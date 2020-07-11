This post may contain affiliate links that may lead to referral compensation at no cost to you

The 5 Best RV Mattresses For Quality Sleep

Do you wake up in the RV feeling unrested with an aching back or neck? If so, you may want to upgrade your RV mattress. Most of the factory-made RVs come standard with a fiber-filled mattress that is extremely uncomfortable to say the least.

Upgrading to a better aftermarket mattress is one of the best ways you can improve your RV experience. After all, we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, and getting a better’s night sleep every night has been proven to improve your health in many ways.

However, before you throw out the junky mattress that came with your RV, do a little research to determine which mattress would be right for you. There are RV mattresses of all different sizes, prices, and firmness levels. Here’s a look at 5 of the best RV mattresses that are currently on the market.

1. ORB Performance Hybrid Mattress

Off-Road Bedding, founded in 2019 by rider and off-road enthusiast Josh Streeter, specializes in premium mattresses for RVs, toy haulers, and sprinter vans. Their top-of-the-line ORB Performance Hybrid Mattress comes in three firmness levels and a range of sizes including RV queen, RV king, and RV short king.

The 13-inch mattress is constructed with six layers for cloud-like comfort including memory foam, high-density foam, and encased coils. The price varies depending on size, starting at about $1,100.

2. Sedona RV Mattress

If you prefer a firm mattress, you may want to consider the USA-made Sedona Firm RV Mattress. The Sedona mattress is popular with side and back sleepers as it provides ultimate support from its proprietary dense foam. The foam, along with the organic cotton cover, are both hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant.

Sizes range from an RV king, queen, and queen short to a three-quarter, full, and twin bed. With prices ranging around $200-400, the Sedona is one of the most economical RV mattresses on this list.

3. Brooklyn Signature Hybrid

Brooklyn Bedding makes a line of quality RV mattresses including their most popular option, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid. Made with two patented foam layers and individually encased coil support, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid provides the same luxurious comfort as other RV mattresses, but at a more affordable price of $599. A variety of sizes are offered from twin to RV king and California-king size.

4. LinenSpa

Linenspa offers one of the highest-rated mattresses on Amazon: a revolutionary hybrid mattress that combines the pressure point relief of memory foam with the reliable support of a traditional spring mattress.

The hybrid mattress is available in either 8-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch heights as well as in all of the standard mattress sizes. Along with hypoallergenic memory foam, the mattress has 6-inch steel coils to provide a comfortable sleeping surface with a medium-firm feel.

5. Zinus Sleep Master Memory Foam

Another excellent RV mattress readily available on Amazon is the Zinus Sleep Master Memory Foam. The 8-inch queen mattress is made of three layers, including 2 inches of memory foam for conforming comfort, 2 inches of pressure-relieving comfort foam, and a 4-inch high-density foam base for stability. With prices around $375, it gives you the best bang for your buck.

Upgrading your mattress is the first step to getting a better night’s sleep. Also check out these tips for getting better sleep from the comfort of your RV.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.