you’re never far away from Universal Studios or the Walt Disney World Parks. Those will fill anyone’s day with fun.

Other great attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, downtown Sanford, and the weekend farmer’s market. There are also several popular golf courses in this area. If you’re an enthusiast, grab your clubs and head to Eagle Dunes Golf Club, Mayfair Country Club, or Black Bear Golf Club.

Florida is also a hot spot for foodies. You can get just about any kind of food you can imagine here, and it comes in a variety of prices. Some of the best local favorites include:

Of course, you can always grab a treat from the Wekiva Falls RV Resort snack bar, but if you want to experience some local dining, head out to one of these locations.

Reviews

Finally, let’s talk about some reviews that this resort has received. Overall, things are good, but there are definitely some weaknesses that should be addressed.

For starters, reviewers on RV LIFE Campgrounds give this resort a 5.9/10. That’s a pretty average score, and it might seem a bit harsh. Many people had positive and negative elements in their feedback, so it seems like there are annoyances, but it’s not all bad.

Some guests commented that there was a huge number of full-time campers, and that lowered the quality of the park in their eyes. It is often described as a bit busy and crowded. Some people also had problems with faulty hookups and amenities. On the positive side, many visitors remarked that the staff members were friendly and helpful. The sites are also large and easy to access.

In general, the consensus seems to be that the park has great potential, but it needs a few updates and a bit of work. If you want to read more guest feedback, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds.

