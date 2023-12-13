10 Best Lightweight Travel Trailers Of 2024

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Relaxing with family and friends while enjoying all the amenities of a home is why a good travel trailer makes RV outings so special. Add in the ability to tow one with a vehicle that’s likely already in your driveway—plus the opportunity to drop the trailer at the campsite and use the tow vehicle to explore the surrounding area—and it’s easy to see why the popularity in lightweight travel trailers has been at an all-time high for the past few years.

The Year Ahead

According to the RV Industry Association (RVIA), more than 60 million Americans are expected to take to the highways, byways, and backroads in the coming year, all in an RV of some type. About one in five of those doing so towing a travel trailer.

“Travelers continue to choose RVing as a top travel option because of its affordability and ability to bring family and friends closer together,” said RVIA President & CEO Craig Kirby. “Our research shows that consumer interest in living an active outdoor lifestyle remains strong, and there are RVs available at every price point for consumers eager to get outdoors.”

Why are Lightweight Travel Trailers So Popular?

Travel trailers with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 6,500 pounds or less are especially popular because they are considered lightweight travel trailers and are easily towable by half-ton pickups and full-size SUVs. They can also be towed by properly equipped vans, mid-size pickups, and smaller SUVs, making it simple to plan your RV trip, whether months in advance or the week before your vacation.

There are more than 50 brands of travel trailers, and within those brands are dozens of lightweight travel trailers that have a multitude of floorplans, amenities and options to suit different lifestyles. This can make choosing the perfect lightweight travel trailers for your camping needs a little mind boggling, so we’re highlighting 10 of the best lightweight travel trailers of 2024 (in alphabetical order) to help you find your perfect RV.

Airstream REI Special Edition Basecamp 20X

Airstream and REI have collaborated on the design of the 20-foot Special Edition Basecamp 20X, a rugged new lightweight travel trailer targeting adventure-bound outdoorsy families. From the three-inch lift, off-road tires and rear cargo entry door to load bicycles, kayaks, and other outdoor gear, to the wrap-around galley in front, the 20X is one of the most advanced and eco-friendly lightweight RVs on the market. It has plentiful storage options overhead and built-in storage spaces, plus two convertible sleeping/lounge areas. Base MSRP: $62,400

Features

GVWR: 4,300 lbs

Hitch Weight: 535 lbs

Sleeps: 4

Exterior Length: 20’ 2”

Exterior Height: 9’ 5”

Exterior Width: 7’ 9.5”

Interior Height: 6’ 7”

Freshwater cap: 23 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 21 gal/28 gal

Escape Trailer 23 First Edition

Like all Escape trailers, the Escape 23 First Edition features a high-quality fiberglass exterior.

Escape Trailer’s new Escape 23 First Edition is one of the few custom-built lightweight travel trailers and is available with either a walk-around queen bed or twin beds. Buyers can also choose between Contemporary or Maple interior, plus different table styles, sink colors, along with seven choices for flooring, countertops, and fabric as standard features. This luxurious fiberglass-body camper also comes with a state-of-the-art 400-watt solar system with dual lithium batteries and Victron control package for an excellent off-grid power supply. Base MSRP: $64,999

Escape 23 FE buyers can choose between a walk-around queen-bed or dual twin-bed (pictured) configuration.

Features

GVWR: 6,000 lbs

Hitch Weight: 600 lbs

Sleeps: 4

Exterior Length: 24’ 11”

Exterior Height: 9’ 6”

Exterior Width: 8’

Interior Height: 6’ 5”

Freshwater cap: 42 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 40 gal/40 gal

Forest River IBEX 19QBH

Forest River’s IBEX lightweight travel trailers with the Beast Mode option feature a comfy chaise dinette in the amidships slide, a queen bed up front, a central vacuum system, heated tank pads, Curt Beast Mode independent suspension and a panoramic front window. There’s also butcher-block countertop, premium accent lighting, a power awning, an exterior kitchen, and a 2,000-watt inverter. The 2024 19QBH adds rear bunk beds to the mix, making it a great family camping trailer. Base MSRP: $44,987

Features

GVWR: 5,365 lbs

Hitch Weight: 495 lbs

Sleeps: 6

Exterior Length: 23’

Exterior Height: 10’ 6”

Exterior Width: 7’ 4”

Interior Height: 6’ 4”

Freshwater cap: 30 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 30 gal/30 gal

InTech Sol Dusk

Bring the party outside your Sol Dusk with the rear exterior cooking area and the 10-foot awning.

Central to inTech’s new Sol Dusk’s design is its versatile bed/lounge area. This adaptable space can be effortlessly transformed from a comfortable lounge to twin beds to a luxurious 80-by-80-inch oversize king bed in minutes. The Dusk’s huge curved front window provides a panoramic view and the luxurious interior with wet bath is soothing, while the 10-foot awning and the cool slide-out exterior kitchen adds to the enjoyment of the RVing outdoor experience. Base MSRP: $44,940

Ready for a tour of the Sol Dusk? Look no further!

Features

GVWR: 4,800 lbs

Hitch Weight: 540–575 lbs

Sleeps: 4

Exterior Length: 20’ 8”

Exterior Height: 9’ 6”

Exterior Width: 8’ 6”

Interior Height: 6’ 6”

Freshwater cap: 28 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 32 gal combined

Jayco Jay Flight 260BH

The Jay Flight’s striking exterior is sure to turn heads while on the road and at the RV park.

Jayco’s Jay Flight 260BH is a new floorplan designed for growing families. The bunkhouse in the rear is opposite the full bath and is set up with 48-by-76-inch beds. The amidships galley and dining/living area is spacious and well-appointed with a jackknife sofa. The master bedroom up front has a queen bed with good storage space beneath. This Jay Flight is perfect for RVers who want a comfortable, well-built travel trailer that easily tows behind any vehicle with a maximum tow rating of more than 6,500 pounds. Base MSRP: $33,749

Features

GVWR: 6,000 lbs

Hitch Weight: 515 lbs

Sleeps: Up to 10

Exterior Length: 29’ 5”

Exterior Height: 9’ 10”

Exterior Width: 8’

Interior Height: 6’ 9”

Freshwater cap: 52 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 39 gal/39 gal

Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1700BH

The Bullet Crossfire 1700BH features a bunkhouse and convertible dinette for added sleeping space.

If you’re looking for an entry-level single-axle lightweight RV that is easy to tow and can accommodate a growing family, the 2024 Bullet Crossfire from Keystone is for you. The 1700BH sleeps up to six with the rear bunks and queen bed up front. The new Goodyear Endurance tires and TORFLEX rubber torsion suspension do a great job protecting the trailer and cargo on long road trips. This new floorplan also makes smart use of cargo space and lots of standard features, like power stabilizer jacks and Hyperdeck flooring, that make it one of the most durable and comfortable lightweight travel trailers. Base MSRP: $24,150

Features

GVWR: 4,825 lbs

Hitch Weight: 425 lbs

Sleeps: 6

Exterior Length: 21’ 5”

Exterior Height: 10’ 5”

Exterior Width: 8’

Interior Height: 6’ 6”

Freshwater cap: 37 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 30 gal/30 gal

Lance 1475 Travel Trailer

The 1475 Travel Trailer is easy to tow virtually anywhere.

Lance Camper’s ultra-light 1475 Travel Trailer is nicely equipped with a residential 60-by-80-inch queen bed that has an extra-large under-bed storage area. It features a nice-size dry bath, but no dinette; instead, it’s equipped with two comfortable lounge chairs with a small coffee table between, which makes the interior even roomier. A nice galley and Truma Combi handle the eating, heating and water needs. Base MSRP: $47,326

Comfy loungers take the place of the dinette area, making eating, relaxing and entertaining

custom affairs.

Features

GVWR: 4,500 lbs

Hitch Weight: 340 lbs

Sleeps: 2–3

Exterior Length: 19’ 8”

Exterior Height: 10’ 3”

Exterior Width: 7’

Interior Height: 6’ 8”

Freshwater cap: 26 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 26 gal/26 gal

Starcraft Super Lite 189RG

The 189RG’s open floorplan allows for plenty of entertaining space.

The new 25-foot Starcraft Super Lite 189RG is a well-equipped lightweight travel trailer at the upper end of the lightweight class. It’s big enough to bring along the whole family with strong heating and A/C to keep everyone comfortable for four-season use. The rear-kitchen- and bath floorplan with a small slide out for the jackknife sofa leaves the center of this travel trailer wide open for entertaining. The residential vinyl flooring is strong enough to stand up to pets and kiddos alike, while the 17-inch oven with a three-burner range and the 10-cu-ft fridge make it easy to prepare meals for the whole crew. Base MSRP: $39,053

Features

GVWR: 6,400 lbs

Hitch Weight: 520 lbs

Sleeps: 6

Exterior Length: 25’ 2”

Exterior Height: 11’ 1”

Exterior Width: 8’ 1”

Interior Height: 6’ 9”

Freshwater cap: 45 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 29 gal/29 gal

Travel Lite Rove Lite

The 14FL teardrop packs quite a punch.

The 2,500-pound Rove Lite 14FL from Travel Lite RV is light enough to be towed by many of the smallest properly equipped vehicles due to its aerodynamic teardrop design crafted from revolutionary Hydro-Lite material. It’s also one of the handful of lightweight travel trailers that offers an all-electric package powered by solar and lithium batteries. In standard trim the 400-watt solar panels, full-bed in the rear, nice galley, high ceiling and basic bathroom make this 16-foot trailer both a comfortable and cozy choice for one or two campers. Base MSRP: $28,499

The Rove Lite 14FL’s high ceiling and smart layout make the 16-footer feel much larger than its footprint.

Features

GVWR: 2,500 lbs

Hitch Weight: 220 lbs

Sleeps: 2

Exterior Length: 16’ 6”

Exterior Height: 8’ 1”

Exterior Width: 7’ 11”

Interior Height: 6’ 6”

Freshwater cap: 10 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 5 gal/30 gal

Winnebago M-Series 2326RK

Winnebago’s All-new M-Series is available at a great price point without sacrificing quality.

Winnebago unveiled the entry-level M-Series line of 26-foot compact lightweight travel trailers in late September to rave reviews. The 2326RK, the largest of the three new models, features big skylights, ample storage, a beautiful interior decor, a standard 10-cu-ft 12-volt refrigerator (or optional 8 cubic foot gas/electric refrigerator), and factory-supplied solar on each floorplan. The rear kitchen floorplan offers a lot of elbow room for the camp chef, and the amidships bathroom has one of the largest showers found in lightweight travel trailers. Base MSRP: $29,330

A luxurious interior on a lightweight trailer for less than $30K? Count us in!

Features

GVWR: 6,000 lbs

Hitch Weight: 387 lbs

Sleeps: 4

Exterior Length: 26’ 7”

Exterior Height: 10’ 5”

Exterior Width: 7’

Interior Height: 6’ 4”

Freshwater cap: 31 gal

Black-/Gray-water cap: 25 gal/25 gal

Check out the M-Series, plus all the new Winnebago models that displayed at the 2023 RV industry Open House!

