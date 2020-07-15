Visit A New RV Park In Historic Lacombe, Alberta

With just under 15,000 residents, historic Lacombe in central Alberta is a must-visit for those en route to Calgary or Edmonton. A great stopping off point is the Nursery Golf and Country Club, which opened a new RV park in 2018. Creatively designed and built right on the existing driving range, their new RV park offers seasonal, monthly, weekly, and nightly options.

Set on five pristine acres, the 31-site RV park features spacious lots that measure 33-feet by 70-feet. Other amenities include full hookups, restrooms, and showers. Some common areas are temporarily closed; their website offers the latest updates.

The par 73, 18-hole Nursery Golf and Country Club stretches to a modest 6,434 yards and is set just east of the Canadian Rockies. The tranquil setting offers a huge surprise: A chance to experience the longest golf hole in Canada! Visitors can’t wait to tee off on hole number 11. This par 6 measures 782 yards and is a must-play in central Alberta, and all of Canada for that matter.

Things to do in Lacombe

Less than 20 miles north of Red Deer, AB, and two hours north of Calgary, Lacombe offers plenty of historic sites and activities. A stroll through the downtown area reveals several well-preserved buildings and artifacts. Several of those unique buildings now house a handful of museums. One of those that immediately stands out is the Flatiron Building, which today serves as the Flatiron Museum and Interpretive Centre.

This unique three-sided building first opened in 1904 and served as the Merchants Bank of Canada for a number of years. The Flatiron Museum is operated jointly by the Lacombe & District Historical Society and Lacombe Regional Tourism and also provides tourism information.

A guided or self-guided walking tour of Lacombe offers a quick overview of the historical gems still present in this iconic town. Strolling the streets, you will see more than 30 walls of murals depicting Lacombe in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Blacksmith Shop Museum will also take you back to 1902, and the hand-forging techniques used during that era.

Attractions near Nursery Golf and Country Club

A few miles away from Nursery Golf and Country Club is the 635-acre J.J. Collett Natural Area. Made up of forest, meadows, and sand dunes, this popular hiking area features a variety of birds and other locals like coyotes and porcupines, to name a few.

You wouldn’t expect to find sandy beaches in central Alberta, but that’s exactly what’s available on the shores of Gull Lake. Located a few miles from downtown Lacombe, Gull Lake is also home to Alberta’s first provincial park: Aspen Beach. This popular lake is also a draw for boating and year-round fishing.

You can find more information on Nursery Golf and Country Club on their website and Campground Reviews.

