Blue Moon RV Is Offering Free Remote RV Service 

Blue Moon Mobile RV service is offering a free enhancement to a feature they already offer. Normally a part of their VIP service subscription program, Blue Moon is temporarily waiving the annual membership fee and offering a free 30-minute TeleTech consultation via phone, FaceTime, or Skype to speak to a senior RV technician with ten or more years of experience.

Dubbed as Your RV Pocket Technician, TeleTech calls exceeding 30-minutes, normally limited to fifteen, will then incur a fee. Whether you suspect a small problem or need emergency help, this is a fantastic way to get high-quality RV advice during these difficult times, regardless of where you are located.

Though many are unable to use their RVs during the coronavirus pandemic, there are still thousands of RVers on the road, either as full-timers or traveling first responders. When something unexpected happens to their RV, it does more than just ruin their weekend. Being able to get sound advice and answers from a trusted source is valuable under normal circumstances. Getting a free, quality consultation during the COVID-19 outbreak could make a life-saving difference.

Blue Moon Mobile RV’s service location just north of Dallas in Carrollton, Texas also serves as a home base for their mobile service fleet. As part of their generous gesture, Blue Moon is also waiving the standard trip charge normally incurred when a mobile technician comes to your RV. Mobile RV service is only available to those in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, however.

Master technicians

Manned by certified and master-certified RV technicians, Blue Moon Mobile RV trucks have been servicing the DFW metroplex since 1996. Blue Moon has put an emphasis on key points so often overlooked by other RV service providers.

Quality work, timely service, and diligently working with warranty providers have served to grow this well-respected business steadily over the years. When you see their tagline, “We could have worked on space ships, but we wanted a challenge so we became RV technicians”, you get an immediate sense that nothing is too hard for this crew.

Blue Moon RV is able to tackle the more difficult systems on your RV. It can be hard to find a service provider capable of handling repairs on complex equipment like the AquaHot heating systems that are found in so many high-end coaches. Blue Moon’s AquaHot factory service accreditation ensures that the repairs will be done correctly. Leveling systems, slide repairs, and even complete roof replacements all fall within Blue Moon’s scope of service.

Onan service and third-party warranties

Blue Moon RV makes a special effort to provide both OEM and third-party warranty repair work on your motorhome, 5th-wheel, or travel trailer. While the highly trained mobile fleet is ideal for most regular RV service, warranty work will typically require an in-shop visit.

Blue Moon is also an authorized Cummins Onan service provider, so your generator work will be done in-house, instead of “the guy that comes around” that many RV dealer service centers offer.

Those facing difficulties that require a live RV TeleTech technician can call 972-645-4822 to set up a TeleTech appointment.

Make Blue Moon your RV service center

RVers who live in and around the Dallas/Fort Worth area or regularly pass through it should consider making Blue Moon RV your go-to resource for quality, timely, RV repair. Regardless of where you are, the free TeleTech offer is available and is a class gesture by a company that cares for their customers.

Be sure to follow Blue Moon RV on their social media feeds and online for all the latest news and events.