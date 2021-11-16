Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Offbeat Winter Destinations For RV Snowbirds

If you are a snowbird, you are probably familiar with areas that other snowbirds typically flock to. Places such as the Florida Keys, South Padre Island, and Quartzite, Arizona keep attracting RVers for their open spaces, waterfront campgrounds, and beautiful weather.

However, these winter destinations have been discovered by other RVers beyond the traditional snowbird. Larger crowds, packed beaches, and full campgrounds will await many snowbirds this winter. But there are a few places that have yet to be discovered by the masses.

Where you go camping this winter will depend not only on the type of weather that a location normally gets, but also what type of weather you prefer to handle. As we saw from last year’s freezing of Texas or burning of California, winter weather can be far from normal.

Here are 10 winter destinations that are a little off the beaten path, yet can offer some milder weather than usually seen in the northern states. If you or your RV can handle some cooler nights or even some freak storms, these places can be your new home for the winter.

1. Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

There are only two words that winter escapees need to know for what is affectionately called T or C: hot springs. This tiny town in southern New Mexico has 10 hot spring resorts or bathhouses featuring healing waters that will cure you of any winter blues.

Along with its hot springs, the town is also located right on the Rio Grande and close to White Sands National Monument. The RV resorts are also plentiful and you can even camp at one of the hot springs.

Check out Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort. This full hookup resort has views of the beautiful desert and quick access to the Elephant Butte reservoir right outside of town.

2. Anza Borrego Desert, California

Many snowbirds flock to popular locations such as Palm Springs or Palm Desert in the dead of winter. However, the nearby Anza Borrego Desert offers much of the same weather in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Located between the Salton Sea and San Diego, this area of the Colorado Desert is officially a state park, but many visitors will also boondock in nearby areas such as Ocotillo Wells and Borrego Springs. This area is for RVers who prefer more rustic camping rather than resorts. However, there are several great RV resorts such as Desert Sands Vintage RV Park and The Springs at Borrego.

3. Panama City, Florida

Kiss Kissimmee and Key West goodbye. The Gulf Coast is where it’s at for snowbirds. One of the lesser visited areas of the Sunshine State is Panama City and they welcome snowbirds of all kinds.

Located between Tallahassee and Pensacola, this friendly beach town has dozens of RV parks, campgrounds, and public beaches.The Pineglen Motorcoach & RV Park is close to the water and offers shaded, full hookup sites that cost less than $1,300 per month.

4. Tucson, Arizona

Arizona has always been a snowbird haven. While many RVers head to Scottsdale or Mesa, Tucson is a more relaxed location to set down winter roots. The historic downtown is walkable, yet offers access to some great shops and restaurants (with those tasty margaritas!).

If you want a real taste of desert luxury in Tucson, book a site at Western Way RV Resort. This 55+ resort is an oasis with an outdoor pool, billiards room, putting green, library, and big rig lots.

5. Victoria, Texas

If you want to enjoy the Texas coastline, but want to stay away from the more party-heavy areas, visit and camp in Victoria. This pleasant town of less than 70,000 people is only an hour from the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Islands.

While it’s away from the larger metro areas, Victoria has a nice mix of RV parks and resorts. Gateway to the Gulf RV Park has over 100 full hookup sites and free high speed Wi-Fi. Pets are welcome, and the swimming pool and activity center are great when the temperature hovers around 70 degrees in January.

6. Macon, Georgia

Savannah is one of the top winter destinations in the country, but visitors tend to forget about Macon. With its beautiful architecture and music scene, you get a nice mix of what makes the South so great.

There are several RV parks and resorts spread around the Macon area, but one that stands out is L&D RV Park. Located in nearby Forsyth, Georgia this park is a quiet escape from any city. This area can drop into the 30s at night, so those full hookups will come in handy.

7. Wilmington, North Carolina

With RV parks scattered around the area, Wilmington offers access to the NC coastline without the crowds. Wilmington has a great, walkable downtown, renowned seafood restaurants, and access to nearby Cape Fear.

The RV options include basic campgrounds and upper end RV resorts. The Wilmington KOA Holiday offers both walking and river tours. There are also sites with KOA Patios and upgraded tent sites surrounded by trees.

8. St. George, Utah

When some parts of Utah are getting snow, St. George tends to stay a little more mild. This fast-growing part of the Beehive State has everything you need for winter camping. In addition, the location is perfect for visiting some of the state’s most beautiful national parks.

For such a small city, St. George has a surprising number of places to park an RV. St. George RV Park & Campground is an affordable option right in the middle of town. It offers monthly stays for only $515 and has large pull through sites and plenty of shade.

9. Biloxi, Mississippi

For RVers who prefer a little more nightlife while RVing, the “Secret Coast” of Mississippi is a fun winter getaway. The town of Biloxi checks all the fun boxes with gaming, shopping, seafood, and riverboats.

One of the best places to stay in town is the Biloxi Bay RV Resort and Marina. Nearly all the RV sites are on the water. Even the pool has a view of the bay. The resort also features glamping tents, free cable and roomy, paved sites.

10. Terlingua, Texas

For RVers who want to get away from it all, they should look no further than Big Bend National Park in Texas. Near this 1,300-square-mile park is the little town of Terlingua. While it doesn’t rank high in amenities, the night skies will remedy that.

There are actually a fair number of RV parks and campgrounds around Terlingua. The closest to Big Bend is Maverick Ranch RV Park. Its beautiful pool and golf course overlook the North Lajitas Mesa. The sites are full hookup and are close to the general store.

Christina is a writer and designer who has written about camping, tiny houses, and alternative living since 2008. She recently traded in her teardrop trailer for a 13-foot fiberglass trailer from 1982.