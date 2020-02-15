Get RV Education and Safety Training from the Experts

0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RV driving completely different than cruising in a passenger car. That’s why RV education classes make sense. They build your confidence and enjoyment of the lifestyle, and are a critical safety investment for you and your loved ones. If you haven’t taken classes yet, the RV Technical Education and Safety Conference is one place to get started.

4-Day Conference Gives Hands-On Training with RV Experts

Whether you own a towable, a van, truck camper or motorhome, getting into the RV lifestyle requires a learning curve. You can shorten it by registering for the RV Technical Education and Safety Conference, a four-day gathering that happens each spring in Elkhart, Indiana. This year in 2020, it’s taking place May 13-17.

“To fully enjoy these vehicles it is beneficial to spend time learning about how to operate them properly and the best place to get this understanding is from the folks in the industry who create and maintain them.,” says Trey Sellman, a representative of the RV Safety & Education Foundation that runs the event.

“The conference provides attendees a unique opportunity to have extended time with RV technician trainers, industry specialists, and lifestyle authorities who will be available to teach classes and discuss personal situations one on one.”

The conference isn’t just for newbies. It’s for everyone from the wanna-be RVer to the long-time owner who wants to improve their lifestyle knowledge. “About 40% of the attendees do not yet own an RV, new RVers and full-timer RVers all attend and each group greatly benefits from the specialized training. Many return year after year to continue their ongoing education and support the conference,” says Sellman.

A full-time RVer himself, Sellman says the RVSEF event gives attendees the best chance to have extended face time with the country’s most well-regarded RV technician trainers, industry specialists, and lifestyle authorities. These experts come together in an intimate setting for engaging teaching sessions and one-on-one consulting with attendees. “We try to provide a wide range of specialty and lifestyle courses,” he says.

RV Driver Education, Lifestyle Learning and Dozens of Important Topics

Spaces are going quick. One look at the agenda and it’s easy to see why. A quick glance at the event training session includes important topics like:

Behind the Wheel Driver Training

Buying, negotiating and closing the RV deal

Battery Maintenance

CPR / AED Certification

Driving Safety

Electrical Systems

Exterior Care

Fire Safety

Full-time RVing

Hitches & Brake Controllers

Internet Connectivity

Personal Safety

Propane System and Carbon Monoxide

Properly Matching Trucks and Trailers/5th wheels

RV Walk-Throughs of Attendee RVs

Tire Maintenance and Safety

Working on the Road

Cooking, Pets and much more

As the event draws near, the schedule and course description updates can be seen here. Many classes are limited to small groups and repeated throughout the day, so attendees have more chances to get into every class they want.

Learn to Love the RV Lifestyle and Get a New Career Too

The RV education conference takes place at the brand new RV Technical Institute (RVTI) in Elkhart, Indiana. The RVTI is the brainchild of the RV Industry Association and the RV Dealers Association. The two groups recently joined forces to create the industry’s first certified RV Technician Training program in response to the industry’s dire need for properly trained, qualified RV technicians with talent.

The RVTI is partnering with the RVSEF to give a significant tuition discount for any conference attendees who want to obtain a Level 1 and Level Certification Training to become an RV Technician. Normally, the seven day Level 1 training session costs $1000 and the eight-week Level 2 costs $8000. RVSEF attendees who embark on this career path will only pay $750 for Level One, and $5000 for Level two.

Whether you choose to make a career out of RVing or just want to enjoy the benefits of this laid back lifestyle, it’s a wise choice to get better acquainted with a type of vehicle that’s unlike anything you’ve ever driven before.

“RVs are unique vehicles designed to live in and enjoy travel across this wonderful country,” says Sellman. “However, there are some significant differences from the passenger cars we usually operate.” The country’s biggest RV education conference is a unique opportunity to get more confident every time you hit the road.