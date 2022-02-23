We’re Increasing Our Price A Bit, And It’s A Good Thing!

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV LIFE Pro Will Go Up An Additional $10 A Year

No one likes price increases, and frankly, neither do we. However, sometimes a small price increase (.83 cents per month) is an indicator of great things happening behind the scenes. Such is the case with RV LIFE and our flagship RV trip planning and lifestyle suite, RV LIFE Pro.

On March 1st, 2022, our annual price for new subscriptions will go from $49 to $59. If you are an RV LIFE Pro member already, your annual price will not change. Your annual renewal rate will continue at the current rate. However, read on and learn a little more about how this small US-based company is reshaping the RV world.

RV LIFE is growing

Just as every facet of the entire RV industry is growing, RV LIFE is doing the same. Across the board, we are adding software developers and designers to grow and improve our products. As it turns out, people LOVE our tools, and they have great suggestions on how to make them better. We’re pretty good at implementing those suggestions too. These smart new people will help keep RV LIFE Pro at the top of its game.

We also have several blog and content sites, and we are always on the lookout for talented writers that live the RV lifestyle. Or perhaps talented RVers that live the writing lifestyle? Either way, if you’re interested in joining the team, head over here.

We reach millions of RVers each week through our sites and newsletters, providing important and relevant information to RVers. In fact, our entire focus at RV LIFE is RVing. So much so that many of our team members are or were real RVers before they joined us.

Additional features & improvements

Even more important to our members and customers is the fact that we are adding some terrific value to your membership. We recently just acquired the RV Masterclass series of online courses where RV experts share the best tips about purchasing your RV, transitioning to full-time in your RV, boondocking, and more. We are in the process of rolling that into your RV LIFE Pro subscription…a value that far exceeds that .83-cents a month extra for new customers. Watch for an announcement down the road that will show you how to access your RV LIFE Masterclasses.

In addition to constant improvements in RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE GPS app, we will be turning a focused eye on another part of the RV LIFE Pro suite, Maintain My RV. Soon to be rebranded as RV LIFE Maintenance, Maintain My RV is a browser-based tool that allows you to track RV maintenance. It’s a wonderful way to keep track of, and be automatically reminded of, important RV maintenance that must be done to keep you on the road and out of the shop.

The thing is, at RV LIFE…we’re not OK with just fine. We strive for excellence, and such is the case with RV LIFE Maintenance. This year, we will be tackling a complete rewrite of the entire site, focusing on ease of use and mobile access. Current customers will love it, and new members will find it to be an important part of their RV LIFE experience.

It’s going to be a great year

We’re not sure if other companies are as transparent about their price increase as we have been here, but we consider our members and customers part of the RV LIFE family, and families share. We know these increases are no fun, and it probably won’t be our last. We will, however, always do our best to hold off as long as we can, and continue to add value to your RV LIFE Pro subscription.

Not a member yet? Now is the time to sign up….before March 1st! Visit rvlife.com today.

