ALUMINATION Chronicles How the Founder of Airstream Forged a Spirit of Adventure That Lives on Today.

For over 80 years, the Airstream travel trailer has epitomized adventure and wanderlust. An American icon, Airstream is widely known throughout the world, in part due to the early caravan adventures of Airstream founder, Wally Byam.

In this inspiring, independent film project titled ALUMINATION, director Eric Bricker guides us through the adventurous dreams of a young Wally Byam, the epic international caravans those dreams birthed, and the refinement and legendary growth that became Airstream.

“We are not directly selling a product, as much as we are selling a way of life” Wally Byam

An inspiring Airstream story for all

ALUMINATION is a story for all ages and all generations. The Airstream brand spans both of those, from Wally’s original leather-wrapped travel trailer in 1932 to the modern, aluminum skinned marvels coming out of the Airstream factory today. Watch how one man built a legend, and two men rescued it and built an empire.

In ALUMINATION, you’ll learn how the new millennium saw a masterful turnaround for the popular but stagnant Airstream brand. You’ll also see and understand what makes this iconic brand continue to turn heads and hearts today.

“It’s really about connecting people to the adventure, instead of insulating them from it.” Christopher C Deam

Preview ALUMINATION early & support Care Camps

RV LIFE, a long supporter of the Airstream brand though our AIRforums.com website, is offering a special preview screening of ALUMINATION for all RV LIFE readers from January 13th – January 24th.

Through our partnership with ALUMINATION and Care Camps, readers can see an early screening of ALUMINATION for only $15, well below the normal $17-$24 film festival price.

The first $5 of that cost goes straight to Care Camps, with RV LIFE matching $5, for a total of $10 in support of this great organization. Through its charitable fundraising efforts, Care Camps provides necessary support to send kids with cancer to medically supervised cancer camps where they can have fun, build awesome friendships, feel the joy that comes from camping and spending time in nature, make memories that will help them heal and ultimately return home feeling renewed and filled with hope.

Limited preview – Sign up to watch ALUMINATION

Be the first on your block or in your campground to enjoy ALUMINATION before it goes public. You’ll also be helping a great cause in Care Camps.

To enjoy a preview screening of ALUMINATION and provide some great help to Care Camps, visit: https://watch.eventive.org/alumination/play/5ff72fb3a9f61700372eb903

The special RV LIFE Preview period is only from January 13th – January 24th, so sign up soon! Watch ALUMINATION Today!