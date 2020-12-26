Camp Among Giant Redwoods In Northern California

For a relaxing rendezvous with Mother Nature, head to northern California and the heart of giant redwood country. A good choice for camping is Redcrest Resort in Redcrest, California, which gets high marks for its location and customer service.

Nestled in the epicenter of the nation’s only stretch of coast redwoods, Redcrest Resort is located just over 100 miles south of the Oregon border and approximately 35 miles south of Eureka, California. It’s reported that coast redwoods can grow up to 400 feet tall, and 30 feet in diameter! Though you wouldn’t want to try and decorate one of these ginormous trees for the holidays, you can certainly appreciate their beauty and stature any time of year.

Redcrest Resort amenities

Redcrest Resort plays a role in helping visitors explore this incredible gift. Featuring 30 sites and full hook-ups, pet-friendly Redcrest Resort offers pull-throughs, 20/30 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, Wi-Fi, cable/satellite TV hook-ups, and a dump station. There are also 10 comfortable cabins for rent, each with a private front porch and unending views of redwood trees.

One note on dining and groceries: Plan on visiting the local towns before you arrive at Redcrest as there are no dining options at the park. A good choice is a stop in either of the “Two Small Communities with One Big Heart,” aka the towns of Scotia and Rio Dell. In Scotia you can visit Hoby’s Market for buying most food items, and in Rio Dell you can find food items and other essentials at the C&C Market Deli. Both are a short drive from Redcrest Resort.

Places to see in Northern California

The 31-mile scenic Avenue of the Giants is a must-visit. It’s not hard to find since the Redcrest Resort is located at 26459 Avenue of the Giants! Thus, you can’t go wrong driving north or south on the Avenue of Giants, which is basically a country road that parallels Highway 101 and the Eel River.

Another area attraction that should be on your to-do list when visiting is the Victorian village of Ferndale. This picturesque town of less than 2,000 offers a wonderful atmosphere along with plenty of historic structures, quaint restaurants, various landmarks, and a museum. Even the cemetery is a destination! The Victorian architecture gives the feel of stepping back in time.

Golfing near Eureka, CA

Eureka Golf Course, about 30 miles north of Redcrest Resort, is a well-maintained and challenging course. Measuring 5,713 yards, the par 70, 18-hole course is certified by Audubon International as a Cooperative Sanctuary.

On-course wildlife includes red-tail hawks, osprey, deer, and a variety of water fowl. With undulating greens and tree-lined fairways, Eureka G.C. also features several ponds and a small meandering creek that runs through most of the golf course. Additional amenities include a full driving range, practice green, golf shop, and a small restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more destinations in Northern California

You can find more campgrounds in Northern California with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Be sure to use RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to plan out your route and find other points of interest in the area. While you’re exploring the redwoods, head north towards Crescent City to see the Trees of Mystery attraction.