7 Things You Need To Know For Safe RV Towing

Towing an RV can be very intimidating. Researching towing techniques and practicing as much as possible in low-traffic areas will help you become more comfortable and confident.

Towing classes are becoming more popular and are a great idea for new RV owners. Considering the large responsibility, there is no special license or training required to tow an RV until you reach a certain weight at which point a commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required.

Here are some safe RV towing tips to make sure you have a safe trip.

1. Plan ahead

Planning your trip and knowing your RV specifications is the first step in a safe trip. Many towing incidents are a result of being unaware of the space you require or coming upon an unfavorable route for towing.

Planning your trip ahead of time can help you avoid high traffic areas, busy times of day for traffic, and unfavorable routes for large vehicles such as tight turns, steep grades, and high crosswind areas. Use a trip planner like RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to plan your RV-safe routes and GPS directions.

Some of these things may be unavoidable to get to your desired location and will have to be navigated. Being prepared for these obstacles can help avoid surprises and lessen stress. Plan brake check stops before steep grades, rest areas before curvy mountain passes, and time your city driving outside of rush hour.

Being prepared for your route also includes knowing your RV specifications. RV length, height, width, and weight are important to know when planning your route and while on the road. Avoiding low bridges or tight spaces is best, however, should you find yourself approaching a tight obstacle, it is best to know your required room needed. Some routes have weight restrictions and seasonal roads for heavy vehicles. Having these measurements listed in your vehicle for reference is a smart idea.

2. Tire monitoring

By far one of the most common potentially dangerous situations while towing is an RV tire blowout. This applies to both your RV and your tow vehicle.

Pre-trip tire inspection is a must. Tire condition and tire pressure must be checked prior to hitting the road.

Once on the road, continuous tire monitoring is important. Tire pressure and temperature should be checked periodically while traveling. Maintaining the manufacturer tire pressure and staying within the load range of your tires will not only keep you safe but extend the life of your tires.

Consider an onboard tire monitor system (TMS) for ease of monitoring your tires. Having a tire inflator with you will allow you to adjust pressure if needed. A temperature gun can be used to compare and monitor tire temperature.

Most tire issues are the result of improper inflation, excessive loads, high speed, and overheating. Control these four things and you are much less likely to have a blowout.

3. Don’t exceed your tow vehicle limits

There are legal implications involved with exceeding any of the towing and payload capacities of your tow vehicle. These capacities are in place for the safe use of your vehicle.

Towing an RV can be a challenge for you but also for your tow vehicle. Just because a vehicle can tow an RV doesn’t mean it can tow it safely. Stopping and handling movement and momentum are large tasks for your tow vehicle.

Your tow vehicle must be able to handle trailer sway and possible emergency maneuvers including swerving and unexpected stops. A general rule of thumb is to stay under 75 percent of the manufacturer’s weight ratings. Although legal to the maximum number, it is advisable to not be towing continuously right on the edge.

Be realistic and responsible when looking at RVs. If the RV you want is too big for your tow vehicle, choose a different RV or upgrade your tow vehicle.

4. Drive within your limits

Just like your tow vehicle has limits, so do you. Although you can’t refer to a manual to judge your limits, you must still take them into consideration.

As you tow more, you will become more competent. For first-time RV owners, you must take your time and gain experience towing. This may include a towing class, starting with a smaller RV, practicing in rural areas, short travel days, and traveling with experienced RVers.

Once on the road, it can be intimidating to keep up with traffic, take an unplanned shortcut, or make it to your destination as fast as possible. Stay within your comfort range and take breaks as needed. Towing takes full concentration and focus.

On a freeway going 60 mph with 4 lanes of traffic is not the place to learn or try new techniques.

5. Maintain a safe distance

Towing an RV requires that you have extra room to stop and maneuver.

It is your responsibility to ensure you have that extra room. Follow at a safe distance and allow traffic to pass if you feel you are being pushed down the road from behind.

Be prepared for turns and allow extra room around your vehicle to maneuver. Be aware of your proximity to the lines on the road and take into consideration how your RV tracks and any sway while towing.

6. Limit trailer sway

Trailer sway is something we all hope to never experience but most likely will at some point.

In most cases, when towing a trailer you will notice some movement of the trailer over bumps and on uneven roads. This is normal and will become less alarming over time.

Having a quality weight distribution anti-sway hitch paired to a proper tow vehicle will minimize most sway. There is still a chance, however, of experiencing trailer sway.

Some of the most common causes of trailer sway are improper weight distribution between the trailer and tow vehicle, excessive speed, crosswinds, high-sided trucks, and downhill grades.

Being aware of the causes of trailer sway and knowing how to minimize it and react to it will help the fear. Having a good trailer brake that can be applied independently of the tow vehicle brakes will help straighten out your trailer if you experience sway.

7. Be careful changing lanes

Changing lanes in general is a higher-risk activity when driving. This is, of course, amplified while towing an RV.

Your blind spots are larger and you will require more room and time to make a lane change.

Having towing mirrors is important. They allow you to see more of your RV and the surrounding areas. If your vehicle isn’t equipped with towing mirrors consider adding mirror extenders. Plan your turns and lane changes as far ahead as possible and allow adequate time after signaling before you start your lane change.

Don’t let the unknown of towing an RV prevent you from RV life. Do your research, practice your towing skills, and follow safe towing practices and you will have safe travels.

