Scenic Six RV Park: A True Idaho Gem

Roughly 75 miles south of Spokane, Washington, is the small town of Potlatch in the Idaho Palouse region. The town was developed by lumber magnate Frederick Weyerhaeuser at the turn of the 20th century. Today, with just under a thousand residents, the picturesque town is also home to Scenic Six RV Park, a quality city-owned RV park with 22 sites.

One of the prides of Potlatch, Scenic Six RV Park offers pull-through sites and full hookups, including 20/30/50-amp electrical. The park also offers water, Wi-Fi, sewer, restrooms, showers, a clubhouse, and a camp store. Plus, there’s a pet area, playgrounds, and recreation trails that include the walking path surrounding the park. Scenic Six RV Park is a great place to set up camp and explore this beautiful natural area.

The town of Potlatch is located in a bucolic and scenic area called the Palouse, which draws many visitors to the region for a variety of sun and fun activities. The Palouse is a distinct geographic region and a major agricultural area that primarily produces wheat and legumes. The Palouse region should not to be confused with the small town of Palouse, which is seven miles from Potlatch.

The Palouse is also home to two land-grant universities which opened in the early 1890s. Located just eight miles apart are the University of Idaho in Moscow and Washington State University in Pullman. Frank James designed the U of I golf course which opened in 1936.

The U of I course is less than 20 miles from Scenic Six RV Park. The par-72, 18-hole track measures 6,701 yards from the tips, and features a stunning layout in the rolling hills of the Palouse. Hole 4 is the longest hole on the course, measuring 556 yards from the championship tees. One of four par 5s, this is also the signature water tower hole. Visit the U of I golf course website for specifics.