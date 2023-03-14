Enjoy A Stay At Lake Dallas RV Park In Texas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Lake Dallas RV Park Near Dallas-Fort Worth

On the western shore of Lewisville Lake, in the northern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, you’ll find the small community of Lake Dallas, which is home to Lake Dallas RV Park.

This highly rated RV park provides great rates, quality amenities, and close proximity to the lake. Let’s take a closer look at why you should stay at Lake Dallas RV Park, as well as all the great attractions to see while you’re in the area.

RV sites and amenities

Lake Dallas RV Park is newly constructed and opened in 2021. This park features 45 sites with full hookups and plenty of shade. A site costs only $60 a night, with better rates for weekly and monthly stays.



Enjoy modern conveniences with a selection of amenities. Lake Dallas RV Park has showers and bathrooms on site, with one ADA-compliant roll-in shower and one ADA-compliant bathroom. You’ll also find a store and clubhouse on site, plus a dog park and trails. If you have guests coming to visit and no room in your RV, the park also rents a cabin and a tiny home.

Across the street is a playground for the kids, and just a few minutes drive down the road, you can find access to Lewisville Lake.

Welcome to Lake Dallas RV Park!

Campground reviews

Lake Dallas RV Park has an excellent 9.4/10 average rating from RVers on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent reviewer,

“Communication and information before arrival was fantastic. Upon getting there, Brady took us to our spot and helped us get situated and could not have been more helpful and patient with a challenged RV backer-upper. Campground is very well kept, and the amenities are excellent, such as the laundry building. Power, water pressure and sewer connections all fine. Nice fire pit and sitting area in most spots. Beautiful trees everywhere, so I would imagine sun relief even in summer. Easy access to I35. Highly recommended! We camped at Lake Dallas RV Park in a Travel Trailer.” – via stealthfixr

Things to do near Lake Dallas RV Park

There are plenty of things to do near Lake Dallas RV Park. Let’s look at some of the most exciting attractions and destinations you can find nearby.

Lewisville Lake

Just a short drive from the RV park, you’ll find Lewisville Lake, one of the largest lakes in North Texas. This nearly 30,000-acre reservoir was first created in 1927 and is formerly known as Lake Dallas.

Lewisville Lake is a popular destination for residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and provides boating, swimming, fishing, and general relaxation. You’ll find a variety of parks and nature reserves surrounding the lake, including the LLELA (Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area) Nature Preserve on the south shore of the lake, or Westlake Park just a few minutes from Lake Dallas RV Park.

Near Westlake Park out toward the center of the lake is Party Cove. Here, locals gather in their boats to hang out and party together on the lake.

Lewisville Lake is a large reservoir that’s great for boating, fishing, and more

Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

Love history? Check out the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, about 45 minutes southwest of Lake Dallas RV Park.

Formerly a livestock market, the Fort Worth Stockyards Historic District celebrates its history as part of the Old West. Here you’ll find saloons, western wear shops, and rodeos. You can even see cattle drives, with longhorn cattle roaming the streets.

Other great attractions in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District include a heritage railway, historic landmarks, and plenty of great restaurants and bars.

The Fort Worth Stockyards provide a glimpse into Fort Worth’s wild west history

Fort Worth Zoo

Since opening in 1909 with only a small handful of animals, the Fort Worth Zoo is now recognized as one of the nation’s finest. Here, you can see penguins, primates, elephants, and more, with a special “Texas Wild!” exhibit where you can see some of Texas’s coolest native fauna.

The Fort Worth Zoo also features the “Museum of Living Art”–a 30,000 square foot “herpetarium” where you can see more than 100 species of reptiles. Residents of the Museum of Living Art include crocodiles, giant tortoises, Burmese pythons, and Komodo dragons

Fort Worth Zoo is one of the nation’s best zoos

Dallas World Aquarium

If you love fish and other aquatic animals, you’ll love the Dallas World Aquarium. Located in the heart of Dallas, this aquarium also doubles as a zoo, with a wide variety of animals from all over the world.

Experience animals like sharks, axolotl, Arowana, and more in the aquarium’s variety of exhibits. You can also see plenty of amazing non-aquatic animals, including the only public display of three-toed sloths in the entire United States!

The Dallas World Aquarium features tons of animals

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas, located about 35 minutes south of Lake Dallas RV Park, is the original Six Flags park. It’s one of the most popular theme parks in North America! This world-class theme park offers fun for guests of all ages with exciting roller-coasters, relaxing kid and family rides, entertaining shows, and plenty more.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

If you’re a nature lover, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a can’t-miss attraction near Lake Dallas RV Park. At the Botanical Garden, you can see hundreds of different species of plants spread across 20 different gardens. You can take a stroll, enjoy a picnic on the grounds, and reconnect with the beauty of nature.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanic Garden provides beautiful sites and relaxation

Texas Motor Speedway

Have a need for speed? Check out Texas Motor Speedway.

As one of the world’s largest motorsports venues, the Texas Motor Speedway is host to a wide variety of amazing races and other motorsport events. Besides races, other fun events include a drive-through Christmas light viewing experience called “Gift of Lights,” as well as live auctions.

Texas Motor Speedway is one of the world’s premier motorsports destinations

Start planning your trip today

If you’re in Lake Dallas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Lake Dallas RV Park is one of the best places to stay. This newly constructed RV park offers quality amenities, well-shaded spots with full hookups, and great rates. Plus, you’ll have tons to do in the area, including theme parks, museums, zoos, and more.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.