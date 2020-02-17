Discover The Beauty Of This Arizona State Park

0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Arizona offers a laid-back setting that’s relaxing any time of year. Though located less than 40 miles from Phoenix, Apache Junction is an oasis of calm, and many RVers use the 138-site state park as a home base while exploring the area.

Half of the sites offer 20/30/50 amp electrical service and water, while the remaining non-hookup sites are set on paved roads for tents or RVs.

Other amenities at Lost Dutchman State Park include restrooms, showers, a water spigot, picnic shelter, dump station, and numerous recreational trails. Regardless of your fitness level, there is a trail to fit everyone’s skill level.

The variety of Lost Dutchman trails range from a quarter-mile to four miles, roundtrip. To get your feet wet (not literally!) try the Discovery Trail. This short hike connects the campground and day-use areas where you’ll find various information signs, a wildlife pond, bird feeder, and a viewing bench.

Before heading out on any trail, no matter the distance, don’t forget to bring water, wear proper footgear, and the trail map that is provided with your entrance fee.

Other area attractions worth exploring include Superstition Mountain Museum or nearby Goldfield Ghost Town.

Roughly eight miles from Lost Dutchman State Park is an excellent golf course—Apache Creek Golf Club. This desert course recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The 18-hole, par 72 track measures 6,541 yards and is completely devoid of homes. The well-manicured Apache Creek Golf Club, nestled at the foot of the majestic Superstition Mountains, also offers a large driving range, putting green, pro shop, and The Grill at Apache Creek.

For more information on area activities and other things to explore, visit the Apache Junction Chamber website. You can also learn more about camping at Lost Dutchman State Park on CampgroundReviews.com.