RV Warranty Protection: When Should I Buy?

When you begin looking into RV warranty coverage, you’ll likely find the answers to common questions: what is an RV warranty? How much will it cost? How do I find one I can count on? But something that is commonly missing from the equation is…when? Timing matters when it comes to locking in your RV warranty coverage.

When can I buy an RV warranty?

As an RVer, you have a few different options when it comes to buying an RV warranty. While many travelers feel their only chance to secure coverage is from their dealership at the same time they’re purchasing the RV, this isn’t actually the case! In fact, with many providers, you can lock in coverage at pretty much any stage of your RV life.

When you work with an online broker, you’ll be able to get a quote for coverage on brand new units, used RVs, dealership purchases, private party purchases, and more. From here, you’ll want to look at the question of “when” as it pertains to getting the best possible rate on your unit.

The age of your RV matters. What does this mean for RV warranty coverage?

RV protection providers look at a variety of factors when determining the cost of an extended warranty for a given RV. Among these qualities you’ll find make, model, mileage (when applicable), as well as age of the unit.

Generally speaking, the older an RV is, the more likely it is to suffer major mechanical failures. This drives up the cost of extended warranty protection, because underwriters know they will be paying for a larger number of claims on these units. Conversely, brand new units have premium pricing, as a major mechanical failure is less common based on age—learn more about this below. So, simply put, time is of the essence! The earlier you invest in coverage, the better your rate will be.

Use timing to find great coverage at great rates

Further, there is also a time of year you should keep in mind if you plan to wait it out on coverage. As an RV industry standard, with the exception of brand-new units, all RVs are considered one model year older on January 1st of each new year—regardless of when they were purchased, how much manufacturer warranty is remaining, or any other extenuating circumstances.

With the age of your RV automatically increasing, it is always recommended that if you don’t have coverage as winter approaches—you lock some in by the end of the year! If you choose to wait until the new year, you will be paying more for the same coverage. Even further, some RVs will age out of eligibility altogether, meaning you may qualify for coverage today that you won’t be able to get in the next calendar year.

What if I store my rig?

I know what you might be thinking: I usually put my rig in storage for the winter, why would I buy an RV warranty when I’m not going to use the vehicle for months? RV warranty providers find they pay a bulk of claims in spring, particularly on units that have just come out of winter storage.

RVs are not designed to sit, unused, for months on end, and when they do, you’ll find they often start to suffer failures. If you lock in your RV protection before your rig goes into storage, any failed items you find in the new year will be covered per the terms of your contract! If you wait, you’ll be paying for the repairs and the protection.

My RV is brand new. Should I wait until manufacturer coverage expires before buying?

This all comes down to cost. To put it plainly, you will never get a longer term for a better coverage level at a lower rate than when you buy an extended warranty while your rig is brand new.

Extended RV warranty providers consider the model year and in-service date of your vehicle when working up a cost for your coverage. They know the manufacturer warranty will take precedence for repairs, particularly during the first year you own the rig, so they offer great protection rates to these units. When your rig is brand new, you can secure your policy—even up to 7 years of coverage—at these premier rates.

Now, you might be asking yourself, won’t I have overlapping coverage between the manufacturer policy and my RV extended warranty? And the answer is yes! However, the cost savings on your policy might mean this isn’t such a bad thing. Plus, keep in mind any repairs that aren’t covered by your manufacturer can be pushed to your extended protection.

Even more, based on your specific contract, you might be eligible to use additional benefits even if repairs are going to your manufacturer policy. Again, this will vary based on where you buy the contract, but providers like Wholesale Warranties include additional benefits in their contracts, such as RV Roadside Assistance, Tire and Wheel Protection and RV Tech Assistance.

The manufacturer may be your first line of defense while their coverage is in place, but those warranties are not designed to help you out with situations such as blown tires, towing needs, lockout services, and more. If you secure your RV extended warranty right away, you can utilize these services should you need them at any time during your policy term.

Conclusion

So, should you wait to purchase RV protection? That’s a call you’ll have to make, but you should make that choice knowing how it may affect the price and term of your extended RV warranty.

