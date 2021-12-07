Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Don Laughlin RV Park Is A Must Visit Near Las Vegas

Don Laughlin RV Park is open 365 days a year, so if you need a place to stay even during the holidays, this is your spot.

The riverside RV park is located about an hour and a half south of Las Vegas in Laughlin, Nevada, with beautiful views of the area mountains. Take the time to enjoy the sunrises and sunsets in addition to escaping to the casino.

Camping at Don Laughlin RV Park

You can easily pull your RV into one of 740 spaces that include full hook-ups with 30- or 50-amp service. Their RV park staff are available during regular business hours to assist with check-in, and if you are arriving after hours, they will have directions for getting to your site.

Park amenities

Along with the beautiful surroundings, you have full access to their many amenities, including:

Brand new South Tower (Adults Only) Pool.

North Tower 3rd Floor Family Pool.

The Fitness Center – Located on the 3rd Floor in the South Tower, overlooking the Colorado River.

The Business Center – Located on the 2nd Floor in the South Tower.

All RV spaces include 50- or 30-amp connections.

Choose between pull-through or back-in spaces.

Convenient shuttle service between the RV park and the resort.

RV Park Office

During the summer, the park office is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. During the winter, it is open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. The nice thing is you don’t have to arrive during those hours. You can also self-register after hours at the park office to go ahead and set up camp.

Don Laughlin Casino

Enjoy Nevada-style gaming action and entertainment 24 hours a day at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino. It is on the beautiful Colorado River, so don’t forget to take time out for the views.

Whether you are looking for Slots, Video Poker, Video Keno, Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, Roulette, Craps, or a Poker Room, Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino has it all. They also offer a large Non-Smoking casino for both slot and pit players. If Bingo is your game, they also have that play option in their section called Bingo Paradise. Join their King of Clubs Players’ Club and earn points and comp dollars which can be redeemed for more play, accommodations, or applied towards food purchases.

Casino West is also conveniently nearby on the west side of Casino Drive. It features a 10,000 sq. ft. casino with more than 180 slot and video poker machines, a full-service cocktail bar, as well as the famous Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Casino West Snack Bar. So, there are lots of options for entertainment in both casino areas.

Extended stays

Right now, Don Laughlin RV Park has a special if you plan to hang out for a while. Weekly rates start at $109 plus tax. Be sure to check what the current specials are. If you plan to stay longer than fourteen (14) days, be sure to let them know so you can know what other discounts are available.

RV Park Rules

There are a few items to note before you arrive. Your RV must be self-contained since no other onsite services are available at the RV park. No generators are permitted at any time, so you will need to be hooked up if you want A/C.

Dogs are welcome, but as usual, you are responsible with leashes and clean-up. Pets left outside their RV unattended may be removed by animal control for their safety.

Getting packages

The RV park office is no longer receiving mail or package deliveries, so make your plans ahead of time. You do still have options to receive items which is great. You can sign up for General Delivery Mail Service at the Riverside Mail Center for $10.00/month which is very reasonable if you really need an RV part or parcel fast.

If you are staying longer term, you can opt for personal mailboxes starting at $40 for six months. The Mail Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and is located on the South Tower’s River level.

Camping reservations

You can complete reservations by phone or online. Call 1.800.227.3849 to make them in person. Online reservations can be completed via a form at http://www.riversideresort.com/rv-park-signup/. A representative will contact you within 24 hours of form submission to confirm reservations.

Learn more about Don Laughlin RV Park

The sewer hookups are elevated as much as 12 inches above ground level at a lot of spots, so be prepared to handle that. For a nice river walk, go across the walkway bridge to the north. Not only is it a nice walk, but it is also less crowded than the one by the casinos. There is a shuttle to casino which runs about every 15 minutes and is quick and dependable.

Find out more about Don Laughlin RV Park at CampgroundReviews.com.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen