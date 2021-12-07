Legendary Site ‘Campground Reviews’ Now ‘RV LIFE Campground Reviews’

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What’s In A Name? ‘Campground Reviews’ Updating to ‘RV LIFE Campground Reviews’

Popular RVing and camping website Campground Reviews, owned for nearly a decade now by RV LIFE, is changing its name to RV LIFE Campground Reviews. RVers can expect the name change to take effect in early December. Visitors to campgroundreviews.com will automatically be redirected to campgrounds.rvlife.com. RVers will notice colors and branding that is similar to other RV LIFE sites.

Why Update the Name?

Many veteran RVers will remember in the not too distant past that Campground Reviews was originally titled RV Park Reviews. While this name stood for nearly two decades, a shift and blurring in terminologies led many to think that the site was not for them because they had a camper or tent, not an RV, or were looking for campgrounds, not an RV park.

Thus, Campground Reviews was born, providing millions of RVers and campers the tools necessary to find a great place to park no matter what they were driving or towing. The site continues to grow, now hosting over 400,000 reviews on over 30,000 campgrounds, RV parks and resorts, state parks, national parks, military campgrounds, boondocking locations, and much more. With that growth and progress, a need for a tweak to the existing name became necessary.

More Than Reviews

RV LIFE Campground Reviews is more than just reviews. In addition to the vast quantity of reviews, it’s also about RV life in general. There are pictures, tips and tricks, and Q&A where RVers answer each other’s questions. The site even hosts its own discussion forum.

There is also a comprehensive Owners Dashboard that allows campground and RV park owners to upload pictures, verify amenities, and respond to reviews. Owners can also promote their park through upgrades offered within the Dashboard.

Part Of The RV LIFE Family

As part of the RV LIFE family, RV LIFE Campground Reviews helps RVers enjoy the integration of tools like RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS mobile app, and other RV LIFE sites and entities. Making sure RVers know about the relationship between these sites and products is also a part of that name change.

Conclusion

Whether it’s called RV Park Reviews, Campground Reviews, or RV LIFE Campground Reviews, rest assured RV LIFE will continue to provide the largest database of trusted campground information for RVers, by RVers.

All around RV enthusiast who has been RVing for 7 years and enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.