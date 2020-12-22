21 RV Parks And Campgrounds To Visit In 2021

While 2020 is finally coming to an end, there is a lot to look forward to in 2021. Now is the perfect time to start planning your RV trips and making reservations where needed. We searched the thousands of parks and resorts across the U.S. to find 21 of the best RV parks and campgrounds to visit in the new year.

1. Harris Beach State Park, OR

The Oregon Coast is lined with dozens of state parks for oceanfront camping. Harris Beach State Park is located on the southern coast, close to the California border and within an hour’s drive of the California redwoods. Take a day to explore Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor nearby and the many amazing viewpoints such as the Natural Arches.

The campground is hidden among the forest just a quarter mile from the beach at 150 feet in elevation. About 65 sites with full hookups are available, along with 25 electric-only sites, 60 tent sites, and 6 rustic yurts, including one that is pet-friendly.

2. Mounthaven Resort, WA

While you’re exploring the Pacific Northwest, don’t miss Mounthaven Resort in Ashford, Washington. The resort is only minutes away from the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park and provides a great alternative to the crowded NPS campgrounds within the park. Their accommodations include full hookup RV sites hidden among the woods as well as cabins and vacation rentals. The sites are back-in only and each have a picnic table and fire ring.

3. Yellowstone Grizzly RV Park & Cabins, MT

If you are heading towards Yellowstone, consider staying just outside the park at Yellowstone Grizzly RV Park & Cabins. This RV park is one of the best locations for big rigs away from the crowded campgrounds within the national park.

The West Entrance to Yellowstone is only a few blocks away, and dining and other attractions are within walking distance. The area is an outdoorsman’s paradise with miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, along with lakes, rivers, and streams for world-class fly fishing.

4. West Shore / Flathead Lake State Park, MT

Flathead Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. This State Park along the West Shore provides an idyllic home base while exploring everything the area has to offer. The campground sits above the lake at 3,130 feet in elevation with 33 campsites (with a size limit up to 40 feet) and 7 tents-only sites.

During the summer, go swimming, fishing, kayaking, or paddleboarding on the lake, or head less than an hour north to see the majestic views in Glacier National Park. A concessionaire is located at the park with kayak, pedal boat, and paddleboard rentals from June 15 through Labor Day.

5. Meeks Bay Resort, CA

Meeks Bay Resort offers well-appointed accommodations (and not to mention breathtaking views) on the western shore of Lake Tahoe. Full hookup sites and tent sites are offered for campers, while those looking for something more luxurious may prefer renting their Kehlet Mansion, Washoe House, cabins, or beachfront rooms.

“Had a few days and wanted to escape the heat of the California Central Valley. Still working on my battery upgrade so needed to find a place with electrical hookups and found Meeks Bay Resort through RV Trip Wizard.” Said MnJBe on Campground Reviews. “Stayed two nights in our 30 foot travel trailer and found the park to be very nice. All the campsites are very level and the location on Lake Tahoe is beautiful. They have an excellent sand beach with water toy rentals. A bit of a drive if you want Nevada casinos but excellent hiking close near by. We camped at Meeks Bay Resort in a Travel Trailer.”

The area has miles of hiking trails nearby at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park and Emerald Bay State Park. When you want a bite to eat, the on-site Wa She Shu Grille serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including burgers, wraps, and paninis.

The resort is open seasonally from May through October. They will be taking reservations for the 2021 summer season beginning May 1.

6. Yosemite Ridge Resort, CA

Yosemite Ridge Resort provides a great alternative to the campgrounds in Yosemite National Park, while still being a close drive from the dining and attractions in Groveland. The park has spacious RV sites that can fit any size RV or those with slide-outs. All sites have full hookups, cable TV, and beautiful views of the surrounding area. A gas station and store are also on-site to supply all of your last-minute needs.

7. Arizona Oasis Resort, AZ

In southern Arizona by the California border, Arizona Oasis Resort has over 150 large RV sites on the Colorado River. They offer four types of RV sites: Standard, Premium, Covered, and Riverside, each varying in amenities and rates.

The resort has over 1,000 feet of beach on the river along with several other amenities including heated pools and a spa, free WiFi, and a boat launch. They are only about 20 minutes away from Quartzsite and less than an hour from KOFA Wildlife Refuge.

8. Dixon’s Coastal Maine Campground, ME

The Maine Coast is full of spectacular views and RV-friendly campgrounds. Dixon’s Coastal Maine Campground is conveniently located off U.S. Route 1 on the southern coast, just 20 minutes away from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Take a day trip to see the area beaches, Nubble Lighthouse, or the little town of Kennebunkport.

9. Atlantic Oaks Campground, MA

Cape Cod is a popular destination for its gorgeous ocean beaches, fresh seafood restaurants, and family-friendly campgrounds. Atlantic Oaks Campground is one of the most popular options on the peninsula thanks to their well-maintained grounds, modern amenities, and easy access to the area attractions. They are close to the Cape Cod National Seashore and offer direct access to the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

10. River Valley Campground, NC

River Valley Campground is right off the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina mountains, near the small town of Cherokee. They are just a few miles from the south entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and minutes from dozens of other scenic campgrounds including the Great Smokies KOA.

The campground sets themselves apart from others with modern amenities and beautiful views of the surrounding area. The Raven Fork River flows just past the campground and provides relaxing sounds to fall asleep to. They offer pull-thrus with full hookups along with restrooms and showers, a camp store, and laundry facilities.

11. Anchor Down RV Resort, TN

Another great destination with easy access to the Great Smoky Mountains is Anchor Down RV Resort. This popular park in Dandridge, TN has over 151 reviews with an excellent 9.6 rating, and for good reason. It sits on the shores of Douglas Lake with an extensive list of luxurious amenities.

On the list you’ll find a bathhouse, beach area, boat ramp, camp store, campground cafe, concrete pads, a covered pavilion with grills, full hookups, golf cart rentals, a leash-free pet park, on-site trash pickup, a playground, paddleboard and kayak rentals, and a seasonal pool with a water slide. When you’re not enjoying all the offerings on-site, there is also plenty to see and do nearby in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

12. Outdoor Resorts of Chokoloskee, FL

Chokoloskee Island sits just off the southern Gulf Coast of Florida, as part of the Ten Thousand Islands. The island is accessible via Smallwood Drive with plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating, and RV camping.

Outdoor Resorts of Chokoloskee offers accommodations for all types of travelers. Take your pick between their 283 RV sites with full hookups, two waterfront condos, or eight-unit motel. Guests can take full advantage of the on-site amenities, including three pools with hot tubs, three bathhouses, two laundry facilities, a fitness center, and free WiFi.

Miles of hiking, biking, and paddling trails are nearby in Everglades National Park. The resort also has a full-service marina as well as rental boats and charters available.

13. Compass RV Resort, FL

Florida’s other coast is worth a visit as well. Head to St. Augustine, the oldest city in the U.S., for a peaceful beach getaway. Compass RV Resort from Sun RV Resorts makes a great home base while exploring the area’s tranquil beaches and historic attractions.

The resort (formerly known as Indian Forest Campground) has over 175 campsites in three separate sections: The Grove, The Pond, and The Oasis. They offer full hookup sites, Patio Sites, and Buddy Sites for those traveling in groups. Resort amenities include a swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, laundry room, and nature trail. Nearby, make a trip to the St. Augustine beaches and to see the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse.

14. Quintana Beach County Park, TX

On the Texas Gulf Coast, Quintana Beach County Park provides beautiful beachfront RV sites at a very reasonable rate. The 52-acre park offers both day-use and overnight facilities with spacious RV sites, self-contained cabins, and restrooms with showers.

The park also has covered pavilions, picnic tables, grills, a playground, volleyball court, paved trail, and a lighted fishing pier. The campsites are only 300 yards from the beach and have paved, level pads along with full hookups.

During the winter (Oct-Feb), rates are only $20 a night for full hookup RV sites, or $22 for those from out-of-county. Spring and summer rates (Mar-Sept) are $30 a night and $32 for out-of-county visitors. Weekly rates are also available all year, and monthly rates are only offered during the winter season.

15. Potters Creek Park, TX

Canyon Lake, fed by the Guadalupe River, is in the heart of Texas Hill Country, about mid-way between Austin and San Antonio. On the northern shore of the lake, Potters Creek Park offers over 130 roomy RV sites and tent sites with beautiful waterfront views.

This COE campground provides easy access to water activities like fishing, tubing, kayaking, and boating. All of the sites come with water and electricity, along with a picnic table, fire ring, and grill. The park also offers two dump stations, drinking water, flush toilets, and showers.

16. Poncho’s Pond RV Park, MI

There are dozens of parks to visit on the sparkling shores of Lake Michigan. Poncho’s Pond is a highly rated option in Ludington with full hookup RV sites spread out across their 35 grassy acres. All sites come with a picnic table, fire pit, and cable TV. For those without an RV, they also have camper rentals available including a Hacienda and Casita.

The park earns its name from the 3-acre pond sitting right in the middle of the park. The pond is stocked for those who want to a cast a line; or if you would rather go for a cruise, they also have paddleboat rentals available. Other amenities include pools and a hot tub, a video game room, and various activities such as volleyball, horseshoes, and shuffleboard.

The park is open seasonally from April 1 to October 31. Reservations can be made via their website.

17. Indian Lake State Park, MI

There are several amazing places to visit on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In fact, we have even mapped out this road trip to some of the best spots. However, you won’t want to miss Indian Lake State Park on the shores of Indian Lake.

“Gorgeous campground on Indian Lake. Very large sites. We were backed up by the woods and facing the water. Great view for sitting outside. Water up so high that there was no beach – the stairs to the beach led down to a foot of water.” – Said Campground Reviews user jenschick. “The rate is $29, but there is an $8 reservation fee, and $9 per day State Park fee for out-of-staters. Made our nightly fee pretty expensive for an electric-only site but it really was gorgeous and quiet, even on a busy weekend. We camped at Indian Lake State Park in a Travel Trailer.”

The RV sites include 30-amp electrical service (some with 50-amp) and water spigots around the campground. Nearby, visitors can find boat rentals, hiking trails, excellent fishing, a beach, picnic area, and modern restrooms. In addition, there is a dump station on-site, as well as a playground and a boat launch.

18. Burlington Bay Campground, MN

Burlington Bay Campground is one of many scenic RV campgrounds on the North Shore of Lake Superior. They offer 36 sites with full hookups (30-amp), 34 full hookup sites with 50-amp, and 66 sites with water and electric only. There are also 10 primitive sites for tents only.

There is also a dump station, ice, and WiFi available on-site, as well as flush toilets, showers, and a gift shop. Burlington Bay Beach is within walking distance, and the Lakeview National Golf Course is right next door. You can rent kayaks, paddleboards, and bikes from local vendors if you haven’t brought your own.

19. Maumee Bay State Park, OH

Lake Erie is another Great Lake you won’t want to miss in 2021. Maumee Bay State Park has full hookup RV sites and electric-only sites in northwestern Ohio. They also offer a resort lodge and cabins if you don’t want to bring the RV.

Visitors can enjoy beachcombing, golfing, boating, fishing, picnicking, hiking, biking and more. During the winter, guests can also find winter nature hikes, cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice skating.

20. St. Vrain State Park, CO

St. Vrain State Park deserves to be on your list for several reasons: first, it is ideally located within an easy drive of Denver and Rocky Mountain National Park. It is also conveniently located right off I-25 surrounding several bodies of water, including 11 fishable ponds stocked on a regular basis. There are also quite a few easy hiking trails that can be enjoyed by hikers of all ages and skill levels.

The campground includes 87 sites located along or near the many fishing ponds. About half of the sites are equipped with full hookups while the other half are electric-only.

21. Branches of Niagara Campground and Resort, NY

Only 10 minutes from Niagara Falls, Branches of Niagara Campground and Resort is only a stone’s throw away from the US-Canada border in northwestern New York. In addition to full hookup RV sites, the resort also offers tent sites, cabins, and yurts.

Their RV sites include full hookup back-ins in a variety of settings, as well as water & electric only sites, large pull-throughs with patios, and tent sites with electricity. The area has great fishing, including on-site catch and release on their 8-acre lake, and local fishing charters on the Niagara River.

