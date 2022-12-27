Visiting Tres Rios RV Resort In Texas

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Tres Rios RV Resort In Texas

Are you looking for a family-friendly resort with shaded RV sites in Texas? Tres Rios RV Resort near Glen Rose could be just what you’re looking for.

The name Tres Rios means three rivers in Spanish. And the name Tres Rios suits this 47-acre resort, as it is located right at the confluence of three rivers: the Brazos River, Paluxy River, and Squaw Creek. It’s a lovely, peaceful setting for an RV resort with an abundance of things to see and do.

Camping at Tres Rios RV Resort

Most of the fully serviced campsites are pull-through and shaded by native pecan or oak trees. The big rig friendly campsites have either a gravel pad or they’re grass.

All the campsites have a picnic table, but firepits are limited to two communal firepits. There is also a large pavilion where music festivals and other gatherings are held.

Resort amenities

The pavilion mentioned above is just one of many amenities at Tres Rios. Some of the amenities in this historic park include:

Kid’s club

Adult lodge

Clubhouse

Cafe

Pool

Laundry facilities ($1.50 per load)

Showers

Picnic shelter

Vault toilets

Off-leash dog park

Organized activities

30 and 50-amp service

Wi-Fi

On-site activities

Tres Rios RV Resort has an activity calendar packed with options for everybody. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there is something that will appeal to you.

Kids can start the day with a fun activity every morning. Throughout the rest of the day, there are adult crafts, yoga, pilates, bingo, and family crafts, as well as a selection of other fun activities.

But maybe you’d rather go fishing, boating, hiking, catch some live music at the pavilion, or just relax by the pool with a cold beverage. Tres Rios has you covered, whatever you’d like to do.

Outdoor recreation

In addition to the swimming pool, Tres Rios RV Resort features treed walking trails through natural areas, fishing, swimming, tubing, basketball, volleyball, and even onsite fossil hunting. There is also a basketball court located under the massive pavilion on the property.

Nearby attractions

The historic city of Glen Rose is only two miles away. Glen Rose is the self-described dinosaur capital of Texas. Dinosaur lovers will love the dinosaur museum and the opportunities to search for fossils nearby.

For a real Texas-themed experience on horseback, the historic Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company offers scenic trail rides in the area. If you’d like to stretch your legs and learn more about Glen Rose, there’s a historic walking tour that takes you around to all of the town’s fascinating historical buildings.

Glen Rose is also home to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, which is home to diverse wildlife species. Guests at the wildlife center can take part in walking tours and children’s activities or take a safari-style tour to visit animals like giraffes and red wolves.

Glen Rose has many restaurants offering everything from breakfast to fine dining, including everything in-between. If you feel like getting away for a restaurant meal, Glen Rose is ready for you with lots of great dining experiences.

Ocean Canyon Resorts

Tres Rios RV Resort is one of the many membership resorts owned by Ocean Canyon Properties (OCP). As an OCP member, you can enjoy access to the many amenities and activities at any of their resorts. Visit their website to learn more about their resorts and membership benefits.

Campground reviews

Tres Rios RV Resort currently has an excellent 8.0 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to one reviewer,

“This is a relatively small and historic park. There are no concrete pads, only caliche, but the areas are level with plenty of room around the trailer for a canopy and parking of 2 vehicles. A picnic table is also provided. The areas around all the pads is nicely cared for grass with limited stickers or burrs. There is walking access to the rivers, which are not very full at all right now due to the significant drought in Texas. The pool is the original one built in the early 1900s and is in great shape. A huge area is available for volleyball, tether ball, horseshoes, cornhole, or just running around. There are at least 2 fire pits available for use. The Lodge is open for residents to use to watch tv or book for a gathering. There is a HUGE pavilion for showing of movies, live entertainment or families. We had severe weather while there and the park personnel came around to tell everyone we were welcome to park our vehicles in the pavilion to prevent any hail damage. We were very appreciative of that. They also advised us where we needed to gather in case a tornado warning was issued. We have been traveling for several years and have never had park personnel advise us where to go for severe weather, or where we can park our cars. HUGE KUDDOS to Tres Rios management for that one! The campers in this park were extremely friendly and looked out for one another. Everyone picked up after their animals and it was rare to find leftover doggie excrement! One thing we noticed was the seemingly lack of mosquitos, which we were well prepared for being next to 3 rivers and humid, grassy area. We can’t say this is the case all the time, but for this time it certainly was. There were Taco Tuesday and other afternoons of food provided for very nominal cost. We loved our time here and will be making it a favorite!” – via K_KCooper2 on RV LIFE Campgrounds

Get RV-safe directions

Tres Rios RV Resort is located at 2322 County Road 312, Glen Rose, TX. The resort is just off Highway 67, southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com