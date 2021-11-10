Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Find Thanksgiving Decorations For Your RV

Just because we have an RV with limited space and we like to move around doesn’t mean we need to skip the look and feel of Thanksgiving! Even if you no longer have a brick-and-mortar home or are traveling during the holidays, you can still try to create a fun holiday atmosphere.

It is great to drive through an RV park and see Thanksgiving decorations. You are sharing something with strangers and your neighbors. You can take it up a notch inside your RV too, just for your own holiday pleasure.

Step 1: Decide on a Thanksgiving theme.

Choosing a theme will help you know what décor you want to make or purchase. It will also help you make decisions quicker when you limit the realm of choices. Trying combining 2 or 3 of these themes for dimension in your décor.

Pumpkins – Go with all types of pumpkins and gourds as well as sizes, shapes, and colors. Try finding pumpkins that are made of lightweight materials like foam or jute.

– Go with all types of pumpkins and gourds as well as sizes, shapes, and colors. Try finding pumpkins that are made of lightweight materials like foam or jute. Fall leaves – You can choose fall colors or go with the gold. Select several different types of leaves for your décor for variety and what says Thanksgiving to you.

– You can choose fall colors or go with the gold. Select several different types of leaves for your décor for variety and what says Thanksgiving to you. Berries & Twigs – A simple idea, but can be a great décor thread throughout your rig.

– A simple idea, but can be a great décor thread throughout your rig. Dried flowers – A great place to add bursts of color. You can add dried wheat, cornstalks, etc. to arrangements or décor too.

– A great place to add bursts of color. You can add dried wheat, cornstalks, etc. to arrangements or décor too. Acorns – Add other types of nuts to the mix for different textures and colors.

– Add other types of nuts to the mix for different textures and colors. Pine cones – These are ideal because they are lightweight. Consider adding splashes of color to them from your color scheme you choose below as well as cinnamon or pumpkin scents.

– These are ideal because they are lightweight. Consider adding splashes of color to them from your color scheme you choose below as well as cinnamon or pumpkin scents. Turkeys – Choose whether you want comical or realistic looking turkeys. Also look for lightweight options.

– Choose whether you want comical or realistic looking turkeys. Also look for lightweight options. Positive messages – These are great to share during Thanksgiving (or anytime)!

If you are not sure where you want to start with your Thanksgiving theme, look around some thrift stores, holiday stores, or plant shops. Whatever the first things are to draw your attention are good places to start.

Step 2: Select your color scheme, scents, and textures.

Traditional seasonal colors include browns, oranges, yellows/gold, and neutral colors like beiges and whites. Of course, you can generate your own color scheme in blues, reds, or greens – whatever brings the holiday feel to your rig for you.

Scents are an important part of the holidays because they can trigger memories. Some popular ones you can select are cinnamon, apple spice, pumpkin, and wood. Since an RV is small, only choose one. But, spread the scent throughout the RV so it is not overpowering.

Don’t forget to bring in textures with your color scheme. Try using options like gingham, burlap, butcher paper, and twine. All of these are very lightweight and usable in many ways. You can also add a wood texture, but be sure you are going with lightweight options like driftwood or twigs.

Step 3: Where can you place your Thanksgiving décor?

Top areas that may work:

Windows – Think flat vinyl decorations that will stick to windows. If you leave shades or curtains closed in a certain area, attach lightweight decorative items.

– Think flat vinyl decorations that will stick to windows. If you leave shades or curtains closed in a certain area, attach lightweight decorative items. Floors – Floormats with Thanksgiving messages are the perfect option. Place them inside and outside of your RV entrance(s).

– Floormats with Thanksgiving messages are the perfect option. Place them inside and outside of your RV entrance(s). Doors – Just like in a brick and mortar home, a wreath can make a great welcome piece. It’s also a good place to put message banners. You may also want to consider hanging something over the inside of your door.

– Just like in a brick and mortar home, a wreath can make a great welcome piece. It’s also a good place to put message banners. You may also want to consider hanging something over the inside of your door. Current décor – Replace current décor with the Thanksgiving pieces. Look for any planters, baskets, pillows, seat cushions, throws, curtains, floor mats, etc. that you can substitute.

Replace current décor with the Thanksgiving pieces. Look for any planters, baskets, pillows, seat cushions, throws, curtains, floor mats, etc. that you can substitute. Refrigerator – There are so many removable stick-ons and magnets. Look for ones that go with your theme and color selection and add a minimal amount to your fridge.

– There are so many removable stick-ons and magnets. Look for ones that go with your theme and color selection and add a minimal amount to your fridge. Outdoors – Consider adding colored lights, banners, or standing signs near your rig.

Step 4: Finding Thanksgiving decorations that work.

Here’s how:

Make sure the items are lightweight . The last thing you want to do is create more weight in your rig if you plan on keeping the items for your next holiday.

. The last thing you want to do is create more weight in your rig if you plan on keeping the items for your next holiday. Look for collapsible, foldable, or small . Save as much space as possible, but add a festive touch all over your RV.

. Save as much space as possible, but add a festive touch all over your RV. Settle on pieces that can have multiple uses. For example, maybe you can turn a floor mat over and use it the rest of the year. Or you find a pumpkin shaped bowl that can be used for popcorn later.

Storing the décor later is easy with a plastic bin you can place under your bed. Or purchase very inexpensive items and then donate them to charities or thrift stores. Consider gifting your Thanksgiving decorations to friends, service providers, park host, and family as thank you gifts for the Thanksgiving experiences you shared with them.

Be prepared for Thanksgiving dinner

For tips on how to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner in your RV, check out this article: How To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner In An RV

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

