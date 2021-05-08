10 Must-Have RV Accessories Under $200

With such a large market for RV accessories, it can be overwhelming knowing what you really need. There are RV accessories for safety, convenience, customization, and more. We all have the 400-page accessory catalog from the RV dealer sitting at home. But what are the must-haves?

Avoid impulse buys and wasted money. These RV accessories under $200 are well worth the investment.

1. Oxygenics Showerhead

RV showerheads are notorious for being less than adequate. RV showers are often smaller than what we are used to at home, and the hot water does not last nearly as long. This can make for very short and unenjoyable showers. A showerhead upgrade is a great way to change that.

The Oxygenics Showerhead Shower is an easy DIY upgrade that will not only perform better but also looks great. At less than $50, it is worth the money for the improved RV shower experience.

2. Keyless entry

Who hasn’t locked themselves out of their RV? RV keys are prone to breaking and getting lost due to their small size.

RV door locks easily become rusted and stiff from outdoor storage and exposure to the elements. Having a spare key hidden outside can be a security issue but is often the only option. A keyless entry is a safe, secure RV accessory that is also very convenient.

There are several brands of keyless entry handles on the market. The RV Lock is priced at $180 and comes with an accompanying key fob.

3. Wheel stabilizers

Nothing is more annoying than a trailer that won’t stop rocking. Wheel stabilizers are an important RV accessory for safely chocking your RV wheels to prevent them from rolling.

Unlike traditional wheel chocks that are placed in front of and behind the tires, X-Chocks are placed between the tires of multi-axle trailers to safely prevent roll and help eliminate rocking. They are priced at about $92 for the pair.

4. Sewer hose kit

Nobody likes dealing with sewer hoses but it’s a part of RVing. Your sewer hoses and connections are no place to cheap out. A quality set of hoses and connections will last longer and lessen your chances of an incident.

Campground sewer setups vary from location to location so having a collection of fittings and connections on hand to make sure you can easily hook up is key. The RhinoEXTREME sewer hose kit ($72) comes with a 4-in-1 adapter and storage caps.

5. Surge protector

Electrical surge protectors are cheap insurance for your RV. Electricity can vary from campground to campground and even from site to site.

A sudden voltage rise or drop can damage many components within your RV. Surge protectors are a line of defense between the unknown electricity source and your RV. This model from Progressive Industries is priced at about $132.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

6. LED lights

Standard 12-volt lights are inefficient, run hot, and don’t provide very good light. Upgrading to LED lighting is an easy way to make a big difference in your RV.

LED lights are available in multiple heat levels so you can choose the look that suits you best. You can choose to upgrade just your bulbs or the entire light fixture. Don’t forget your taillights. Brighter exterior lights are added safety. A 10-pack of lights is less than $90 from Amazon.

7. Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Most RV tire blowouts are caused by improper tire pressure and heat. A tire blowout is not only inconvenient but can be costly and dangerous. The damage to your RV is often more expensive than the replacement tire.

Avoid dangerous tire changing on the side of the highway with a tire pressure monitoring system. They are essentially a peace of mind RV accessory from the comfort of your vehicle. There are tire pressure monitoring systems available for under $200 as well as higher-end options with more deluxe features.

8. Roof vent

If your RV has a single-direction, single-speed roof vent, this will be a huge upgrade. Ventilation in RVs is important to remove humidity and force airflow. Multi-direction fans provide you the ability to both remove humid air from your RV and pull fresh air in.

Built-in rain sensors allow you to leave your vents open while away and at night. The Fan-Tastic Vent is priced at only $160 and features 3 fan blade speeds.

9. Water pressure regulator

Your RV’s plumbing system is designed to operate within a specific pressure range. Faucets, lines, and fittings can be exposed to damage with a surge in water pressure.

Campgrounds can have unpredictable water pressure so having a way to control this is important. Having a water pressure regulator inline between the incoming water and your RV is insurance for your plumbing system. The Renator water pressure regulator is less than $40 from Amazon.

10. Power tongue jack

Unfortunately, not all travel trailers come equipped with power tongue jacks. Oftentimes, cheaper models and smaller units will have a manual crank jack. Although it’s not a big deal the first few times, if you move around a lot it can become an unenjoyable part of your setup.

Power jacks make hooking up and disconnecting your RV faster and come with a larger foot for stabilization. This model by Kohree is $180 and can lift trailers up to 3500 lbs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whether it’s to add a personalized look or for functionality, there is an RV accessory out there for every need. These 10 RV accessories under $200 are affordable must-haves for every RVer.

Continue reading: