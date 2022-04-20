How To Dewinterize An RV Hot Water Heater

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Get Your RV Hot Water Heater Ready For The Camping Season

Ready to get your RV ready for the summer camping season? You might be thinking you need to get an RV technician to dewinterize your hot water heater. However, dewinterizing an RV hot water heater is actually a simple job that anyone can do with some basic know-how.

Let’s get started!

Step 1: Flush all the antifreeze out of your RV water system

Before you can dewinterize your RV hot water heater, there should be no antifreeze in the water lines. This is the first step to dewinterizing your RV hot water heater.

You may or may not have a bypass valve on your hot water tank that you need to open. This part can be done through your RV fresh water tank or via the city water connection.

Hook up to water. Start at the furthest water tap to the freshwater pump or city water connection. Open the furthest cold water valve. Run until the water is clear with no hint of pink. Now open the hot water valve on that tap. Run the water until it is clear. Gradually make your way through the RV, making sure no antifreeze is left in the system.

Step 2: Turn the water pump or city water off

Step 3: Locate your RV hot water tank

You’ll need to know where your hot water tank is located. It is often behind a cabinet or under a seat, close to the water intake.

Step 4: Open the intake and output valves and the bypass valve (if you have one)

Next to the hot water heater, you will find 3 valves: the hot water output valve, the coldwater intake valve, and the bypass valve. Start by closing the bypass valve. Next, open the cold water and the hot water valves.

Step 5: Turn on the RV water pump or open the city water connection

Before you turn the hot water tank on, fill it with water.

Step 4: Pressurize your water system

Go outside and open the pressure relief valve. When the hot water tank is full, water will come out of the open pressure relieve valve.

Step 5: Turn on your hot water heater

It’s good to test your hot water heater and make sure it works before you go camping.

Step 6: Track your maintenance

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as RV LIFE Maintenance. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs and potentially serious accidents.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/