7 Sun RV Resorts In Amazing Locations

Many people who have seen a Sun RV Resort may think that they are only open for the 55-plus crowd. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. These resorts, located in desirable places around the country and Canada, are available for all ages, RV types, and even for campers who may want to hang up their wheels and buy a resort-based vacation home.

Sun RV Resorts are located in 26 states and in Ontario, Canada. Some are seasonal, but many are open year-round. The majority of their resorts are located in the land of vacation—the state of Florida.

Sun RV Resorts and Sun Communities (the real estate portion of the company), are amenity-rich resorts. Most of the resorts feature large full hookup sites, swimming pools and hot tubs, community spaces and stores, WiFi and cable, showers, laundry facilities, and bathrooms. Many of the resorts are also pet-friendly and some are even gated.

The resorts also feature park models or cabins for rent, tent sites, and some even allow RVIA-approved tiny houses to park long term or short term inside the resort. With all these amenities, you would think that would be enough. However, many of the Sun RV Resorts are also included in some breathtakingly beautiful areas. From seaside and lakeside resorts to parks with views of snow-capped mountains or marinas, these seven resorts have it all.

1. Pelican RV Resort & Marina

The 300 feet of secluded waterfront and access to blue waters make the all-ages Pelican RV Resort & Marina a tropical paradise. Located in Marathon in the Florida Keys, this Sun RV Resort not only has plenty of full hookup RV sites but also 16 boat slips.

Other amenities include a heated swimming pool, a clubhouse, pet areas, and shower facilities. Pelican is close to the snorkeling spots at Bahia Honda State Park and the incredible fishing excursions located in the Keys. Marathon is also only an hour from the famous island of Key West.

2. Campers Haven RV Resort

If you still want to be by the water but prefer cooler temperatures, take a look at Campers Haven RV Resort in Dennis Port, Massachusetts. This resort is the only resort in the Cape Cod region to have its own private beach.

It’s also a gated RV resort and is great for families. There is a playground, a snack bar, access to kayaking, and even a miniature golf course. The RV sites are all full hook-up and the resort also features two rental homes on site.

3. Slickrock Campground

Now we head away from the oceans into the center of the country. The Slickrock Campground was made for RVers who love the desert and love to hike. Located in Moab, Utah, this resort is in the hotbed of outdoor sports.

It’s close to Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse State Park, and the Colorado River. Even though the resort is in the red rock area of Utah, there are plenty of trees and a swimming pool. The resort also has a playground and an on-site store.

4. La Hacienda RV Resort

If you prefer to be in the middle of the action and love some southern barbecue, check out La Hacienda RV Resort deep in the heart of Austin, Texas. This large pet-friendly resort has several swimming pools, a fitness center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.

The resort is a stone’s throw from the popular Lake Travis and the Colorado River. It is also just half an hour away from downtown Austin. The resort is located in a clean and shaded area where you can also rent out colorful park models if you don’t have an RV.

5. Oceanside RV Resort & Campground

This resort is back on the ocean but on the Pacific side. There are only two Sun RV Resorts in Oregon and the Oceanside RV Resort & Campground is the epitome of the Beaver State. Located in the centrally-located Coos Bay, this is the heart of Oregon’s fishing industry.

You will most likely find some time here to go crabbing or clamming. The resort features a pet-friendly beach, an on-site store, a golf course, and a clubhouse. They also have seaside shanty rentals right by the beach and the crashing waves.

Sun RV Resorts shared a closer look at the resort in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The beachfront resort is highly rated on Campground Reviews. According to one camper,

“Very nice RV park — first time stay. Right next to a great beach for our dogs to run. Here pretty much off-season so park less than 1/2 full. Stayed two nights Great location on Cape Arago surrounded by state parks with seal/sea lion viewing, hiking trails and not far from Coos Bay metropolitan area if looking for a nice restaurant. We had sushi @ the Tokyo Bistro in Coos Bay — very nice. We heard that SharkBites Seafood Cafe in Coos Bay was good but was closed on Sunday when we went for our meal. Definitely will come back. We camped at Oceanside Beachfront RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.”

6. Fort Tatham RV Resort & Campground

For RVers who want to be tucked away in the mountains, take a look at Sun’s Fort Tatham Resort & Campground. Located in Sylva, North Carolina, this resort is in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains.

It’s close to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the fun towns of Asheville and Gatlinburg. This is also the place for summer waterfalls and fall leaf colors. The resort has spacious gravel sites, cottage rentals, and even a stationary travel trailer rental.

7. Petoskey RV Resort and Petoskey KOA

These two Sun RV Resorts are so close to each other you can essentially pick one or the other depending on your style. Both resorts are located on Little Traverse Bay on beautiful Lake Michigan.

Petoskey RV Resort is a gated 26 acres of green trees and grass, heated pools, a golf course, and fishing access. The Petoskey KOA is a family- and pet-friendly space with a playground and volleyball court. Both the resorts have full hookups, back-in and pull-through sites, and sites with water views.

Start planning your trip today

You can learn more about these resorts and find more great campgrounds on CampgroundReviews.com. Start planning your trip today with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS directions.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!