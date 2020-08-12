RV Rental: The Safe Option To Travel This Fall

Without a doubt, 2020 has been full of surprises. If it feels like this year is lasting a long time, it’s because it is. For families at home with kids that may or may not be starting school in the fall, it could be a lot longer.

With the calendar page having just flipped to August, there is a lot of great traveling weather left in the year. Singles, couples, and families need to be reminded that an RV rental from RVShare is the safe option to travel this fall.

What is RVShare?

RVShare is the largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace that brings together those looking to give RVing a try with RV owners that have RVs available for rent. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare’s diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure.

Whether you are looking for a weekend of camping, a cross-country tour of national parks, a tailgating weekend, or simply have a temporary lodging need, an RV rental from RVShare can fit the bill.

Why rent an RV?

An RV can give you the comforts of home while getting up close and personal with the beautiful world around you. Purchasing an RV, however, is a big commitment. An RV rental is a great place to start.

Renting an RV from RVShare gives you the opportunity to try out different RV types to see what works best for you and your family. You’ll have the opportunity to rent pop-up campers, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and motorhomes. RVs of varying degrees of length and luxury are available for every prospective RVer.

With self-isolation and social distancing becoming a staple of our everyday lives, people still have the desire to get out and travel. Renting an RV gives you the best of both of worlds; the ability to see the country while being able to travel safely.

What is the best RV rental?

Renting an RV from RVShare also offers you a low-risk opportunity to see what kind of RVing is right for you. Are you a backwoods, off-the-grid enthusiast looking to get away from it all? Or do you prefer to glamp it up with all of the amenities in the cool luxury of the latest and greatest RV? Have you been dying to see if a motorhome will keep the kids quiet and out of your hair on those long travel days? With RVShare, you can try out every type of RV rental.

Is there an RV rental near me?

Founded in 2013, RVShare has RV rentals in all 50 states, with 100,000 listings across the United States. That means there is probably an RV rental near you. There are even one-way rentals available, offering a great alternative to renting a car or flying in to a new location. Finding an RV to rent through RVShare is easy, just visit RVShare.com.

Is renting an RV safe?

If you are looking to take that epic family road trip with an RV rental, RVShare provides 24/7 emergency roadside assistance on every booking so you can cross those state lines with confidence. RVshare Rental Insurance covers both domestic and international renters and provides collision and comprehensive coverage. RVshare offers a worry-free rental guarantee that offers payment and fraud protection.

How much does an RV rental cost?

The average RV rental cost is $150 per night, about the same as a decent hotel room. RVShare’s safe and secure booking and payment platform ensures you are protected when making online reservations. Any person 25 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license can rent from RVShare. There are even delivery and stationary options available for some rentals.

Can I rent out my RV with RVShare?

Being an RV owner puts you in the driver’s seat with RVShare. RVs that are enjoyed and maintained run better and last longer than those that sit for months at a time without use. Make the most of your RV investment by partnering with RVShare. Here are some of the benefits of being an RV owner with RVShare:

List for free and earn thousands of dollars per year.

Get Maximum Exposure: RVshare reaches millions of renters per year.

List with Confidence: Renter verification & insurance coverage is included.

RVshare Rental Insurance is offered to owners at no cost.

RV owners are provided $1,000,000 in liability coverage as well as comprehensive and collision coverage for the value of their RV, up to $200,000.

Fantastic one-on-one support to help you set up your listing.

Visit RVShare to list your RV today!

Social distancing reinvented

We’ve given up a lot of things this year in the name of safety. Take back your vacation with the original social distancing activity, RVing. With RVShare, you can have all of the fun with none associated with an RV, with none of the risks of buying one. RVShare has reinvented social distancing.

Not just for vacations

RVs are often associated with vacations, and rightly so. Lately, however, RVs are also known for their ability to provide a second living space. RVs are great for isolated living if the need arises. An RV rental is also great for providing a second “apartment” space when relatives come to visit, or when that newly independent college student needs a more private place to stay.

The safest option for fall travel

Vacations happen in the fall and winter too. If you love seeing the family at Thanksgiving or Christmas but hate the crowded house and are concerned about your well-being, an RV is a fantastic alternative. No more squeezing into the guest room and sharing a bathroom with ten people. It also gives you a great way to escape and have some quiet time and catch a nap amidst the festive chaos.

Rent an RV from RVShare

An RV rental from RVShare is a great way to explore the benefits of RVing without the ongoing monthly costs of owning, insuring, and maintaining an RV. Rent an RV from RVShare today for a safe option to travel this fall, and a taste of the RV lifestyle as well.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.