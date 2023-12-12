Phipps Park Campground is a Treasure on the Florida Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

They don’t call it Florida’s “Treasure Coast” for nothing. In the coastal town of Stuart, Phipps Park Campground is a real jewel of a destination.

Here’s why we love Phipps Park Campground. It’s a little coastal municipal park in the charming community of Stuart. Tucked away in Martin County on the state’s Treasure Coast, it’s a great campground for fishing, bird watching, or just relaxing on the Okeechobee Waterway.

Why RVers Love Phipps Park Campground in Stuart, Florida

The year-round retreat is spread over 55 lush, green acres. Fishing enthusiasts love all the chances to try their luck at both fresh and saltwater fishing in the “Sailfish Capital of the World.” And if you are towing a boat behind your RV, you’ll have plenty of chances to use the campground’s boat ramp, dock, and fishing pier.

Choose from almost one hundred sites.

More than half of campsites are back-ins with spectacular waterfront views.

All offer 50-amp electric (some offer 20/30-amp), water and sewer

A fire pit and a picnic table are also included.

The park has restrooms with hot water showers and laundry facilities.

Camping with a group? Enjoy a leisurely lunch at the picnic pavilion. When you are ready to venture out, both Stuart and Fort Pierce offer plenty of restaurants, attractions and plenty of fun. Here’s what you can look forward to enjoying.

This is a gem of a park. Quiet, peaceful a canal right behind our trailer and a lot of greenspace around. @Lynn & Scott, RV LIFE Campgrounds

Things to Do Near Phipps Park Campground

Martin County where Phipps Campground is located has an ‘Old Florida’ feel. From the silky soft sand beaches like Bathtub Beach (on south part of Hutchinson Island), to the Jensen Sea Turtle Beach, Hobe Sound Public Beach or Stuart Beach, the area is a great choice for winter snowbirding or summer camping.

Get to Know the Local Wildlife

You’ll stay on the St. Lucie Inlet, which is the most biodiverse estuary on the continent. Tucked in between the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, the ecosystem houses more the 4,300 species of animals and plants.

More than 30 endangered/threatened species (including manatees, peregrine falcons and sandhill cranes) call the area home.

Want to learn a bit more about the ocean and the animals that live there? Head over to the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center. Touch a (surprisingly silky) stingray, study a sea turtle, and enjoy watching the inhabitants of a 750,000 gallon lagoon get their evening meal.

Don’t forget to visit the Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge. Set on 1,000 acres, the Indian River Lagoon flows through it and and allows guests to hike on barrier islands and estuaries.

The Environmental Studies Center is another fun activity near Phipps Campground. See juvenile American Alligators, loggerhead sea turtles, freshwater turtles and gopher tortoises. Leave enough time to enjoy the mangrove swamps and Hutchinson Island Beaches, too.

Enjoy Downtown Stuart

Sunset in Stuart, Florida. (Image: Shutterstock)

The little town of Stuart will keep you as busy as you want to be. Relax in a waterfront cafe, check out locally-owned boutiques, or stop at the Stuart Heritage Museum that’s housed in the county’s oldest commercial building. The relics and artifacts are a testament to the resounding community spirit that still lives in the county.

Stuart’s Riverwalk is the center of activity, where events like fun scavenger huts and free open-air concerts connect community members with one another.

Are you a military history buff? Add the Road to Victory Military Museum to your agenda. That’s where military vehicles, a WWI Battle Re-enactment, weapons demonstrations, artifacts, and exhibits salute the heroes who protect our freedom.

Where Else Can You Camp in Florida During Winter?

And if you love a Florida snowbird campground that you want us to cover, don’t forget to leave a review. Your input helps all RVers find the best places all year long.