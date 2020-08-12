Discovery Map® Turns To RVers To Continue Growth

Discovery Map®, creators and distributors of colorful, hand-drawn maps, is turning to RVers to continue its growth. By offering franchise opportunities to those traveling in their RVs, this 40-year-old company is returning to it’s free-spirited, wandering roots.

Discovery Maps are easy to find

You can find Discovery Maps at over 130 of the best destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. With over 16 million printed each year, Discovery Maps help you orient yourself to your surroundings and show you interesting things around you.

Imagine you’ve finally secured that fabulous campground reservation in Breckenridge, Colorado. In such an iconic town, there are things to do, places to eat and drink, and shops that need shopping! A fun, colorful Discover Map makes that trip easier to enjoy.

RVers love Discovery Maps because in addition to helping them find a good burger and a beer, Discovery Maps can also help them find paddleboard rentals, a great swimming hole, a favorite local fishing spot, and so much more.

More than just printed maps

In the 21st century, Discovery Map has become more than a printed map company. DiscoveryMap.com is a great resource for learning about destinations you plan to visit or to find inspiration for new locations.

Social media is almost a requirement these days, and Discover Map has a presence on both Facebook and Instagram. Here you will find shared stories, information, and pictures from a community that is growing and helps you feel at home, even when you’re away.

Discovery Maps are a franchise opportunity for RVers

The additional excitement for RVers that are looking to earn a living on the road are the franchise opportunities that await. Now you can travel and interact with businesses on your schedule. More and more people are looking to RVing as their primary source of vacation travel. Even in today’s digital age, the need for an informative, printed map that details local attractions and interests continues to grow.

Flexibility is one of the greatest features of being a Discovery Map franchisee. Said Debbie Feigle, a 10-year franchise veteran,

“I have been a Discovery Map franchisee for the past 10 years. It has been a wonderful lifestyle business for me. I have raised two children during that time and attended almost every field trip and sport games due to my flexibility. I see clients and prospects on my timing and Discovery Map works with me to make the perfect timeline of due dates that fits my schedule. It is easy to do the things I love, like hiking, biking, skiing, boating and traveling while having a successful business. I managed my franchise alone for the first 6 years and have had a sales rep for the past 4 years. It was easy to work the business alone but more fun to do it with a friend! “

New territories are being added every year. As an RVer, you can mix business with pleasure and earn income while you travel and visit new areas of the country. Visit https://www.discoverymapfranchise.com/ to learn more about a Discovery Map franchise opportunity.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.