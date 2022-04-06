Motorcycle Rally Aims To Take Mystery Out Of RVing With Large Toys

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don’t Miss The First-Ever RV & Motorcycle Rally

What is a rally exactly; what does the word even mean? Sometimes it’s an overused term describing an event where you are marketed services and products. What a rally really means is a meeting, gathering, and coming together.

The Direction Wide Open RV & Motorcycle Rally is all about coming together. The rally looks at what it means to travel with an RV and large toys like motorcycles, trikes, golf carts, sidecars, ATVs and more.

This isn’t a new niche. RVers have been traveling with motorized toys since RVs were first invented. No one has been directly serving this niche, however, until now.

RV & Motorcycle Rally

Maybe you don’t own an RV yet. Or perhaps you do, but you don’t have your large toy yet. Maybe you have been RVing but have been leaving your motorized fun behind because you just don’t know how to bring it along. No problem! The first-ever RV & Motorcycle Rally is all about coming together, learning from experts, sharing with fellow enthusiasts, and on top of that, having fun!

Have you experienced the NewlyRig Show? What about the Tricked-out and Treat Crawl? Do you know what All Wheels Trivia is? Not yet, but you will because these are one-of-a-kind experiences you will experience at the rally with other RVers and riders.

Great sponsors already on board

Rally sponsors and vendors know this niche has been underserved, and they are already on board to provide you a unique RV & Motorcycle combination experience. Come and see how Grand Design, RV LIFE , Ride Texas Magazine, Medical Transport Solutions, Harvest Host, Texas Sidecar Company, Bandera County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Stingray Travel, and MyRVRadio are all coming together to deliver you an over-the-top rally through seminars, tours, music, and interactive events.

Start planning today to attend

The RV & Motorcycle Rally will be held September 22-25, 2022 at Bandera Crossing RV Resort in Bandera, Texas. The campground is right on the Medina River.

When you aren’t riding your large toys around the scenic roads of the Texas Hill Country, you can enjoy canoe rides down the river or the Vendor Market filled with RV & motorcycle combination solutions. In the evening, you will be enjoying live Texas music and food trucks serving up local libations, eats, and treats.

Popular seminar topics you will have the opportunity to attend include How To Strap Down Your Toy In An RV, What Is Legal To Tow, and How To Boondock With Your Toys. Register today!

Tune in early to learn more

From April to August 2022, the rally is being promoted around the United States. Listen for details about the rally on MyRVRadio.com. Look for the hosts, Will and Lucinda Belden, to be presenting on RVing with Motorcycles at the International Motorcycle Shows by Progressive in Colorado, Chicago, Atlanta, Northern and Southern California, and Arizona.

MyRVRadio will do live broadcasts from IMS on Fridays at each of the shows. Track the hosts’ RV, which will be wrapped with IMS and MyRVRadio’s invitations, as they travel across the United States. Be sure to give them a shout-out if you see them!

It’s time to experience a real rally. One where we come together and meet like-minded RVers and riders. We have a niche of our own. Let’s grow it together! Register today for the Direction Wide Open RV & Motorcycle Rally.

About the author

Will and Lucinda Belden are the authors of RVing with Motorcycles & Other Outdoor Toys. They work, play and ride full-time from their 44-foot fifth wheel toy hauler. Accompanying them is their dog, Cozy, their Harley Heritage, and their Harley Softtail with a sidecar. Read more articles by Lucinda Belden.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen