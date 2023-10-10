Discover Biloxi Bay RV Resort On The Gulf Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Biloxi Bay RV Resort in Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi has some of the best beaches, shopping, dining, and gambling in the country. They also have Biloxi Bay RV Resort and Marina, a great place to call home when you’re on the state’s Gulf Coast.

This beautiful campground gives you easy access to everything Biloxi has to offer. However, this luxury resort can also be a destination unto itself. Whether you want to enjoy action-packed activities or spend a lazy day at the beach, this luxury resort has you covered.

Camping at Biloxi Bay RV Resort and Marina

This stunning property is spread out over 62 acres. You can choose from 175 RV sites, all of which have full hook-ups (including cable) and concrete pads. The campground, which is waterfront, offers a wide variety of size options, including some that cover 1,200 square feet. The landscaping includes large oak trees that provide plenty of shade.

The campground has Wi-Fi that can be accessed anywhere on the property. The pet-friendly resort has a dog park so your four-legged friends can burn off some excess energy. You can spend a leisurely afternoon enjoying the swimming pool or working up a sweat playing a game of volleyball. The poolside bar is open Thursday-Sunday, and food trucks are on-site those days as well. The bathrooms with private showers feel more like a spa than a bathhouse. The property is also a great place for private events and weddings.

Most of the resort’s back-in sites, which can handle big rigs, feature spectacular views of the nearby marsh, marina and bay. People who love being on the water will find this resort to be great fun. Onsite, guests will find a fishing pier and floating dock. You can rent boats at the marina, which will let you see Biloxi from a different vantage point.

Guests can use the property’s kayaks and paddle boards at no charge. Golf carts are available for rent and are a great way to get around. Special events are routinely scheduled at the resort, including a shrimp cook-off, a steak cook-off and the annual Biloxi Bay BBQ & Blues Fest.

Campground reviews

Biloxi Bay RV Resort & Marina has an great 8.2/10 average rating from visitors on RV LIFE Campgrounds. According to a recent review,

“This is our second trip here and we liked it as much as the first. Nice pavilion with a pool, bar, games and weekend live music. Also, a great food truck that has daily specials. Lazy river as well.

The ONLY complaint I could give is the cable was not so hot and the internet kept fading in and out.

Great location to Ocean Springs, Biloxi beaches, casinos and restaurants. We camped at Biloxi Bay RV Resort & Marina in a Motorhome.” – via alncath

Things to do in Biloxi

Biloxi is often called “the playground of the South” and for good reason. There are miles of sandy beaches as well as numerous barrier islands just off the coast in the Gulf of Mexico (such as Ship Island); you can spend a lazy day exploring the peaceful islands or simply relax and soak up the sun.

Whether it’s your first trip to Biloxi or your tenth visit, the Biloxi Visitors Center is a great place to get up-to-date information about the best places to eat, drink, and visit while you’re in town. While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to go next door to the Biloxi Lighthouse. You can climb 57 steps to reach the top and get rewarded with spectacular views.

For a great overview of the town, check out this video:

One of the easiest ways to see Biloxi is by hopping on the Biloxi Tour Train. You will see many points of interest and learn about the town’s history while relaxing and leaving the driving to someone else. There are plenty of choices for indoor entertainment, so if the weather doesn’t cooperate, your vacation isn’t ruined.

History buffs will enjoy viewing The Beauvoir Estate (which was the retirement home of Jefferson Davis) and Davis’s Presidential Library. There are also some great museums, such as the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum and the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. There are several casinos in the Biloxi area, including the Vegas-style Beau Rivage MGM Casino, which happens to be right across the bay from the campground.

Biloxi, Mississippi. Photo via Shutterstock

Visit nearby Gulfport

Nearby Gulfport is another town that offers fun for the whole family. Gulf Islands Water Park (which happens to be the largest water park on the Gulf Coast) will provide hours of fun for kids of all ages. The Zip’N Fun Adventure Park (featuring ziplines and obstacle courses), the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (with hands-on exhibits kids will love), and the Mississippi Aquarium (showcasing the state’s aquatic life) are all great family-friendly options.

Be sure to check out all the bargains that can be found at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. Stores include Coach, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Nike. If all that shopping tires you out, the town’s museums include the Mississippi Sound Historical Museum and the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum.

Ocean Springs

Just across the bay from Biloxi, and also a part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, is the charming community of Ocean Springs. Front Beach is a great place to start your visit.

If you want to learn about military history, be sure to check out the GI Museum and the Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial honors the 669 Mississippi soldiers who never came back home. Their names (and most of their pictures) have been laser-etched into black granite.

The Memorial also has monuments for veterans of WWI, WWII, and Korea, as well as for sailors and National Guard members. The memorial tells the story of the Tullibee (submarine) and the Submariner’s Prayer and honors its crew. Additionally, there is a Huey helicopter and the main mast of the USS Mississippi on display.

Get RV-safe directions

No matter where you decide to travel, RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan the perfect vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground reviews offered by your fellow RV enthusiasts. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.