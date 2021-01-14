6 Things You Should Know About RV Work Camping Jobs

My husband and I have been work camping for a year or so. We thoroughly enjoy the work and the lifestyle and wouldn’t change anything about our situation at the moment. We have only been at a couple of jobs, but we hope to see more of the country and learn more as we continue the journey.

We’ve found there are many people who RV who would like to work. Some just want to fill their time and others need the income.

Read ahead for some tips to learn more about work camping and get the most enjoyment and pay out of your experience.

1. What are work campers?

Work campers are people who live in their RV and work for a campsite and/or wages, or volunteering typically at a campground or RV resort.

Not only do work campers have the advantage of taking their home with them, but they can choose any area of the country and see local attractions while they are there or are between jobs.

Usually, there will be downtime between seasonal jobs. We will leave our current assignment in April and will take time to see relatives before we get to our summer job May 1.

2. How do you find a work camping job?

Work camping jobs are not hard to find or acquire. Many RV parks and other types of businesses hire work campers across the nation and often hire months in advance. If you are looking for the best situation, you might want to begin soon for a job next winter. You will also find that parks might be looking for a replacement for someone who left or didn’t work out. Those jobs can get you jumpstarted into work camping right away.

We worked the summer where we are now because we knew that we could also stay for the winter. The hot summer in south Texas wasn’t ideal, but it got us going. We have already found a spot for the upcoming summer and will be looking soon for next winter.

3. What are some websites to find work camping jobs?

Some work camping sites require a small fee to join and see current jobs. You can find work camping jobs on these websites:

4. How do you know what you are getting paid?

Work camping is a great way to have fun, meet new people, and see some great places, all while financing your RV lifestyle. However, you need to be aware of how work camping pay works.

The most lucrative situation for a work camper is to be paid for all hours and get their site for free. Many offer this, but some have you work a certain number of hours per week to pay for your site. The fewer hours you have to work for your site, the better. Pay generally ranges from minimum wage to $12 per hour or more. Many parks also pay for electricity and have other free amenities.

We work 10 hours a week as a couple for our site, and get paid for the rest of our hours. We get our electric and laundry paid for and a rig wash (worth several hundred dollars) about once every six weeks. This is good for us as we both have side jobs that help bring in some extra money.

Some parks require you to volunteer hours for your site. If you just want to have something to do and don’t need the compensation, this is a great opportunity.

5. What do work campers do?

You can expect to work hard. A busy campground that hires couples often has one person work outside and the other inside. The outside person might clean sites, work on projects, interact with and escort guests to their sites.

Keeping up with landscaping, mowing, and other jobs such as pool maintenance and cleaning facilities might be included. An inside person will probably answer phones, take reservations and cancellations, and greet customers. Working in a camp store or other type of retail could be part of the job.

Not all work camping jobs are at RV parks. Jobs such as Amazon CamperForce offer seasonal work at Amazon facilities during peak times. An Amazon job will likely pay more and also require a 40-hour or more work week.

Working the beet harvest is another job that is short-term but pays well. Campers can even be on a team that puts up Christmas lights. We did this one last winter. Some of these might pay a portion of your campsite or you might have to pay for it yourself.

6. Is work camping for you?

Just like any job, you have to decide what is going to work best for you. Be sure to require a contract that stipulates hours and pay when you are offered a job. While I don’t suggest leaving in the middle of a job, sometimes situations happen. If it happens, always leave with an honest explanation and a good attitude. You might need a work camping couple or an employer to give you a good review for your next position.

“This is such a spectacular spot! Situated between two lakes, every site has a great view. The atmosphere is laid back and friendly. There are days that are much busier than others but overall, its such a fun place to work! Highly recommend! They do site and wage which is a plus. Kid friendly!” Christi via workamping reviews at Twin Lakes Campe Resort, Defuniak Springs, FL.

Final thoughts

Only you know what will work best for you, but if you are game, jump out and give it a try. It might be some of the most rewarding work you’ve experienced.

