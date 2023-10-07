Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

We’ve gathered a list of the best scenic farms to visit, from dairy farms to apple orchards and more!

RV Trip Ideas: Visit A Scenic Farm This Fall

It’s officially fall, the best season of the year! Delicious seasonal treats, beautiful changing leaves, and crisp cool air—just a few reasons to love the fall. And what better way to experience the season than by visiting a scenic farm in your RV?

But how do you find scenic farms to visit in your RV? With the help of a service called Harvest Hosts, it’s easy! Let’s look closer at this service and how it works, as well as scenic farms to visit in your RV this fall.

What is Harvest Hosts, and how does it work?

Harvest Hosts is an RV camping membership that gives RVers access to nearly 5,000 scenic farms, wineries, breweries, and other attractions. Pay a yearly membership fee, and then for no extra fees, you’ll have unlimited stays at locations around the nation that have partnered with Harvest Hosts.

The standard membership is currently $99 a year and provides unlimited stays. Plus, a “happy camper guarantee” allows you to refund your membership if you aren’t happy with it. In addition to this standard plan, there are two other tiers.

Harvest Hosts + Boondockers Welcome – provides the same access as the basic tier, plus access to over 3,500 community hosts through the Boondockers Welcome network, which is also owned by Harvest Hosts. All Access – provides the same access as the Harvest Hosts + Boondockers Welcome tier, as well as access to 7,000 dump stations, stays at over 450 golf courses around the nation, plus info on local weather and cell coverage via the Harvest Hosts app.

Generally, your stay at a Harvest Hosts location will be limited to one overnight stay, though this can be extended at the host’s discretion. You’ll need to ensure you leave no trace and be aware that most hosts won’t provide any hook-ups. It’s also recommended to support your host by purchasing something at the location, such as some farm fresh produce.

The best Harvest Host locations to visit this fall

Now that we know all about how Harvest Hosts works, let’s take a look at some of the top hosts you can stay with on our list of the best scenic farms.

Moonpie Farm and Creamery – Cottondale, Florida

Want to hang out with adorable dairy cows and other cute critters in the beautiful pine forests of rural north Florida? Then Moonpie Farm and Creamery in Cottondale, FL is a scenic farm you’re sure to love.

While you’re there, you can interact with the animals, help with farm chores like collecting chicken eggs, and relax by the picturesque pond. There are a variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, turkeys, quail, and peafowl.

During your stay, you can support your hosts by purchasing delicious farm-fresh milk, eggs, and more.

Licon Dairy – San Elizario, Texas

In the Texas border town of San Elizario, TX, just south of El Paso, you’ll find Licon Dairy. This scenic farm is the perfect place to visit to see some adorable dairy cows while you’re passing through the Lone Star state.

Licon Dairy features plenty to see and do, with a petting zoo, a duck pond, and even a restaurant on-site. At the petting zoo, you’ll find pigs, donkeys, and of course, some adorable dairy cows.

Meanwhile, the restaurant on-site is called Outlaw Saloon. Here you will find a variety of foods made from local ingredients, including dairy products straight from the farm.

Of course, the Outlaw Saloon isn’t the only way to experience Licon Dairy products. They also sell a variety of cheeses, including queso asadero, a cheese from Chihuahua, Mexico, and chile con queso. Licon Dairy even sells whey so you can make your own cheese at home!

Our Red Barn Ranch – Calhoun, Colorado

Nearly 7,000 feet above sea level on 40 acres of rolling prairies, you’ll find Our Red Barn Ranch in Calhoun, CO. This lovely scenic farm got its start raising alpacas, and over time, they’ve expanded their livestock to include a variety of animals. Today, in addition to the alpacas, they have goats, chickens, turkeys, horses, sheep, ponies, and some very helpful barn cats and livestock guardian dogs.

Besides interacting with adorable animals, you can also learn about the process of shearing alpaca fleece and how it gets turned into fiber and then fabric.

Plus, this Harvest Hosts location is also just a short drive from Paint Mines Interpretive Park. Here, you can walk four miles of trails showcasing beautiful landscapes and interesting history.

Our Red Barn Ranch

Blue Mist Farm – Enumclaw, Washington

Enumclaw, Washington is sometimes known as the gateway to Mt. Rainier. Here is where you’ll find the next scenic farm on our list: Blue Mist Farm.

Blue Mist Farm features a variety of adorable animals, including alpacas, sheep, ducks, and chickens. In addition to a tour of the farm, you can also take a class to learn how to make a felted gnome or a nuno wet felted scarf. The farm also sells a variety of handmade wool and alpaca fiber goods, including socks, yarn, and hats, plus tools for fiber crafts like looms.

In addition to charming farm life, the area around Enumclaw offers fantastic hiking, biking, and fishing to check out. Not to mention a variety of other scenic farms and orchards nearby.

Puddicombe Farms – Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada

Stoney Creek, Ontario’s Puddicombe Estate is a scenic farm, winery, and cidery with an astonishing 220 years of history. There, you can take in the fresh air and soak up the beautiful countryside, and plenty more.

Puddicombe Farms offers a variety of tours, with tastings, walking tours, and even train tours, to name a few. The winery offers a variety of wines for tastings, from crisp whites to rich reds, plus delicious fruit wines, sparkling sangrias, and tasty ciders. You can also pick fruit, with apples, pears, peaches, and even pumpkins available depending on the season!

The farm also features a country store and cafe. While staying at this scenic farm, buy baked goods, preserves, and more made with farm-fresh fruit to stock up in your RV.

Find the perfect Harvest Hosts location this fall

There’s no better time to visit a scenic farm in your RV than fall. It’s the perfect time to enjoy the crisp, cool air, the changing leaves, and of course, the adorable animals and delicious farm-fresh produce and dairy.

With our list of the best scenic farms found through Harvest Hosts, you’re sure to find the next spot for your autumn road trip! Learn more on the Harvest Hosts website.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.