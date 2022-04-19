7 Top-Rated RV Parks On The Beach In Texas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best RV Parks On The Beach In Texas

Texas is the largest state in the contiguous U.S., and one edge of the state borders the Gulf Of Mexico. With a state this big, there are lots of opportunities for beach camping! In some states, it can be hard to find RV parks or campgrounds that are right next to the beach. But your options for RV parks on the beach in Texas are almost unlimited.

As the weather warms up and travelers start to plan their first beach trips, keep Texas in mind. This state is warm, has a lot of open space, and offers some of the best beach camping in the country. Some resorts are a bit more primitive than others, but if you love boondocking and don’t need anything fancy, that can be a good thing.

To help you plan your trips, we’ve pulled information about 7 fantastic beach RV parks in Texas. These vary in size, location, and amenities, but at least one of them is bound to fill your vacation needs. You can find more great RV parks in Texas on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your route with RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

Let’s get started so you can find your new vacation spot.

1. Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

Location: 796 Highway 87, Crystal Beach, Texas 77650

796 Highway 87, Crystal Beach, Texas 77650 Website: bolivarbeachclub.com

bolivarbeachclub.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 7.0 average rating

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a new and extremely upscale resort in Texas. One of their points of pride is their swimming pool, which is the largest of any RV resort in the country! The resort also grants guests access to 27 miles of Texas beaches, so you can swim in the pool or the ocean.

This resort has a total of 204 sites, so it’s fairly large. All of these come with full hookups and are big rig friendly. Other amenities include private bathrooms/showers, a laundry facility, a fitness center, a dog park, and a swim-up bar in the pool. This resort is quite new, and additions and upgrades are being added all the time. It’s definitely worth a look if you love luxury RVing.

2. Blue Water RV Resort

Location: 11511 Bluewater Highway, Freeport, TX 77541

11511 Bluewater Highway, Freeport, TX 77541 Website: bluewaterrvpark.com

bluewaterrvpark.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.2 average rating

This scenic RV park gives guests a chance to explore miles of Galveston beaches. Boating is a popular activity here and the resort is fully equipped for it. The resort has a private boat ramp, rentals for kayaks and paddleboards, and several docks for fishing and boating.

Blue Water RV Resort is a beautiful mix of greenery, sand, and water. The resort has a modern clubhouse, laundry facilities, a spacious event room, and a general store on-site. There are also outdoor amenities like a playground, a swimming pool, and a pavilion that’s perfect for large groups.

3. Magnolia Beach RV Park

Location: 352 Margie Tewmey Road, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, United States

352 Margie Tewmey Road, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, United States Website: magnoliabeachrvpark.com

magnoliabeachrvpark.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.7 average rating

This beach park isn’t right on the water, but it’s very close to Magnolia Beach. In times of bad weather, a bit of distance can be good! In addition, some Texas beaches don’t allow RV parks to be too close to the water, so boondocking is your only option. The Magnolia Beach RV Park provides a nice blend of comfort and convenience.

All RV sites have full hookups and a picnic table. This park is pet-friendly as well, so you can bring your dogs along on all your adventures. This peak is also centrally located so it’s close to major employers in the area. Magnolia Beach RV Park is a little bare-bones compared to some other options, but it has a good location and will fill your basic needs.

4. Colonia del Rey RV Park

Location: 1717 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

1717 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Website: ccrvresorts.com

ccrvresorts.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 7.4 average rating

Corpus Christi is a popular destination for RVers in Texas, and it’s easy to see why. This area is stunning and offers access to beautiful beaches. There are lots of great places to visit, but the Colonia del Rey RV Park is one of the most highly rated. This resort has RV sites that are up to 80 feet long, so it’s perfect for those with big rigs.

All RV sites have full hookups, and the park also offers free cable and WiFi to guests. The park also has guest amenities like showers, bathrooms, a laundry facility, and a pool. A dog run is also available for your four-legged friends! This RV park is a bit smaller than some others, but it’s a great place to set up camp and explore the area.

5. Gulf Waters Beachfront RV Resort

Location: 5601 State Highway 361, Port Aransas, TX 78373

5601 State Highway 361, Port Aransas, TX 78373 Website: gulfwatersrvresorttx.com

gulfwatersrvresorttx.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0 rating

If you’re looking for a luxury experience, keep the Gulf Waters Beachfront RV Resort on your shortlist of RV parks in Texas. This resort has a total of 158 RV sites, and each one has been carefully landscaped and maintained. Your stay here includes access to a 600-foot beachfront, which is just a short walk away from the park.

The amenities are no joke either! Every RV site has full hookups, so you can enjoy all the comforts of home. This park also has a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi spa, restrooms/showers, and regular activities at the rec center. The area is well-maintained, and guests can choose to stay in RVs, cabins, or even buy property here.

6. Sargent Beach RV Park

Location: 27466 FM 457, Sargent, Texas 77414

27466 FM 457, Sargent, Texas 77414 Website: sargentbeachrvpark.com

sargentbeachrvpark.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.3 rating

This park is one of the smallest we’ve seen, but it’s perfect for a relaxing getaway to the beach. Sargent Beach RV Park only has 7 RV sites, so you’d better book early if you want to stay here! However, this size makes it one of the best beach RV parks in Texas if you just want to enjoy some peace and quiet.

Because it is so small, you’re guaranteed to be close to the beach no matter where you set up camp. Their website advertises that you’re only 28 steps away from the sand! It also has some nice amenities to consider. Guests can enjoy full hookups, free high-speed internet, laundry facilities, and a boat ramp. This park is also located close to a variety of restaurants and gives visitors a chance to appreciate the nature in the area.

7. Jamaica Beach RV Park

Location: 17200 Termini-San Luis Pass Rd, Galveston, Texas 77554

17200 Termini-San Luis Pass Rd, Galveston, Texas 77554 Website: jamaicabeachrvresort.com

jamaicabeachrvresort.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6 average rating

Galveston is a popular destination in Texas, and the Jamaica Beach RV Park is a great place to stay. It’s a nice big resort that has 181 RV sites available for rent. Visitors can also book a rental cottage if they have guests or just want something a bit more long-term. The resort is lush and has tons of palm trees to add to the tropical vibe.

The amenities are wonderful here. Guests can always visit the beach, but they can also enjoy the lazy river, pool-side cabanas, tiki bar, beach pool, and snowcone shack. There’s also a playground, outdoor theater, clubhouse, fitness center, and much more. Everyone is guaranteed to have a good time when you stay here.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

