RVers Love Late Winter Escapes: Top Warm Places Revealed!

We’ve nearly made it through the winter and things are starting to thaw out a bit in certain parts of the country. There’s no reason we all need to be taking winter RV trips as far south as possible at this point, but it’s still early enough in the year that the northern states aren’t ideal places to RV just yet.

So, you’ll want to seek out winter RV destinations that are warm this time of year. That doesn’t have to mean heading to the Florida Keys, but it does mean paying attention to where the sun has started to show its face and where it hasn’t.

Here are some of our favorite places to RV in late winter:

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is an absolute gem of a city. The food scene here is absolutely amazing and we highly recommend trying as many local eateries as possible. We especially love Leopold’s Ice Cream, as well as Shabazz Seafood for some incredible fried fish.

Of course, the history of the place is also wonderful, and simply wandering through the city to admire the historic buildings is a fun way to pass some time. The American Prohibition Museum is absolutely fantastic if you’re looking for an attraction to check out, and the carriage rides through town are lots of fun.

In late winter you shouldn’t have big crowds to contend with, since most snowbirds are still in Florida. Just know that when Spring Break season starts in mid-March, this will change. Savannah is one of the most popular places to RV.

Savannah Weather in Late Winter

The average high temperature for Savannah in February is 64 degrees. In March, that goes up to 70 degrees, making it a wonderful place to be in later winter. Just be aware that the temperature can dip occasionally, so you will want to pack layers!

Where to Stay in Savannah

Hilton Head National RV Resort is technically located across the border in South Carolina, but is an excellent home base for exploring Savannah, as well as Hilton Head. The park features an exclusive adults-only section, a golf course, an onsite eatery, a gorgeous pool, a dog park, and a playground.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Looking for something more central? Big Bend National Park is one of the best places to RV in late winter! This is an absolutely stunning national park that everyone should see at least once, and thanks to mild temperatures and low crowd levels, late winter is one of the very best times to check it out.

While in the park, make sure to take at least one scenic drive to see some of the amazing vistas the place has to offer. We also highly recommend hiking the Lost Mine Trail for even more amazing views. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular activities, and it should be warm enough to do either of them in late winter.

Big Bend Weather in Late Winter

How warm is Big Bend National Park in late winter? Generally, the highs are around 64 degrees in February and around 70 degrees in March. This isn’t swimming weather obviously, and nights will still be chilly, but it’s warm enough to get outside and enjoy some sunshine.

Where to Stay in Big Bend

When it comes to places to stay in Big Bend National Park, we highly recommend Rio Grande Village Campground. This campground is located on NPS property, so you won’t have to drive far to see anything and everything the park has to offer.

Some sites are dry camping only while others have full hookups, but all campers have access to potable water and a dump station.

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

Heading even further west, the next stop on our list is White Sands National Park in remote Alamogordo, New Mexico. This otherworldly place features the biggest mounds of pure white sand you’ll ever see, and it’s all just waiting for you to dive in and play. The best part? February and early March are slow times in White Sands, so you’ll likely have it almost to yourself!

Make sure to start your visit at the park visitor center in order to get an understanding of what you’re looking at when you see that incredible sand. From there, grab a sled and some wax (both available in the gift shop) and hit the sand.

Visitors are allowed to leave the marked path, and every single dune is available for climbing, sledding, rolling, and playing on.

White Sands Weather in Late Winter

One of the biggest issues with visiting White Sands is that it is beyond hot in the late spring and summer, making it impossible to fully enjoy the place. For this reason, we think late winter is an ideal time to visit. In February you can expect highs around 63, and in March you’ll see highs closer to 71.

Note: Nights will still be below freezing, so prepare your RV and yourself before you go!

Where to Stay in White Sands

Unfortunately there are no campgrounds in White Sands National Park itself, and there are actually very few RV parks nearby. The place we recommend is Oliver Lee Memorial State Park, which offers hookups as well as clean bathhouses, and is about 30 minutes away.

Tucson, Arizona

Last on our list of late-winter RV destinations is Tucson, Arizona. This awesome little city features a wide variety of fun things to see and do. These include the Pima Air and Space Museum, the Tucson Botanical Gardens, and the Reid Park Zoo.

Those aren’t even the best part, though! In addition to all of that fun, this city also plays host to the amazing Saguaro National Park. The park is split into two sections and each one is set just outside of the city, giving you the feeling of being out in the Arizona wilderness without requiring much driving at all. Take the scenic drives and do a nature walk or two in order to get the full experience.

You will need to be prepared for some crowds in Tucson, as it is a popular destination for snowbirds. That said, the RV crowd is friendly enough, so this shouldn’t be a big deal.

Tucson Weather in Late Winter

Honestly, the weather in Tucson is great year-round, and one could totally visit in December or January if they wanted to. That said, we think February and March are ideal, making this one of the best places to RV in late winter. During this time, you will see highs around 70 or 75, with nighttime lows in the 40s.

Where to Stay in Tucson

One problem with Tucson is that it doesn’t have a lot of family-friendly RV parks. Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort is a great option for people of all ages though! This campground is located near all the best attractions and offers full hookups, well-maintained pools and hot tubs, and pretty much anything else you could want from an RV park.

These are four winter RV destinations you won’t want to miss. All of them offer tons of fun and plenty of warmth and sunshine in February and March, making them perfect places to RV in late winter specifically. Which one will you choose for your getaway?