2 More Great Uses For Your RV

A while back I shared 8 Ways To Get More Use Out Of Your RV, as an RV is an investment, and the more uses we find for our RVs the better return we receive on our investment. Since I wrote the last entry, I have discovered two more uses for my RV that many might not think of.

1. Hospital visits

When my granddaughter was ready to come into this world my wife and I wanted to be there to welcome her. However, the hospital where my daughter-in-law was to deliver was over one hundred miles away from us in a smaller community. Since you never know the exact time and day the blessed event will occur, it is impossible to book conventional lodging in advance.

Plus, the baby was arriving in the summer when room rates are high and in demand, so showing up and hoping for a room without a reservation wasn’t much of an option either. As with most hospitals, they allow overnight parking for visitors. Therefore, upon learning this, we looked to our RV to provide the lodging we would need when the time arrived. When she neared her due date we prepped the RV with provisions and fueled the truck so we were ready to roll at a moment’s notice.

It ended up working better than I envisioned as she went into labor in the evening, we were able to get to the hospital, “set up camp” and visit before visitor hours ended. We then went outside, got some sleep, and were first on the scene when our granddaughter arrived the next morning. The RV also provided a convenient spot to nap one of our other grandchildren who came to visit the baby and parents.

Finally, since it was a small hospital with limited cafeteria hours, the RV provided a place to obtain meals without venturing far away. Thankfully, our hospital stay with our RV was for a joyous event, but I can also see where an RV would be a great asset when visiting a loved one receiving care for an injury or treatment for a disease. Especially when the stay is for an extended period of time where lodging and obtaining food could be expensive and keep you away from being there for the patient.

2. Assisted living care facilities

My elderly mother has been living in a care facility for the past couple of years and we have discovered that many such facilities allow RV-owning family to stay the night. Some facilities we toured also offer designated RV sites with hookups for guests visiting family members!

Besides the cost savings and being onsite with my mom, the RV also allowed us to enjoy other activities in the area and return in the evenings to share our adventures with my mom. Be sure to check with management on their overnight policy. In my case, the facility wanted to be notified that we were parked in the lot and staying the night.

Whether you are waiting for the stork to arrive, staying close to a sick loved one, or visiting a senior member of your family, “camping out” at hospitals and senior care centers is just one more way to maximize the use of your RV.

Follow Dave’s RV adventures as he travels the West in search of forgotten and unique places. For Dave, home is where you park it, the more remote the better!