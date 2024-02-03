Top 10 Places to Find Free Hookup RV Sites

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Finding a place to camp with free hookup RV sites is so exciting, particularly for those of us who are budget-minded. However, they are not easy to find. Just Googling “free hookup RV sites” doesn’t get you much.

I love Harvest Hosts sites and boondocking for a day or two doesn’t bother me at all. Finding a free hookup RV site on the road would make my travel day. I can charge my phone and run all my gadgets without having to crank up the generator. I can have water for a hot shower without running out of the water in my tank. Many even have dump stations so if there is no sewer you can take a few minutes to lighten the load a bit as you head out.

Find Free Hookup RV Sites at City Parks

Many of these free hookup RV sites are located at city parks, so that might be the first place you look as you are traveling around the country. These are beautiful areas with plenty of green space, as well as fishing, hiking, and simply connecting with nature. Most have a limit on how many days you can spend camping for free.

Find Free Hookup RV Sites at Casinos

Some casinos allow free parking with hookups. Of course, they hope that you will spend some money in the casino, but it is not required (though we highly recommend that you do). Some of these campsites are near destination spots where you can enjoy a weekend or a few days checking out the area.

If you are on the road and need an overnight spot, you might want to call the casino to verify the free parking. We found a casino online that indicated it had free RV parking. When we got there, the policy had changed and there were signs everywhere that said no RVs or trucks. This one didn’t have any hookups, but it was still aggravating to get there in the dark and have nowhere to park.

Find Free Hookup RV Sites at State Parks

While it is less likely that you will find free hookup RV sites at state parks, it’s not impossible. State parks generally have fees of anywhere between $15–$30 a night so they are not generally expensive. Most waive the park’s entry fee if you are staying overnight. There are even a few states that have parks with no entrance fees. You can park your RV nearby and enter the park as often as you like.

Find Free Hookup RV Sites at Fairgrounds

Fairgrounds often provide hookups during events, but you might be able to get a spot for free when the lot is not being used. Remember, this is probably just a parking lot, but you should have plenty of space to maneuver and not too many neighbors. You will likely only be able to park for a night or two but it’s a great place for an overnight.

Check out the 10 places below that have free hookup RV sites. They are all around the country. Let me know in the comments if you have found some of these hidden gems —or even more—in your travels.

506 S. First Street, Immokalee, Florida

Located in Southwest Florida, the Seminole Casino provides RV guests with electrical hookups. The sites are free for up to three days. The Casino has plenty of gaming and shows to see, and you can also find plenty to do in the Immokalee area.

Enjoy water tours, boating and kayaking, sightseeing, wildlife tours, and much more.

1045 South 4th Street, Forest City, Iowa

Make sure to make reservations to stay here and check out the Winnebago tour. The stay can be up to two nights and regular free factory tours are given April through October. There are a few sites within walking distance and others at a field about a quarter of a mile away. There is a mix of gravel and cement pads. All have 30-amp electric.

The tour lasts about 2 hours and takes visitors around the property to learn about how the Class C and Class A rigs are made. You can also spend time in the visitor center and learn about the birth of Winnebago, its milestones and inventions, and see some old rigs from the 1960s.

There is also a Lake Mills tour that shows the company’s camper van manufacturing facility.

128 Roosevelt Ave., Beloit, Kansas

This is a 26-acre multi-use park located off SH14. The park offers free-will donation camping with electric (30 and 50-amp) and water hook-ups and a sewer dump station that can be used for up to 10 days in any 60-day period.

The park has a pool, tennis courts, a basketball court, a disc golf course, picnic shelters, and playground equipment. There is also a free-span steel footbridge that crosses the Solomon River as well as access to the river for fishing and small boats.

Chautauqua Park is known for the Chautauqua Isle of Lights Display which fills the park with hundreds of Christmas light displays from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day each year.

While there are only eight sites, they offer nice shade, well-kept grass, and room for a big rig.

803 Walnut Street, Marysville, Kansas

Marysville, Kansas, is a small town with lots of friendly folks—I know because I lived there some 35 years ago. The city park is a short walk to town where you can find restaurants, locally owned shops, and historic sites. Check out one of the few remaining original Pony Express buildings that is now a museum.

There are only a few sites with electric hookups and water is available but not at the sites. There is a dump station. Sites are shaded and there are restrooms available. There’s also a bike trail near the park.

Elgin, North Dakota

At Sheep Creek Dam State Recreation Area you can find primitive tent and RV sites which allow a 5-day consecutive stay limit with 14 total days per season. The camping is donation-based with some electrical sites and potable water available. The park also has showers. This is a first-come, first-served area with no reservations needed.

You will find plenty of shoreline on this 85-acre reservoir with some 283 acres surrounding the lake. It was originally the homeland of the Plains Indians Tribes including the Arikara and Mandan tribes. The tribes made contact with Lewis and Clark during their expedition in the early 1800s. The region began developing after the Homestead Act of 1862 and the railroad arrived in Elgin in 1910.

The weather is nice in the summer with temperatures in the low 80s. Here you will find excellent fishing, boating, and swimming.

The campground area includes a boat dock and boat ramp, fishing, and hiking trails.

Hereford, Texas

This park offers up to 72 hours of free camping with water and electricity (30 and 50-amp) and a nearby sewer dump site. It is near the city’s aquatic center and is part of the city park. The park is within a half mile of Walmart and a Love’s Truck Stop. The adjoining park has picnic tables, grills, a walking trail, and a fishing pond. The city accepts donations for your stay.

While there check out the history of the area at the Deaf Smith County Historical Museum. The museum has many exhibits dedicated to the pioneers of the Texas Panhandle. Take in a Division 4A game at Whiteface Stadium or shop for something unique at Texas Threads.

Perryton, Texas

Whigham Park is a free place to stay in Perryton, Texas, near the state line of Oklahoma and Texas in the Panhandle. There is a two-day maximum stay, and you will need to drive a few blocks to the police station to get checked in. They will log your stay and ask for your ID and license plate number. There is a dump station, potable water, and power. You will get electricity after you have registered.

On the premises is a playground, basketball court, and a Dollar General just a few minute’s walk away.

While in Perryton check out the Museum of the Plains which displays some 2,000 years of history from dinosaurs to cowboys. If you check out the museums, know that it is a great place to stop and stretch your legs and has plenty of parking for vehicles of all sizes, if you don’t plan to stay in the area.

The great hall is more than 400 feet long and contains displays and exhibits ranging from the Historic Indian period to the 1950s. Explore the remains of the Dutcher Mammoth, the Buried City, and an antique tractor collection.

Visitors to Perryton can also check out the Watonga Cheese Factory and take a tour.

Littlefield, Texas

The Waylon Jennings RV Park is free for four periods of 24 hours. After that, a $20 fee will be charged. No reservations are necessary and there is handicap access. There are electric and water hookups, a pet rest area, and room for larger rigs. There are 8 RV spaces on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This public park, owned by the City of Littlefield, is located on Hwy 385 in Littlefield, near the Lamb County Ag and Community Center. The park was established by local individuals in the 1960s.

Be sure to check out the Waylon Jennings Memorial, established in 1990 by the Littlefield Arts and Heritage Committee. Waylon put his bootprints in the cement as a permanent part of his legacy.

Be sure to check out the National Ranching Heritage Center for stories about those who forged the ranching lifestyle. The Center also has events throughout the year to advance its mission.

Haugen, Montana

If you are anywhere near Haugen, Montana, and the Lolo National Forest, check out Lincoln’s 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar. You will find ample parking space and free electric hookups for RVs.

Located just off I-90, there is the state’s largest gift shop with lots of unique souvenirs, a family-style restaurant, two bars, two casinos, a gas station, and a convenience store. There are also hundreds of miles of forest roads for ATV and jeep travel and many trails for hiking, biking, and motorcycling.

Nearby attractions include the historic Savanac tree nursery, Lookout Pass ski area, the route of the Hiawatha bike trail, and the Silver Mountain ski area and bike park. This is a great stop on the way to Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks.

Roland, Oklahoma

If you need a one- or two-night stay on your way west, check out the Cherokee Casino RV Park in Roland, Oklahoma. It is easy to get to from I-40 and has a little travel plaza next to the casino.

There are full hookup spaces that you can stay in for two days maximum. Just fill out the form you find and turn it in to the casino. There are only 5 spaces with electric and the other 5 that are for dry campers. They are first-come, first-serve. The casino has plenty of places to eat.

The casino is on the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas and within just a few miles of Ft. Smith, Arkansas. There you can visit the Fort Smith National Historic Site, the Miss Laura’s Visitor Center, check out the farmer’s market, or enjoy the waters of the Arkansas River.

Where will you Stay with Free RV Hookups?

While finding places with free RV hookups isn’t easy, many of these hidden gems might just fit right into your travel plans, or you might even want to make one your destination.

Don’t forget to check out state parks that have no entrance fees, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Some even have low-cost full hookup sites.

