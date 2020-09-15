Visit The New River Run RV Resort In Colorado

A new RV resort recently opened along the Colorado River just a short drive from Rocky Mountain National Park. River Run RV Resort, part of the Sun RV Resorts organization, is the latest resort in the area to offer upscale RV sites as well as glamping wagons, Airstream rentals, and fully furnished vacation rentals.

River Run RV Resort in Granby, CO

River Run RV Resort first opened to visitors last year and they are still adding finishing touches around the property. Spacious pull-throughs with full hookups are now available seasonally (depending on the weather) for RVs of all types and sizes.

According to a recent visitor on Campground Reviews,

“Very nice and very close to Rocky NP and also Winter Park is just a short drive. We really enjoyed ourselves. There is a great Dog Park across the street. We camped at River Run RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.”

Winter visitors can still enjoy the resort in their well-equipped vacation rentals, with options ranging from Arrowhead cabins with a king-size bed, to the Foxtail studio with an extra loft, and Bearclaw cabins with a full kitchen and two bedrooms. Villas are available as well for those looking to live in the community long-term. In addition to their Conestoga wagons and Airstream rentals, they will also be adding adventure tents and yurts to their rental options soon.

Resort amenities

River Run RV Resort has already established several luxurious amenities for visitors. During your stay, you can enjoy all of the following on-site:

The Summit Bar & Grill (open year-round)

The Headwaters Tavern (which turns into an event space during the off-season)

A mini-bowling alley

Arcade room

A sports court complex & playground, weather dependent

Off-leash dog park

Shuttle service to nearby restaurants and ski activities

Hot tubs

Fire pits

A wellness center

Free WiFi & cable

Golf cart rentals

A general store

A seasonal pool

Laundry facilities (weather dependent)

Outdoor dining area

Themed activities

A lake dock with kayaks and paddleboards will be available in 2021

Things to do near River Run RV Resort

While you’re visiting River Run RV Resort, be sure to take some time and check out the many nearby attractions. We recommend adding these to your trip itinerary:

Go hiking and leaf-peeping in Rocky Mountain National Park. This is the best time of year to view the beautiful golden aspen trees in Colorado. The fall colors typically peak around mid-September through mid-October, depending on the season, weather, and elevation.

Go boating or fishing for rainbow trout on Lake Granby.

Explore the many attractions in and around Denver.

Visit Hot Sulphur Springs nearby.

Go hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, golfing, and skiing at Granby Ranch.

Plan your trip to River Run RV Resort

River Run RV Resort is just north of Granby, Colorado along the Colorado River. It already has quite a few excellent reviews on Campground Reviews and Google. Add it to your route and find more points of interest on RV Trip Wizard and with the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS.

More information can also be found on their website at SunRVResorts.com.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.