10 Scenic Places To Go RV Camping In Canada

10 RV Camping Destinations In Canada

Are you thinking about heading north for a more-than-ordinary RV camping experience? There are plenty of well-known RV camping destinations in BC, Alberta, and Manitoba.

Campgrounds in gorgeous settings like Jasper and Lake Louise in BC book up fast and are usually packed with people from across Canada and all over the globe. If you are into more relaxed and quiet camping in Western Canada, we’ve got a list of 10 places you’ll want to put on your RV bucket list. You can find more great places to go camping in Canada while planning your trip with RV LIFE Pro.

Why these RV camping destinations are our top picks

After spending plenty of time sequestered away in our quiet little worlds during the pandemic, the phrase “too peopley” is being applied to a lot of situations and places where it wasn’t used before. We’re using it in places where crowds of people didn’t used to bother us.

If you’re out there to relax and escape from the hubbub of Canada’s tourist traps. we’ve got you covered. We picked these amazing RV destinations for their quiet, laid-back settings in absolutely epic locations. You’ll be just as stunned by the natural beauty of these places as you would be by Western Canada’s more popular tourist destinations.

RV camping in Manitoba

Manitoba is an amazing province with lots to see and do. What other place in the world has miles of sunflower fields flowing across its southern prairies and Northern Lights that dance in the sky above the treetops and lakes?

The only drawback is the mosquitos throughout the province are legendary for both their numbers and ferocity. Be prepared with a mosquito trap or Thermocell unit and personal mosquito repellent.

Whiteshell Provincial Park

The Whiteshell sits on the northern section of the Canadian shield, the exposed portion of the continental crust underlying the majority of North America. The stunning geography of this area is dotted with lakes, remnants of glacial melting thousands of years ago. Indigenous people left their mark on the area 3,000 years ago with petroglyphs in an area called Bannock Point.

This area has numerous campground facilities. Some top-rated campgrounds include Falcon Lake and Nutimik Lake Campground.

RV camping in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is underrated. If you’ve only driven through Saskatchewan on either of the two major highways, you’ll think that it is very flat and mindlessly boring.

Get a little off the beaten path and you will find living skies, cactus-studded deserts, picturesque badlands, lush valleys, diverse wildlife, historical landmarks, museums, and amazing campgrounds. Saskatchewan has many amazing places for RVers to explore. Every Saskatchewan town seems to have a fully serviced, low-cost regional park with a nice campground that shows off the best assets of its region.

Grasslands National Park

Grasslands National Park is located in southwestern Saskatchewan. The park borders on the relatively mountainous Big Muddy Badlands on its east side.

The whole area abounds with native wildlife, and be prepared to be stunned by the blanket of stars covering the tranquil night sky. Hiking and biking trails and parkways throughout the area allow you to explore to your heart’s content. RV camping is available in two RV campgrounds in the park.

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Located near Stewart Valley, Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park provides unique landscapes in a unique setting where you’ll find a large lake and cacti growing on the hillsides. The park is a monument to a historic time when the first western settlers traversed the prairies in search of homesteads. It’s a truly interesting area with a huge, well-treed campground.

Craik & District Regional Park

Craik & District Regional Park is nestled among gently rolling hills. This sweet little gem of a park has miles of trails and interesting things to see, including a refurbished homestead dug out of the side of a hill. Bird species, deer, and a lot of other wildlife abound in this area. At night, coyotes yip and howl under a clear, starry sky.

RV camping in Alberta

Alberta has a wealth of camping in its national and provincial parks as well as in public lands camping. RV camping in Alberta is amazing, whether you camp in Kananaskis Country in the heart of the Rocky Mountains or head to Dinosaur Provincial Park, where archeologists are still finding some of the biggest dinosaur bones on the planet.

Icefields Parkway

The Icefields Parkway stretches between Lake Louise and Jasper through Banff National Park and Jasper National Park. This must-see drive provides incredible vistas of the Rocky Mountain glaciers along the way. While there are campsites available along the way, they book up very early in the season, so if you want one, be sure to book ahead.

Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site is a heritage where you can camp in a tipi and learn traditional Canadian skills such as making a campfire with just a flint and steel, learning how to make mocassins, or trying your hand at making a traditional bread called bannock.

Rocky Mountain House once served as an important fur-trade outpost for European settlers and indigenous people. Visiting the site is a fun adventure back in time, especially for children.

Dinosaur Provincial Park

Located right in the badlands of the Red Deer Valley, Dinosaur Provincial Park is home to some of the richest deposits of dinosaur bones in the world. The park is a UNESCO heritage site and boasts a small museum and information center where you can learn about the site. The spectacular badlands geography has trails around digs where archaeologists are still finding dinosaur fossils.

RV camping in British Columbia

British Columbia lies up and down Canada’s west coast and stretches all the way to the Rockies. We strongly recommend driving around this province to see the diverse geography throughout BC’s various regions. From mountains to deserts to lush coastal rainforests, BC has it all.

Miracle Beach Provincial Park

Situated on the northern region of Vancouver Island, Miracle Beach Park lies facing the shores of the Strait of Georgia on the Pacific Ocean. The park’s campsites are well treed in a lush old-growth forest. A short walk from camp takes you to miles of hiking trails and a sandy beach. The park is home to a variety of wildlife species including sea lions, eagles, otters, and mule deer. Be sure to book well ahead as this campground tends to book up fast.

Cape Scott Provincial Park

Cape Scott Provincial Park lies at the northwest tip of Vancouver Island. It is a must-see place because the sheer wilderness of the park and its wildlife and sandy beaches are truly astounding.

We have one caveat about this place: there is a large population of wolves in the area. These particular wolves view all dogs as delicious furry snacks. It’s best not to travel to this park with your four-legged traveling companion.

Saskquatch Provincial Park

This provincial park is north of Harrison Hot Springs and has a series of pocket lakes where you can relax and take in the gorgeous scenery, go fishing, or take a hike on miles of trails. There are 3 reservable campgrounds within the park. Like most BC provincial campgrounds, you will need to book months in advance of your planned stay.

Get ready to go RV camping in Canada

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/