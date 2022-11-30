The 12 Best Parallel Parking Tips For RVers

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Parallel Park In An RV

Parallel parking in your car can take some skill and practice and, like me, it might put you a bit on edge if that’s all the parking you can find. I do tend to avoid those spaces if you know what I mean.

Now, let’s talk about trying that in your RV. Details such as visibility and the size of your rig might just have you heading on down the road.

Parallel parking is an important skill if you like to visit national parks with limited parking. The ability to get into parallel spaces will keep you enjoying your adventures at the best places instead of forcing you to keep going or having to wait until a spot you can pull straight into comes open.

Read ahead for some of the best parallel parking tips for RVers.

Parallel parking tips

Make sure you have confidence backing up your rig. This may take some concentrated practice. Bring your RV to an empty parking lot and use cones or the parking space lines to practice and gauge your parking to see how you do. Once you are confident with backing, set up the cones to simulate a parallel parking situation. Never be in a hurry. Take as much time as you need. Find a parking spot that will lead you to success, particularly the first few times you try to parallel park in a real situation. Move on if you aren’t comfortable. Understand and have a feel for the length of your RV. You probably won’t fit into the same spot as a car. You will likely need a couple of spaces strung together. Find one that is at least three feet longer than your vehicle. Open your blinds for maximum visibility. To prevent an unfortunate accident, get out of your RV so you can visualize where you are going. Make the investment to purchase backup and side view cameras, if you don’t already have them. They will assist you in getting into your RV site and much more. When it comes to parallel parking, they’ll be invaluable to see how close you are to the vehicle behind you. Utilize a spotter on the sidewalk if you can. Make sure you can see the spotter in your mirrors and have a discussion with them about what signals you will use. Roll down the windows so you can hear them as well. Keep an eye on the front, as well as the back. Check for tree branches or other overhanging obstacles. Back into the space at a 45-degree angle to the curb so you have the space to swing into the parking spot. When your back wheel is about one foot from the curb, swing the nose around and straighten the RV. Cheer for yourself as you skip to your next adventure. You just opened up a skill that will put you ahead of the RV pack.

Get tips from other RVers

Parallel parking your RV shouldn’t have to be scary or difficult. The old saying, “practice makes perfect” applies here. Don’t be intimidated to learn all you can about parking and enjoying your RV.

If you need to find a course in your area that helps you with learning how to drive and maneuver your RV, do whatever makes you more confident and safer on the road. You will be sliding into spaces with expertise before you know it.

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Related articles:

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.