7 Best YouTube Channels For New RV Owners

New RV owners have a lot to learn. This learning process is made much easier by utilizing the vast resources available on YouTube. There is no shortage of RV channels on YouTube to help educate RVers. Here are our picks for the best YouTube channels for new RV owners.

This fast growing channel features Phil & Stacy Farley. Well liked and well respected veterans of the armed services, new RV owners will appreciate their frankness and honesty when reporting on their experiences. Their videos are lively with a touch of dry humor, and loaded with great information.

Marc and Julie Bennett are known almost as much for their book, Living the RV LIFE, as they are their videos. New RV owners will find that after reading the book, you’ll have a hunger to see these authors in action. If you are looking for someone dedicated to RVing, Marc and Julie just bought a second RV!

New RV owners that also have the motorcycle bug will enjoy Chad and Tara’s adventures as they document their travels all over North America. They’ll also share their DIY projects, RV tips and tricks, and their motorcycle rides on their 2018 Indian Roadmaster.

Mike and Susan of RVBlogger have amassed a formidable collection of videos that are prime viewing for the new RV owner. Campsite setup, RV reviews, boondocking…Mike and Susan cover it all.

Jason and Rae Miller are adorable, funny, and real. New RV owners will find that the Getaway Couple isn’t afraid to show what it’s like in the trenches of full-time RVing, showing you both the good and the bad.

Tom and Cheri share their full-time RV living experiences and challenges. With Cheri usually following Tom and the big rig in the tail car, new RV owners will often get a unique perspective on traveling in an RV. You’ll enjoy their humor and Cheri’s bubbling personality.

When it comes to Keep Your Daydream, new RV owners will want to start with some of the older videos offered by Marc and Trish from KYD. They have grown so much, and have such a large video offering that it could be a bit overwhelming for new RV owners.

That shouldn’t stop you from seeking out some of the best content on YouTube. KYD videos are humorous, informative, and Marc and Trish make you feel like you’re right there, hanging out in the RV with them.

Bonus Channel

Since it’s the giving time of year, we’ll give you one more, Drivin’ and Vibin’. Kyle, Olivia, and baby Nora show you what it’s like traveling first without a baby on board, and then later with one. Join the Vibe Tribe and get not only some great RV info, but great music as well.

See also: The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow