Here’s What Is Open And Closed Due To COVID-19

Please note this page will be updated as more information is available. Let us know in the comments or on this iRV2 Forum thread if there are any private campgrounds or RV parks that have closed that are not on this list.

Many businesses are closing indefinitely to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, including several campgrounds and state parks. Here’s what will remain open and temporarily closed in each state, but since things change quickly, be sure that you check their website and call ahead if you do plan on visiting.

Alabama

Alabama State Parks will keep their campgrounds and trails open until further notice. However, both private and public beaches will be closed, including all the beaches in Gulf State Park. The pier will still remain open at this time.

COE campgrounds and recreation areas in the Mobile District that are open for the season will not be accepting any further reservations and allowing those with existing reservations to stay the length of their reservation period. Those campgrounds not open for the season will be delaying opening indefinitely.

Alaska

No state park or national park closures have been reported due to the virus (though many are still closed for the season). This list provides more information on local impacts by COVID-19.

Arizona

The 30+ Arizona State Parks will remain open across the state including the campgrounds and trails. This includes over 1,500 campsites for both tents and RVs. Historic parks will limit visitors in the building to 10 people or less at a time. All park-sponsored events have been canceled at this time, including Family Campouts.

All Navajo National Tribal Parks and facilities have closed until further notice.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open, but with precautions and limited operations. This includes closures of all Grand Canyon Park Lodges, and the Grand Canyon Bus Shuttle Service has been suspended. Trailer Village will only be open for full hook-up sites; the restrooms and partial/non-hookup sites will be closed. The RV and camper services including laundry, showers, and food service will also be closed.

Entrance fees will be temporarily waived at the Desert View and South Entrance stations. All visitor centers are closed and park ranger programs are canceled.

Arkansas

Arkansas State Parks will remain open and free to visit at this time. This includes their campgrounds, as well as lodges, golf courses, restaurants, marinas, visitor centers, and museums. All COE campgrounds in the Vicksburg District will be closing by March 22.

In Hot Springs National Park, the visitor center and museum will be closed indefinitely as well as the Bathhouse Row Emporium, located in the Lamar Bathhouse. Outdoor areas of the park, including the trails, the Grand Promenade, and the park campground will remain open.

California

All California State Park campgrounds are temporarily closed, however, other areas such as hiking trails and beaches will remain open.

Several regional and city park campgrounds have closed, including the following:

California National Parks

Private park closures

Colorado

Currently, all Colorado Parks and Wildlife Areas will remain open, however, the visitor centers and offices will close. All fees will be waived if you need to change and/or cancel any existing camping reservations until further notice.

National parks in Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park – Campgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed until further notice, and all scheduled ranger programs have been canceled.

– Campgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed until further notice, and all scheduled ranger programs have been canceled. Mesa Verde National Park is open, but the visitor center and museum are closed. The facilities, including Morefield Campground, has a new opening season date of May 1st (though it is still subject to change).

is open, but the visitor center and museum are closed. The facilities, including Morefield Campground, has a new opening season date of May 1st (though it is still subject to change). Great Sand Dunes National Park – The visitor center is closed as well as the park store. The seasonal campground is currently closed.

– The visitor center is closed as well as the park store. The seasonal campground is currently closed. Black Canyon of the Gunnison – Road closures including the South Rim Road beyond the visitor center, North Rim Road, and East Portal Road are all closed for the winter. The visitor center is also now temporarily closed. The South Rim Campground Loop A is open but water is not currently available.

Road closures including the South Rim Road beyond the visitor center, North Rim Road, and East Portal Road are all closed for the winter. The visitor center is also now temporarily closed. The South Rim Campground Loop A is open but water is not currently available. Curecanti National Recreation Area has one campground that is still open (as of March 19): Elk Creek Campground is open but water is not available. The remaining campgrounds are closed: Lake Fork, Stevens Creek, Cimarron, Red Creek, Dry Gulch, Ponderosa, and East Portal.

Connecticut

Most Connecticut Parks and beaches are still open until further notice.

Delaware

Delaware State Parks will remain open, and will not be charging entrance fees until April 30. This includes all campgrounds, cabins, cottages, and bathhouses. The visitor centers and nature centers will be closed and all programs and events will be canceled.

Florida

All campgrounds in Florida State Parks will be closed for the next 60 days. Most parks will remain open for day-use, however, the hours will be reduced to 8 am to 5pm. The following parks will be closed in order to balance necessary resources:

Due to county ordinances closing adjacent public beaches, the following state parks will be closed:

All Forest Service Campgrounds in Florida are closed as of March 20. See this document for a complete list of closures. In addition, several Fish and Wildlife Management Areas will be closing campgrounds and prohibiting camping. Check out their website here for more information on all of the individual areas.

Everglades National Park in Southern Florida will remain open, but visitor centers and entrance stations are closed until further notice. The frontcountry campgrounds will be closed. Ranger-led programs and other visitor activities are canceled. Entrance fees are waived during this time.

City and County Parks

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has suspended camping on all District-managed lands for 60 days, as of March 19. Public access for other recreation purposes (aside from camping) still remains open at this time.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) closed all of their campgrounds throughout the 16-county region for 30 days, effective March 18. Recreational activities are still currently allowed.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) is closing each of its reservation campsites and developed recreation areas beginning Monday, March 23, for the next 60 days. This includes picnic areas, swimming areas, and other developed recreation sites.

COE campground closures include three in the Jacksonville District: Ortona, St. Lucie, and W. P. Franklin N.

Individual parks

Georgia

All Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will remain open. This includes their hiking trails, campsites, fishing docks, golf courses, and other accommodations. Some of the ranger-led programs have been modified in accordance with public health recommendations.

The follow COE campgrounds in the Mobile District have closed:

The Savannah District has closed campgrounds at its Savannah River reservoirs:

All existing reservations at Petersburg Campground will be honored at this time. No new reservations can be made.

Campers with reservations at Watsadler Campground and Twin Lakes Campground (SC) who have already arrived or who arrive on March 18 will be allowed to remain through the end of their reservation. All future reservations will be canceled.

Campgrounds that have not yet opened for the season will delay opening until further notice, including Coneross Campground, Georgia River Campground, Oconee Point Campground (SC), Paynes Creek Campground, and Springfield Campground (SC).

Hawaii

All Hawaii State Parks and campgrounds will be closed until further notice.

Idaho

Idaho State Parks will remain open for day-use and most camping, but hands-on activities, programs, and premium cabins and picnic shelters are closed. This will last throughout April unless further updated.

All Idaho Power campgrounds are closed and they are not accepting new reservations at this time. Day-use parks and boat ramps will remain open.

Illinois

Illinois State Parks and IDNR-owned sites are temporarily closed. COE campgrounds in the St. Louis District are now closed. Reservations between March 20 and April 3rd are canceled and refunds will be provided.

The Louisville District managed facilities are closed including day-use of recreation areas and campground openings have been postponed until further notice.

The Rock Island District has delayed opening their seasonal campgrounds until further notice. They have also closed all day-use areas, beaches, and visitor centers. The boat ramps and trails will remain open and available.

Indiana

All Indiana DNR properties are open, including state parks, forests, wildlife areas, nature reserves, and recreation areas. Campgrounds, cabins, and inns also remain open.

All Corps-managed recreation areas in the Louisville District and public facilities like beaches, picnic areas, and restrooms will be closed. Campground openings in this district will be postponed until further notice.

Iowa

Iowa State Parks remain open at this time. If you have an existing reservation but would still feel safer at home, they are waiving all cancellation fees for campsites, cabins, and lodges through April 30. All park programs and events are postponed until April 30.

Polk County will keep their campsites and trails open, however, the Jester Park Equestrian Center, Nature Center, Outdoor Recreation & Wellness Center, and rental facilities are closed to the public.

COE campgrounds in the Rock Island District is delaying opening their campgrounds, including these subdistricts:

Kansas

Kansas State Parks remain open, but have several facility closures, including nature centers and education centers. It is highly recommended that you call ahead before visiting for the latest information.

COE campgrounds in the Southwestern Division that are currently closed for the season will not reopen until further notice. Campgrounds that are currently open will remain open and now require reservations and paid fees in advance.

Kentucky

As of March 19, all Kentucky State Park campgrounds remain open. Golf courses, marinas, and hiking trails will still be open as well. The park grounds will be also remain open for hiking and picnicking.

COE campgrounds in the Louisville District are closed and will be postponed opening until further notice.

Louisiana

Most Louisiana State Park campgrounds remain open, but some parks are closed for use as possible overflow isolation facilities. These include Bayou Segnette State Park, Chicot State Park, and Lake Bistineau State Park.

COE campgrounds in the Vicksburg District has closed all public recreation areas, including these campgrounds: Bonnet Carre Spillway, Old River Lock, Columbia Lock and Dam, and Ouachita-Black Rivers.

Maine

Maine State Parks are open with limited services. All park events and programs are canceled. Day-use areas remain open during normal hours of operation (9 am to sunset).

Acadia National Park remains open but no in-person visitor services are available. The campgrounds are seasonal and will not be open until May unless further noted.

Maryland

Maryland State Parks remain open for camping. The Maryland DNR is implementing enhanced cleaning protocols in all cabins and restrooms. All planned park events and gatherings of more than 10 people through the end of April have been canceled.

Massachusetts

While Massachusetts State Parks will remain open, several facilities will close, including many visitor centers and campgrounds. These include Beartown State Forest Campground, Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground, Scusset Beach State Reservation Campground, Daughters of the American Revolution Campground, and Savoy Mountain State Forest Campground.

Michigan

Michigan State Parks, recreation areas, state forests, wildlife areas, and trails remain open, but they have closed common public contact areas such as restrooms and visitor centers. They are currently waiving the need for the Recreation Passport for entry at state parks and other destinations.

Minnesota

Minnesota State Parks, recreation areas, campgrounds, and other public lands will remain open, however there will be limited services. This includes closure of visitor centers and contact stations (visitors will need to pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility). State park restrooms, vault toilets, and shower buildings that are currently open will remain open, with increased cleaning protocols.

Mississippi

Mississippi State Park bathhouses and primitive camping areas are closed until March 31, but RV camping will remain open. Lakes and wildlife management areas will also remain open for fishing.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has closed casino RV parks including Boomtown Casino RV Park in Biloxi and Hollywood Casino RV Park in Bay St Louis.

COE campgrounds and recreation areas in the Vicksburg District have all been closed.

Missouri

Missouri State Parks remain open, however, they have temporarily closed visitor centers and offices. Campgrounds and lodging remain open as well as day-use areas, boat ramps, and trails.

COE campgrounds in the Southwestern Division that are seasonally closed will be delayed in opening. Campgrounds that are open now require reservations and fees must be paid in advance, and campers with reservations will need to pre-print passes.

Montana

Montana State Parks will remain open, however, visitor centers are temporarily closed. Camping is not affected yet as many roads and campgrounds are still closed for the season.

Glacier National Park is open all year, but facilities including the campgrounds have not yet opened due to winter weather. Yellowstone National Park is open, but most facilities are closed as well. Most roads and facilities are not typically open until April 17 through early June. As of today, the park still plans to maintain the regular opening schedule.

Nebraska

Nebraska State Parks and Recreation Areas are currently still open for day-use as well as camping, fishing, and other activities. All group events and programs will be canceled through May 31.

Nevada

Nevada State Park campgrounds are closed, but the parks remain open for day-use. All state park museums, visitor centers, gift shops, and offices are also closed.

Las Vegas KOA Journey at Sam’s Town will be closed until April 18.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Parks and Historic Sites are open and operating on normal hours for this season. Cannon Mountain Ski Area in the White Mountains is now closed for the 2019-2020 season, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

New Jersey

All New Jersey State Park and Forest campgrounds will be closed through April 30. Restrooms, park offices, nature centers, and historic buildings are also all temporarily closed. All existing reservations during this time period will be refunded.

New Mexico

New Mexico State Parks are closed until April 9th. This includes day-use in addition to the campgrounds, dump station use, and special events. Carlsbad Caverns National Park remains open, however, the elevator is temporarily closed, so visitors will need to access the caverns via the steep Natural Entrance Trail.

Hidden Valley RV Resort in Tijeras, NM will be closed March 19th – April 13th.

New York

New York’s year-round State Parks and Historic Sites are currently still open for outdoor recreation. All entrance fees are waived during this public health crisis. Nature centers, visitor centers, and historic houses will be closed indefinitely.

North Carolina

North Carolina State Park campgrounds are closed as of March 17th; trails and restrooms will still remain open. Refunds for upcoming camping reservations will be given by calling 1-877-7-CAMP-NC (877-722-6762).

County and city park closures

National park closures

Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor centers and campgrounds are closed, including Oregon Inlet Campground. Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed their visitor offices, but at this time, seasonally open campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and restroom facilities remain open.

COE campgrounds in the Wilmington District has delayed opening and closed all campgrounds.

Cape Hatteras KOA Resort will be closed for the foreseeable future.

North Dakota

North Dakota Parks and Recreation has closed all state parks and recreation buildings effective March 19. This will include campgrounds, and those affected will have the option to cancel or change their reservation. Day-use facilities at the state parks, including trails and boat ramps, will remain open to the public as of this time, and recreation and natural areas continue to remain open for day use.

Ohio

Ohio State Parks currently remain open but park offices will close to visitors. State park and lodge cabins, campgrounds, and day-use areas including golf courses are still open. State Park Lodges will be closed indefinitely as of March 19.

COE campground openings in the Louisville District are postponed until further notice.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Parks have no planned park closures and campgrounds remain open at this time. Nature centers are temporarily closed while special park events are canceled or postponed.

COE campgrounds in the Southwestern Division that are not open for the season yet will be postponed. Campgrounds that are currently open will remain open and require reservations and fees paid ahead of time. Campers with reservations will also need to pre-print passes prior to arrival.

Some of the Tulsa Division Campgrounds have closed, including Canadian, Big Bend, and Fairview.

Tulsa NE / Will Rogers Downs KOA will be closed until April 15.

Oregon

The year-round campgrounds in Oregon State Parks, Forests, and Wildlife Areas will be closing after April 2nd. This includes all tent and RV campsites, yurts, and cabins. The many seasonal campgrounds will not reopen until further notice.

Trails and forest roads will still remain open to the public. The wildlife areas will remain open for day-use for activities such as fishing and wildlife viewing.

Oregon’s iconic National Park, Crater Lake, still has winter road closures, although you can still enter year-round from the west or south on Highway 62. The Visitor Center is closed, and the guided snowshoe walks have been canceled.

John Day Fossil Beds National Monument has temporarily closed their Visitor Center as of March 20, and camping is not allowed within the three units of the monument.

Pennsylvania

Visitors can access trails, lakes, roads, and parking for recreation such as hiking in Pennsylvania State Parks; however, all facilities in the parks and forests will be closed for 14 days as of March 17. This includes campgrounds, cabins, and all overnight accommodations, as well as restrooms and visitor centers. Refunds will be provided for all of the reservations for the next two weeks.

Most PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state will be closed as of March 17 as well.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island State Park campgrounds will open on April 10. They are currently monitoring the situation and will reevaluate on April 1st if the campgrounds will open as scheduled. If there is a delay in opening, those with reservations will be notified.

South Carolina

Campgrounds and cabins are open in South Carolina State Parks. They are encouraging all visitors to pay fees by using the website or call center to minimize contact. Restrooms in these parks will be closed periodically for disinfecting and cleaning. All park programming and tours and temporarily canceled until April 1. Indoor spaces such as nature centers, retail locations, and visitor centers will be closed.

COE campgrounds by the Savannah River in the Savannah District that have not opened yet for the season will delay opening until further notice. This also includes the day-use areas. Campers with reservations at Watsadler Campground (GA) and Twin Lakes Campground on Hartwell Lake who have already arrived will be allowed to stay through the end of their reservation. Future reservations will be canceled. All existing reservations at Petersburg Campground on Thurmond Lake will also be honored at this time.

Campgrounds at Congaree National Park will be closed effective March 20. This includes the Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds. The visitor center is also closed indefinitely.

South Dakota

South Dakota State Parks have not reported any closures due to COVID-19. Be sure to call and check their website prior to visiting.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is open, however, the Information Center is closed and all educational programs are canceled. The Presidential Trail and Nature Trail are both currently closed because of ice.

Tennessee

Tennessee State Parks remain open including the campgrounds and day-use areas. Public visitor facilities such as the offices may be closed on a park-by-park basis. Guests in self-contained RVs may prefer sites with sewer hookups at certain parks to help reduce the need to use or interact with public facilities. TN Golf Trail golf courses will also remain open at this time.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will be delaying opening five campgrounds until April 15th (at least), including the Douglas Dam Headwater Campground, Douglas Dam Tailwater Campground, Melton Hill Dam Campground, Cherokee Dam Campground, and Watauga Dam Campground. Visitor centers will also be closed.

All COE campgrounds in the Nashville Division will be closed. Those with reservations at Defeated Creek Campground before March 19 will be allowed to stay at the campground until March 23. Campgrounds that have not opened yet will be delayed in opening until further notice.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed their visitor offices, but at this time, seasonally open campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and restrooms remain open.

Texas

Most Texas State Parks remain open with limited facilities. Visitor centers and park stores are closed as of March 19. Visitors are encouraged to use the self-pay stations, online reservation system, and credit card transactions at this time. Other reduced services include the suspension of equipment rentals and interpretive programs.

Pedernales Falls State Park is closed until further notice. Mustang Island State Park has suspended beach camping due to health and safety concerns. Other campsites remain open.

COE campgrounds in the Southwestern Division that have not opened for the season yet will be delayed in opening. Campgrounds that are already open now require reservations and fees paid in advance as well as a pre-printed pass. Fort Worth District campgrounds remain open at this time.

Texas National Forests and Campgrounds have closed some campgrounds, including Cagle Recreation Area and Double Lake in Sam Houston National Forest and Ragtown Campground in Sabine National Forest.

County and city park closures include:

Cameron County (South Padre Island): Andy Bowie County Park, Isla Blanca County Park, Edwin King Atwood Park

Andy Bowie County Park, Isla Blanca County Park, Edwin King Atwood Park Lewisville Lake Park campground is not accepting new reservations. The campground is now closed, while those who are currently in the campground are permitted to stay in place.

National parks in Texas

Big Bend National Park remains open including the campgrounds, lodge, trails, and roads. All visitor centers are closed.

remains open including the campgrounds, lodge, trails, and roads. All visitor centers are closed. Guadalupe Mountains National Park has closed its visitor center as well as all contact stations. The park and hiking trails remain open for day-use.

Many private RV parks across Texas have reported they are still open for business. Call ahead and check their website prior to arrival for the latest updates.

Utah

Utah State Parks are open or closed on a case-by-case basis. Campground closures include:

National parks

Zion National Park is open with reduced services. All Zion Lodge operations will be closed until May 21. The entrance fees will also temporarily be suspended. The shuttle is suspended at this moment but visitors are still welcome to drive up the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive until the limited parking in the main canyon has filled. Camping fees will be accepted via the deposit envelopes.

is with reduced services. All Zion Lodge operations will be closed until May 21. The entrance fees will also temporarily be suspended. The shuttle is suspended at this moment but visitors are still welcome to drive up the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive until the limited parking in the main canyon has filled. Camping fees will be accepted via the deposit envelopes. Bryce Canyon National Park remains open 24 hours a day. The park road is fully open to Rainbow Point. All visitor centers will be closed and ranger programs are canceled. First-come-first-serve camping remains available at North Campground.

remains 24 hours a day. The park road is fully open to Rainbow Point. All visitor centers will be closed and ranger programs are canceled. First-come-first-serve camping remains available at North Campground. Arches National Park is open with similar precautions. Park entrance fees are temporarily suspended. Devils Garden Campground will not accept any new arrivals in March. Campers already in the park will be allowed to complete their current reservation. April reservations are subject to change as new guidance develops. The Visitor Center, and park bookstore, are closed until further notice.

is with similar precautions. Park entrance fees are temporarily suspended. Devils Garden Campground will not accept any new arrivals in March. Campers already in the park will be allowed to complete their current reservation. April reservations are subject to change as new guidance develops. The Visitor Center, and park bookstore, are closed until further notice. Capitol Reef National Park is also open with limited visitor services. The Visitor Center, and Gifford House, will be closed at this time. Campsites are still available by reservations only.

is also with limited visitor services. The Visitor Center, and Gifford House, will be closed at this time. Campsites are still available by reservations only. Canyonlands National Park remains open but has closed all park visitor centers and book stores.

Green River KOA will be closed until April 15.

The area around Moab is closed. This includes all RV parks and camping on public or private lands within Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties. Only essential visitors (those working in the county) and primary residents are currently permitted to utilize public lands for primitive camping. No camp shall be located within 200 yards of another camp and no camp shall consist of more than 10 people.

Vermont

Vermont State Parks are free and currently open for people to enjoy. All parks are still set to be fully operational during the busy summer camping season.

COE campgrounds in the New England District have closed, including Winhall Brook Campground.

Virginia

Virginia State Parks are open including their cabins and campgrounds. COE campgrounds in the Wilmington District have delayed opening and closed all of their campgrounds.

Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) campgrounds will be closed until May 31. This includes Bull Run Regional Park and Pohick Bay Regional Park. Fairfax County Park campgrounds are also closed.

Some private RV parks are closed and restricting access to new arrivals, including Stoney Creek Resort.

Washington

Washington State Parks, including their campgrounds, remain open. However, all visitor and interpretative centers are closed and special activities are canceled through April 30. They are also taking additional measures such as limiting the number of visitors inside an office and providing electronic options for purchasing passes and making reservations.

National parks

Mount Rainier remains open but has closed the Jackson Visitor Center, Longmire Museum, the Paradise Snowplay Area as well as the Paradise Winter Group Camping Area. Visitors can still enjoy other winter activities in the park at this time.

remains but has closed the Jackson Visitor Center, Longmire Museum, the Paradise Snowplay Area as well as the Paradise Winter Group Camping Area. Visitors can still enjoy other winter activities in the park at this time. Olympic National Park has closed all visitor centers, but most campgrounds and trails still remain open . Visitors are asked to purchase their park passes online ahead of time.

has closed all visitor centers, but most campgrounds and trails still remain . Visitors are asked to purchase their park passes online ahead of time. North Cascades is mostly still closed for the season, including the main North Cascades Highway (Highway 20).

Grant County Public Utilities (GPUD) has closed its campgrounds: Crescent Bar, Rocky Coulee, Sand Hollow, Priest Rapids Recreation Area and the Jackson Creek Fish Camp.

West Virginia

West Virginia’s State Parks and Forests are still open to visitors. Gauley River National Recreation Area also remains open with an RV campground.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Parks and trails are set to remain open to the public, however, park campsites are closed through April 30 (refunds will be issued to all of those with reservations). All state park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings will be closed as well. Park bathrooms will remain open with increased cleaning protocols.

Wyoming

Wyoming State Parks have not reported any closures due to COVID-19. Yellowstone National Park is open, but most facilities are closed for the winter season. Most roads and facilities are not typically open until April 17 through early June. As of today, the park still plans to maintain the regular opening schedule.