Will There Be A Propane Shortage This Winter?

With an extra cold winter on the horizon and rumors of a propane shortage, many people have started to worry that the U.S. might run out of fuel during the 2021 winter season. Millions of people use natural gas to heat their homes and RVs, so a propane shortage could be disastrous for families who are trying to keep warm this winter.

Propane prices are currently higher than they have been since 2014, and national stockpiles are being stretched thin due to high demand inside and outside the country. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, it’s projected that about half of the Americans who use natural gas to heat their homes will spend 30% more than in previous years.

However, it seems unlikely that the country will completely run out of propane during the winter, as the U.S. is one of the top producers and is capable of increasing production to prevent a major crisis. Supplies may be somewhat limited, and it’s likely that the prices will be higher in the winter of 2021. Homeowners and RVers who rely on propane should prepare for this situation and possibly consider switching to alternative energy methods that will be more sustainable.

The 2021-2022 Propane Problem

Fossil fuels (specifically natural gas) have been a major source of power in the U.S. for years. It has historically been cheap and easy to access. However, the winter of 2021 and soaring propane prices have put this industry in danger in the eyes of many consumers. As more people stayed at home during 2020 lockdowns, the use of air conditioners and heaters increased. By itself, this may not have been a huge issue, but the U.S. is also facing the outlook of a particularly cold winter.

La Niña is expected to create lower than average winter temperatures. Climate.gov projects that there’s an 87% chance of La Niña in 2021. This phenomenon takes effect when waters in the Pacific Ocean are cooler than usual and create a series of cold-weather storms that move across North America. This is expected to mess with other weather patterns and allow the polar vortex to take effect earlier than usual. The Northeast areas of America are projected to be hit the hardest by this combination of weather patterns (source).

Even once we reach January of 2022, the weather is still supposed to be quite cold. The current prediction is that temperatures will stabilize or even rise a bit during December, then drop again in January. To make a long story short, it’s looking like it will be a long, cold winter for everyone.

These cold weather conditions will inevitably lead to higher demand for heat and fuel across the country. Propane stockpiles are already being stretched thin by consumer demand both inside and outside the country. The U.S. is a major exporter of propane and many other countries depend on American fuel suppliers. Other major players in the industry include producers in the Gulf of Mexico, Russia, and Norway, but all of these countries experienced production outages that just made the shortage problems worse.

Europe has already begun to experience blackouts and power shortages. So far, the U.S. has been spared this fate, but propane prices continue to rise. Because the U.S. is a major supplier, it’s unlikely that the country will completely run out of fuel, but the scarcity coupled with inflation has made it more expensive for many people (source).

It really is a perfect storm of factors that has led to the current global propane shortage.

What does this mean for RVers?

For those who live in RVs year-round, the propane shortage could pose a few problems. Many RVs use propane tanks to power their heating or A/C systems. They also provide the fuel that is used for cooking, showering, and heating water. A national shortage like this could mean that a purely propane-fueled RVs won’t be practical this winter.

To cope with this situation, RVers need to be mindful of their fuel consumption. It used to be a given that you could find propane tanks just about anywhere you traveled, but this may not be the case in 2021. If you don’t have a backup plan, now is the time to make one. There are many RV heaters that run off of battery power or solar energy that might be worth exploring. Gas-powered generators and heaters could also be an option, but these come with their own limitations.

Make sure your RV is as well-insulated as possible to conserve heat. Stock up on blankets, space heaters, and other heat-producing items that don’t run on natural gas. It’s also best not to tempt fate in circumstances like this. Don’t travel to particularly cold areas where you could be isolated and stranded without access to heat. Consider traveling south for the winter and try to stick to warmer areas.

The future of propane

When you look at the overview of this problem, it’s easy to feel panicked or overwhelmed. It’s important for everyone to stay calm during these times and look for productive ways to work through it. Hoarding fuel is not recommended, plus behavior like this will only make the shortage situation worse. Use only what you need and no more. As long as people don’t panic and overbuy, there should be enough propane to go around.

Propane has been a wonderful source of energy for many years, but problems like this have made many people question whether this is still the right source to turn to for heat. The global supplies are limited and sometimes can’t keep up with the increased demand. The prices also continue to rise while people struggle to pay for other essentials as well.

The potential propane shortage of 2021 has led many people and governments to consider alternative sources of heat and energy. There have been long-term goals in place for a long time to reduce the amount of fossil fuel consumption, but a crisis like this might increase the urgency of these initiatives. However, as long as people are willing to pay the price for propane (however high it may be), it will be hard to commit to a full switch (source).

The winter of 2021 might prove to be an important landmark in the fields of inflation, fossil fuels, and renewable energy. The demands of this winter may stretch propane supplies further than ever before, but the U.S. should continue to have access to this fuel source (albeit at a higher price than ever). Make sure you have a few backup plans in place and buckle in for a long, cold winter.

