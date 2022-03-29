The 10 Best Kansas City RV Parks

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss These Kansas City RV Parks

Kansas City isn’t only known for world-class barbeque; they also have a thriving cultural community and numerous historical sites to visit. Sports fans can watch professional football, baseball, auto racing, and hockey.

Kansas City has numerous RV parks and campgrounds to choose from; a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews can help narrow your options.

1. Worlds Of Fun Village

At the top of our list is the Worlds of Fun Village, where you will be mere steps from Kansas City’s amusement park of the same name. Located right off I-435, this RV campground offers pull-thru (100 feet long) and back-in sites (55 feet long). All sites include water, sewer, electric (50, 30, and 20 amp), free Wi-Fi, and satellite television.

After a fun-filled day exploring Kansas City or enjoying the rides at Worlds of Fun, take a dip in the pool or relax in the hot tub. Grab a snack or a souvenir at the onsite store.

2. Fleming Park/Blue Springs Campground

Fleming Park/Blue Springs Campground features a total of 81 RV sites for you to choose from, including premiere hookup sites, full hookup sites, electric/water-only sites, and electric-only sites. The RV park has an attendant as well as onsite laundry, restrooms, and showers. Ice and firewood are available, and there are fire grills and picnic tables so you can enjoy a nice grilled burger.

Just five minutes away is beautiful Blue Springs Lake. Relax on the lake’s sandy beach (open from Memorial Day through Labor Day), take a refreshing swim, or play a game of sand volleyball. You can also rent a boat from the marina and spend the whole day on the water.

3. Longview Lake Campground

This Jackson County campground offers a total of 76 RV sites, including 59 sites with electric hook-ups and 17 with full hook-ups. Twelve tent sites are also available. This campground has an onsite attendant, showers, restrooms, and a playground.

Located near Longview Lake, the park offers a host of outdoor activities such as beaches, trails, boating, and fishing. Enjoy a day on the water and then have a relaxing dinner cooked over a fire.

The park features the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, consisting of five softball fields, restrooms, and picnic tables. Fred Arbanas Golf Course is located in the park for those who want to get in a few rounds of golf. It offers both an 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole executive course in addition to a putting green, chipping green, and driving range. You can relax in the clubhouse after an afternoon on the links.

4. Walnut Grove RV Park

Located downtown near the center of Merriam, Walnut Grove RV Park features 50 lots that are accessed from paved roads. A laundry area, restrooms, shower rooms, a general store, and a dog park are all available. All sites offer full hookups and free Wi-Fi. You can enjoy free coffee each morning and cable television in the community room.

You will be a short drive from some of Kansas City’s most popular attractions such as the zoo, NCAA Visitor’s Center, Country Club Plaza, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. There are several casinos within a 15-minute drive, including Argosy, Harrah’s, and Isle of Capri.

5. Kansas City East/Oak Grove KOA Holiday

This KOA, located right off I-70, provides guests with some fantastic amenities not found in most other campgrounds. Kids of all ages will enjoy their onsite mini golf course, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, swimming pool, and Cold River Gem Mine. If you want a snack, enjoy some hand-dipped ice cream or pizza delivery.

The sites, which allow vehicles up to 105-feet, offer free Wi-Fi and cable television. Onsite laundry and showers, as well as propane and firewood, offer a convenient way to get necessities without leaving the property. Patio sites, tent sites, and cabins are also available to rent.

6. Owl Creek RV Park

About 30 minutes outside of Kansas City, this Odessa RV park is a great home base for your vacation. You will be close enough to the city to enjoy its attractions, but far enough away for some calm and relaxation.

Get your professional sports fix watching the Chiefs, Royals, Mavericks, or Nascar racers; or get in a round of golf at Adams Pointe, Blue Springs, or Stone Canyon Golf Clubs.

Be sure and explore Odessa’s thriving downtown, with numerous restaurants and antique stores. Two wineries, The Odessa Country Winery and La Bella Vineyards and Winery, are just a stone’s throw away. Eat like a local at Odessa Creamery, JJ’s Downhome Café, or T & T’s Good Farm Cooking.

7. Basswood Resort

This RV resort is just minutes away from downtown Kansas City and all it has to offer. A pizza parlor, swimming pool, laundry room, stocked fishing lake, and country store are all conveniently located onsite.

Fun is the name of the game at this RV park. Themed weekends, including “Cousin Eddie’s Christmas in July,” a carnival, escape room, and hillbilly rodeo, provide a great time for everyone. Try your hand at a game of horseshoes or shuffleboard, or get some fresh air on the walking trails.

8. Watkins Mill State Park

This state park has almost 100 campsites, including 75 with electric hookups. It features a 100-acre fishing lake, complete with a paved bike path around the perimeter. Picnic tables are located throughout the park and provide a great place to watch for white-tailed deer and wild turkeys.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site is located next to the campground, and numerous attractions are just a short drive away. Spend your days exploring the American Jazz Museum, Union Station, the Jesse James Bank Museum, or numerous other attractions in the Kansas City area before returning to the tranquility of the RV park.

9. The Campus RV Park

Historic Independence offers a variety of attractions, most within walking distance of The Campus RV Park. History buffs will enjoy the Truman Historic Walking Trail, which highlights locations that were important to the former president, such as the store that gave him his first job and the home where he and his wife spent their married life (when not in the White House).

You can be picked up from the campground and taken on a mule-team led covered wagon ride to view several historic sites. All RV sites feature concrete pads with plenty of soft grass between spots. Sites can accommodate rigs up to 45 feet long and offer full hook-ups with either 30 or 50 amps.

10. Weston Bend State Park

This RV park is the most tranquil destination on the list. Located on the eastern bank of the Missouri River, Weston Bend State Park offers a peaceful setting that is minutes away from Kansas City’s best attractions. You can view the river from a scenic lookout, hike trails, picnic, or just enjoy the peace and quiet.

This pet-friendly park in Platte City offers pull-thru sites with electric hook-ups, restrooms, and showers. Premium electric sites and tent camping are also available. The state park is spread over 1,100 acres, so there is plenty of room to explore and soak up the calm of nature. For a full tour of the park, check out the video below from HitTheTrailsKC on YouTube:

Regardless of which park you select, plenty of fun awaits you in Kansas City. For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.