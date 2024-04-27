Our Top Tips For Planting an RV Garden

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

One of the things many RVers miss as they get out and explore long term? Their plants. For this reason, we are seeing more and more RV travelers choose to plant an RV garden. Surprisingly, this is totally possible, and if you’ve been thinking about trying to plant an RV garden of your own, we totally recommend it.

That said, there are some things you’ll want to know before you jump into this project. By using the steps, tips, and tricks below, you can ensure you are successful in growing your very own RV garden.

Find a Place to Plant

The first thing you’ll need to consider is where to put your RV garden. You’re probably well aware of just how small your tiny home-on-wheels is, and it’s unlikely that you have a ton of extra counter room or table space to store your plants. Fortunately, there are ways to get around this problem.

Here are some of our favorite RV garden ideas for those who don’t have a lot of space.

Hang Them Up

One way to deal with the lack of table and counter space is to get your plant up off of surfaces entirely. Use macrame plant holders to hang your plants near the windows of your RV. This will add a lovely touch to the space and enable you to have plants without sacrificing surfaces.

Use the Door

You could also hang your plants using your RV door. An over-the-door shoe holder can be used to hold small plants such as herbs. This arrangement can be put over the front door with the plants on the outside while you’re parked so they get plenty of sun, and it can easily be moved to the inside of the door on travel day.

Head Outside

You could also choose to go all the way outside and plant in a series of containers in your campsite. This works best if you’ll be staying in each site for a while, because lugging the containers indoors each time you move can be a pain. That said, we love that taking it all outside allows you to keep a wider variety of plants.

Consider Your Container

No matter where you choose to plant your RV garden, you will need to do so in some sort of container. This allows you to keep the plants indoors or move them indoors when it comes time to move. The type of container you use does matter, and you should consider a few different things when choosing your RV garden containers.

Below are some factors that you’ll need to keep in mind.

Size and Weight

Obviously, you will want to keep the size and weight of your containers to a minimum while still providing ample space for the plants. After all, these containers have to live in your RV (or at least come inside on travel days) and they will take up space and add to the weight of your rig.

Ability to Hold Up to Travel

Clearly, breakable containers are off-limits. RV travel can be rough, especially if you do a lot of boondocking or camping in remote areas. You definitely don’t want to have to deal with a broken plant pot at the end of a long driving day.

Drainage Holes

Any plant container you choose should include drainage holes that allow excess water to drain away from the plant. This will help ensure you don’t accidentally hurt your plants by giving them too much water.

Choose Your Plants Wisely

Another thing to think about? Which plants you plan to add to your RV garden. Some plants will grow very nicely in an RV, while others really will not. You’ll want to make sure you choose plants that can thrive in a small space with limited sunshine.

Some plants that do well in an RV garden include the following:

Lettuce

Surprisingly, many types of lettuce grow quite well indoors and in small spaces. This makes lettuce a great choice when deciding what to plant in your RV garden.

Herbs

Herbs are another edible plant option that do quite well inside an RV. They are tiny, meaning they won’t take up much space, and we love that they can be used in all kinds of foods.

Succulents

Are you brand new to gardening? Succulents might be a good plant choice. These plants are very hardy, meaning they travel well, and they don’t require much maintenance, making them great for first time gardeners.

Pothos

Lastly, we must recommend pothos. These types of plants can grow anywhere, making them great indoor plants, and the hanging vines can brighten up any space.

Care for Your Plant Friends

Once you get your plants going, you’ll need to make sure to do all you can to care for them. Fortunately, caring for plants is fairly easy. There are just a few things you need to keep in mind as you maintain your RV garden.

Water as Needed

Obviously, you will need to water your plants, but you really only want to do this as needed. The amount of watering a plant needs varies from one type to another, so be sure to read up on how to care for the plant you decide to buy.

Keep Them Safe on Travel Day

Things can get jostled around quite a lot when driving your RV down the road. Make sure your plants are tucked away safe and secure and aren’t in danger of falling over or getting smashed as you go from one place to the next.

Consider the Sun

Plants need sunshine. If you can, place your plants near a window while traveling. Once you get parked, make sure your indoor plants are hanging near a window that gets plenty of sunlight (the best window might change based on where you’re parked) and put those outside plants back outside as soon as possible.

Protect Them from Animals

Campgrounds tend to be home to animals such as squirrels and rabbits. If you have plants that live outside, you will want to protect them from animals by mixing cayenne pepper, red pepper, or vinegar into the potting soil.

Here are some more tips on keeping animals out of outside plants:

Make Sure They Go Home with You

If you are traveling in your RV long-term but not full-time, you will want to make sure your RV garden goes home with you at the end of your trip. Even low-maintenance plants such as succulents need more than what you’re likely to give them while the RV sits in storage.

Planting an RV garden can be lots of fun and very rewarding. Why not get your garden started today so you can enjoy some greenery during your travels? You won’t regret it!