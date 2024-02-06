Southern Charmer: New Green Acres RV Park

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Less than an hour’s drive west of Charleston, South Carolina, is the picturesque small town of Walterboro. The city is also home to New Green Acres RV Park. With easy access from Interstate 95, New Green Acres offers 106 pull-through sites.

The peaceful park is billed as having “the longest and widest pull-thru sites east of the Mississippi.” In addition, New Green Acres offers 30-50 amp electrical, water, and sewer. Shady areas guard against the sweltering southern summer heat. Other amenities include restrooms, showers, a dump station, and laundry facilities. Wi-Fi, cable TV, a swimming pool, and a playground help with entertaining.

It’s Tee Time!

About three miles from New Green Acres RV Park is the nine-hole Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The original course opened in 1933. It was designed by legendary golf course architect Donald J. Ross. The par-35 course measures 3,129 yards from the longest tees. It also includes a pro shop, restaurant, and meeting space.

Local Secrets

This scenic area of the Palmetto State surrounding New Green Acres is also rich in antebellum homes. One example is the Bedon Lucas House, which was constructed in 1820. Today, it serves as the Headquarters of the Colleton County Historic & Preservation Society in Walterboro.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary is also worth a visit. The Sanctuary includes boardwalks, walking trails, bicycle paths, and a canoe/kayak trail. Observation areas provide nature-based recreation and education opportunities. This blissful 600-acre environmental setting is just steps from downtown Walterboro.

A leisurely self-guided tour of historic Walterboro is a great way to spend an afternoon before retiring to New Green Acres. Visit 55 historic sites within Historic Hickory Valley and Walterboro Historic District. Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Brochures for the tour are available at the Walterboro Welcome Center.

For more information on New Green Acres RV Park, RV LIFE Campgrounds has more photos, reviews, and helpful information just for you.