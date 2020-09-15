Camping WiFi: 7 Campgrounds With Fast Internet

Camping and RVing is supposed to be about getting away from it all. In today’s mobile economy, however, that isn’t always possible, or even desired. Some RVers still want and need great connectivity when they hit the campground. Here are 7 great campgrounds with fast internet and camping WiFi across the U.S.

1. New Orleans KOA

The New Orleans KOA is a perfect example of camping WiFi done right. Campground Reviews user JDC10 said of the WiFi at New Orleans KOA,

“We live in the age of WIFI technology and there is nothing to stop any RV Park across this country from investing in doing WIFI properly. This park receives 5-stars for their great WIFI.”

Other campers have equally good things to say about the New Orleans KOA, particularly the camping WiFi. In their review, The Aussie Cozzies added,

“Great WiFi and the free shuttle was fantastic. Escorted to site and the assistance to reverse in was great.”

2. Stargazers RV Resort

Stargazers is a brand new resort in Goldendale, WA. As you might expect from a new resort, the WiFi is great, as noted by Capt Carr.

“EZ pull thrus – 80ft. Good hook ups and great wifi. Located just off the Hwy 97 . We camped at Stargazers RV Resort in a Motorhome.”

The Stargazers RV Resort is located near the Goldendale Observatory, offering a chance to see the stars with a new perspective.

3. Mountain View Campground

Mountain View Campground in Hiawassee, Georgia is one of the highest-rated campgrounds on Campground Reviews. At Mountain View, you can enjoy the beautiful majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and still have great WiFi. According to reviewers Gary and Helen Govoni,

“WiFi was very strong and fast. Was able to work from RV without problems. Owners are very welcoming and nice.”

4. Kaibab Paiute Band Tribal Campground

Beautiful views, an interesting name, and great camping WiFi define this campground. The highly-rated campground is located on the northern Arizona border, east of St. George, Utah as part of the Grand Circle.

Grand Circle is a beautiful, vast region located in the Southwestern United States. Encompassing portions of five states—Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada. The Grand Circle contains America’s largest concentration of national parks and monuments, woven together by extraordinary designated scenic byways.

The Kaibab Paiute Tribal Council apparently felt that great WiFi would be important for RVers. Apparently they succeeded in this endeavor, impressing travel trailer owner, Bobinaz.

“Level sites. Easy to maneuver. Good hookups, great WiFi. Will stay again. We camped at Kaibab Paiute Band Tribal Campground in a Travel Trailer.”

5. Grand Junction KOA

Located on the southern edge of Grand Junction, Colorado, this KOA gets better every year. Offering a pool, great pull-thru and patio sites, quaint cabins, and of course, great camping WiFi. Its location on Highway 50 is convenient to Grand Junction, yet out of the way for easy RV access. Motorhome owners XenonImaGas enjoyed the facility and stated,

“Wonderful park, well maintained and very clean. Best WiFi of all of the parks we’ve stayed in. Nice pool, playground and mini golf. Showers and bathrooms were spotless. We camped at Grand Junction KOA in a Motorhome.”

Grand Junction is a great town. Large enough to have everything you need, but still has a quaint, small-town feel. Situated in northwest Colorado, it’s within a day’s reach of several great places like Denver, Moab, and Salt Lake City.

6. Boggy Creek RV Park

While Shiner, Texas is noted for its historic brewery, the local Boggy Creek RV Park proves that you don’t have to be a glamorous RV resort to have great camping WiFi.

With this simple logo, “We offer quiet country sites that are close to town,” Boggy Creek RV Park has ensured RVers won’t get bogged down when going online. Campground visitor DVCard85 assures us,

“Great customer service!! The park has recently added new restrooms and a hall. Both looked great. All sites are pull through. The park had excellent WiFi and full hook ups. The downside is no fire rings or other amenities and the sites are a bit close together. The location is nice as it is just on the outside of town and its right next to a large cattle pasture. The views are great. Overall the park has excellent hookups, WiFi and customer service. We would definitely stay here again.”

7. Camp Turkeyville RV Resort

Interestingly named and located near Battle Creek, Michigan, the Camp Turkeyville RV Resort has spacious back-in and pull-thru campsites with cement patios, turkeys, and great camping WiFi. Apparently the turkey’s aren’t just for show, as there is a turkey dinner on the Cornwell’s Turkeyville Restaurant menu. As to the WiFi, 5th wheel owners Tom & Sandy commented,

“Very clean, wide spaces, 2 pools, excellent staff. Great restaurant on site. Great place for a family. Great WiFi as well. We camped at Camp Turkeyville RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.”

Find more great campgrounds with fast camping WiFi

Finding great campgrounds is easy with tools like Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Pro. The RV LIFE Pro suite comes with RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds App, and Maintain My RV. These tools make it easy to find campgrounds with all the great features you are looking for.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.