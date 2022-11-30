Visit Nashville RV Resort And Cabins In Tennessee

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Nashville RV Resort in Tennessee

You can’t go wrong with making Nashville RV Resort your home away from home. The resort, previously known as Nashville Jellystone Park, offers great amenities and fun for the entire family.

A stay at this campground means you are just minutes for the great attractions of Nashville but still have a peaceful place to rest and recharge.

Every RV site at this campground is a pull-though site. Whether you are staying in an RV, renting a cabin, or roughing it in a tent, Nashville RV Resort has the perfect fit for you.

RV site options

You can choose from six different categories of RV sites. Please note that all sites with full hookups offer a fire ring and picnic table, while those with electric and water hookups only have a picnic table.

An extra-long site with full hookups (50-amp electric) is perfect if you have an extra-long rig. At up to 80 feet in length, this site is made for big rigs.

A premium site with full hookups (50-amp electric) and extra parking space is great if you are towing a vehicle.

One of the standard sites with full hookups (50-amp electric) is perfect for an average-size RV and those who are not towing a vehicle.

A standard site with full hookups (30-amp electric) provides the perfect balance between convenience and cost.

A site with 50-amp electric and water only is less expensive than the full hookup sites. There is an onsite dump station for guests’ convenience.

The sites with 30-amp electric and water only are located close to the shower area and comfort station.

Cabins

Two-person cabins

Looking for a cabin for two? This deluxe cabin offers a full kitchen (featuring glass front cabinets and stainless-steel appliances), as well as a full bath, queen size bed, cable television, and linens. Relax on the screened-in porch that features a fireplace and television. A perfect romantic getaway awaits you.

Four-person cabins

The camping cabin (without a bathroom and kitchen) is pet-friendly. Enjoy the cable television, micro-refrigerator, and the comfort of air conditioning, but pack your own linens or sleeping bag. There is one full-size bed and one set of bunks. You’ll have a picnic table and a fire ring.

A patio provides a great way to relax and unwind in this deluxe cabin. It has a full bath with a shower, a kitchenette with a Keurig machine, stove, microwave, and micro-fridge, cable television, and all necessary linens. This pet-friendly option with air conditioning is located in prime spots at the campground. The cabin is outfitted with one queen bed and a set of bunk beds.

Six-person cabins

The deluxe cabin has a full bath with a tub and a shower. There is one queen bed (in the private bedroom), one full-sized futon/sleeper sofa, and a set of bunk beds. Linens and cable television are offered in this pet-friendly cabin, along with air conditioning and a kitchenette (complete with a Keurig machine, microwave, and refrigerator).

Need wheelchair accessibility? This deluxe cabin has you covered. It sleeps six and has two single beds, one queen bed, and one queen futon. There is also a sleeping loft that can sleep two small children. A large screened-in porch with tables and chairs is a great place to relax in comfort. The unit allows pets and offers cable television, linens, a full kitchen, air conditioning, and a full bathroom with a shower.

Seven-person cabins

Camp in style in this deluxe cabin that is close to the pool and recreational opportunities. The cabin has a queen bedroom, a queen-size sleeper sofa, and a triple bunk bed. Sporting a full kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) and a full bathroom with tub and shower, this pet-friendly unit is the perfect place to relax and de-stress. Linens and cable television are also included.

Eight-person cabins

You will have plenty of space in this two-bedroom cabin. One bedroom has a set of bunk beds and a full-size bed, while the other has a queen bed. There is a sleeper sofa in the living room, as well as a full bathroom with a shower. Linens, cable television, and a full kitchen (with a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and Keurig machine) are included in this pet-friendly unit. The patio has a fire pit and grill for outdoor cooking and entertaining.

Traveling with small children? This deluxe cabin has a patio loft with mattresses that are the perfect size for them. Additionally, there is a queen bed in the bedroom and a full-size futon and bunk beds in the living room. The cabin is pet-friendly and outfitted with air conditioning, cable television, linens, a full bath with a shower, and a full kitchen with all appliances. This cabin is perfect for families.

Tent sites

The pet-friendly individual tent sites with water and electric hookups are on grass pads, have a picnic table, and sleep up to six. They also accommodate pop-up campers and vans.

Individual tent sites (also on grass tent pads) without hookups are for tents only. They sleep up to four and they don’t allow pets. However, they have a fire ring, picnic table, and a great view.

Group tent sites are on a grass tent pad without hookups. They are close to all amenities and the comfort station/showers. They can have up to 20 people but don’t allow pets.

Activities and amenities

Regardless of which camping option you decide on, you will have access to the all the campground’s amenities and fun activities. There is a sparkling pool just perfect for cooling off after a day exploring all that Nashville has to offer.

Your entire group can play a round of mini (putt-putt) golf. The kids will all love jumping and sliding on the inflatables, running off energy at the playground, and mining for gems.

Wi-Fi is available throughout the resort, and all sites except tent sites have cable television. There is an onsite laundry room, showers, a comfort station, and a dump station for added convenience.

The general store has everything you need for a great vacation, including propane. Pets are welcome at the resort, and they have their own dog park for off-leash play time.

Nashville RV Resort is a highly favorited park on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. You can learn more about the resort on their website at nashvillervresortandcabins.com.

Things to do in Nashville

Nashville has been known as Music City since radio announcer David Cobb called it that in the 1950s. It still lives up to its moniker.

Nashville radio station WSM got the first-ever FM broadcasting license in 1941. Elvis, known as the King of Rock and Roll, recorded over 200 songs at RCA Studio B. In fact, to this day there are Christmas lights on display in the studio that were hung there when he was recording a Christmas album and wasn’t in the Christmas spirit.

In addition to the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Old Opry, there are almost 200 live music venues in town. Be sure and visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Johnny Cash Museum.

Take a ride on the General Jackson Showboat and enjoy the scenery along the Cumberland River while enjoying lunch or dinner. Hop on a Segway, tractor, double-decker bus, or golf cart for a one-of-a-kind guided tour.

There are numerous walking and biking tours of the town, as well as pub crawls and haunted tours. There is no shortage of fun in Nashville, so be sure and see for yourself.

