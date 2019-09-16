RV Advocacy—Who’s In YOUR Corner?

74 SHARES 3.4k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The RV industry has its own advocacy association, the RVIA. The RV Dealers have their organization, the RVDA. Both of these respected and long-standing organizations serve a purpose for their respective clientele. When it comes to the RV buyers, however, it’s not quite so clear.

Each brand often has an owner’s club that can band together and champion for, or against, the RV manufacturer itself. However, with an RV that is constructed from hundreds of products across dozens of brands, there is only so much the manufacturer will do.

You may find an RV club that stems from the chassis manufacturer that might have some sway when it comes to chassis issues, but again that is limited to just the chassis itself.

There are, of course, the major RV clubs such as FMCA, Escapees, and Good Sam. While they often have a hotline or advocacy corner of some kind that may yield results, it’s usually just a lucky few per month that reap those benefits.

Where does the average RV owner go when their buying or ownership experience has been anything from less-than-stellar to fully catastrophic?

The answer? The RV Advisor. The RV Advisor is a member-based website that advocates for RV owners’ rights. Founded by Gigi Stetler, a 30-year industry veteran of the RV industry, it is the only place in the market to go for assistance and support on a non-bias platform.

With her expertise and knowledge, she gets the results members look for. Members can get help with situations such as “buyer beware,” contract issues, insurance claims, extended warranties and more.

Gigi provides confidence and reassurance to the unprotected RV consumer. The site features access to a knowledge base that is unavailable anywhere else, as well as access to premium RV services for owners. Whether you’re a seasoned RV owner or looking to buy your first vehicle, the RV Advisor will assist you to make sure you don’t get blindsided.

RV ownership is supposed to be an exciting experience. That’s why they support their members with the proper information to help maximize their fun and minimize the risk of something going wrong.

The RV Advisor membership offers discounts on lodging, dining, camping, and more. You can take advantage of the Travel Rewards and connect with fellow RV enthusiasts in the RV Advisor’s Community forums.

The RV Advisor separates itself by offering standout services such as Roadside Assistance, Extended Warranties, Tire and Wheel Protection, RV and Auto Insurance, Legal Advice, and you can even hire the Founder of the RV Advisor to guide you through a purchase, sale, repair, or warranty issues with your RV.

For the traveler who likes to share their adventures, the website provides the opportunity to enter story contests, have your story published on their site, and have the chance to win fun prizes, like high-quality RV furniture, free repairs, and more.

They have also partnered with football Hall of Famer Dan Marino to be their Brand Ambassador, and one of the biggest advocates to support RV owners. Join the team and get the RV Advisor advantage today!