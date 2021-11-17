Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Must-Have RV Accessories For Better Health & Wellness

Being on the road full-time or for short-term getaways can provide plenty of opportunities. Ever-changing scenery, freedom of the open road, and a more relaxed daily schedule are all nice things to experience. Within the RV lifestyle, there are some methods that need to change a bit as well. Changing up your exercise routines and finding new ways to stay organized while exploring the great outdoors are some things that need a little adjusting.

The following RV accessories will help provide new ways to exercise, keep your food and drinks fresh on long drives, and provide lightweight storage while exploring new areas. These RV accessories will also make great Christmas gifts for friends and family.

1. Insulated water bottle

This is my new favorite go-to water bottle. The Boulder Insulated Water Bottle from EcoVessel is a must-have for long RV drives or while outdoors enjoying the scenery.

I took one with me on a two-hour hike and the water stayed ice cold throughout the journey. This stainless steel bottle is insulated thoroughly enough to keep cold beverages cold up to 60 hours and hot up to 12.

I tested it when I first received it and it kept water cold indoors for 10 hours. With a variety of colors to choose from, this product could be tailored to each family member and some close friends for holiday gifts this year.

A feature that is different than most bottles is the removable strainer. Uses for the strainer include fruit, ice cubes, and tea.

2. Bento boxes

This next item is great for so many reasons, events, etc. Whether to use for a picnic, food storage in the RV or at home, a Bento box is a versatile container to have on hand.

These divided boxes can also be used for beauty supply storage, kids lunches, or to store food to have on hand during a hike.

3. Whirly Board

While out on the road, there may not always be a gym nearby, and the Whirly Board allows for stretching, cardio, and some yoga, all with just a few feet of space required.

This skateboard-like piece of exercise equipment is great for working on balance and core strengthening. The board is both lightweight and easy to store. It is perfect for RV usage, as the Whirly board takes up little space. You can increase your twirl level with the YouTube videos that help you learn new spins and tricks, allowing you to spin 360 degrees.

It’s a fun way to engage all the core muscles. I found it easy to use, and with so many workout options, I had a week’s worth of variations to keep me busy!

4. Cooling Cuff

This next item is one that I love to wear while I am gardening, walking, or doing workouts.

The Cooling Cuff is worn on your wrist like a watch and features a cold pack that rests against the inside of your wrist. This gel pack is prepped in the freezer for a short period of time prior to usage and instantly cools your body temp down when worn. The Cooling Cuff is a veteran-owned business and is made in the USA.

5. Travel bag

Another convenient item to have while exploring new locations is a versatile bag like the NOMADIC 30L Duffel/Backpack. This bag is waterproof and perfect for any outing or event.

This travel bag features a cool strap system that allows a quick change from duffel to backpack carry. I found the ventilated shoe compartment a neat asset. There is a water-resistant flap that can cover the door, changing it from ventilated to waterproof.

So, when choosing Christmas gifts for your friends and family (or for yourself), keep these products in mind. With options ranging from food storage, bags, and unique exercise equipment, there are plenty of gift ideas to choose from.

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Although she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin